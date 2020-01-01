The iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) is a bet primarily on silver but also gold exposures, and to general metallic exposures. The declines in silver and general values of metals, including those for industry, have contributed to the YTD declines the portfolio has experienced, but we think there are risks to gold as well which has held up well during this part of the cycle. The fact of the matter is that gold and silver aren't this cycle's safe havens, it's the USD. And all the reasons that further market declines could happen, leading people to search for safe havens, would be the same reasons the dollar becomes more attractive. With more than 50% exposed to silver and gold, be aware of this.
Let's have a look at what's inside SLVP.
Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is commodity price exposed to silver. Hecla Mining (HL) has major silver exposures as well. First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) likewise is silver price exposed. The list goes own with Newmont (NEM) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG). That's already 45% primarily silver exposures. The rest are more skewed to gold or general metals through recycling and recovery businesses.
Silver has declined about 18% YTD while gold has stayed in line with levels that opened the year. Commodities have similarly seen declines to the tune of 20-40% depending on the metal. It is fair to say that the 30% YTD declines of the fund reflect that, although they do go beyond the average silver and gold price declines we've seen so far. Indeed, the ETF does trade below NAV by about 20%. While that might constitute somewhat of a buying opportunity relative to buying the sum of the parts, we invite investors to play devil's advocate and consider the forces that could further guide a negative direction for the stock.
With employment holding up despite reduced consumer confidence there could be a reckoning there. In any case, the consequent inflation persistence that was seen in the last round of macro figures invites more aggressive rate hiking by the Fed. Both of these factors could create more appetite for safe havens. The issue is that with rising rates, treasuries have for the first time in a while been sound investments for allocators like insurance companies, pension funds etc. Yields now exceed by fair margin things like FX hedging costs, and this wasn't always the case in this last decade of the proclaimed post-crisis new normal. USD denominated treasuries will be the safe haven. Indeed, the USD has appreciated a lot relative to countries that have had similarly aggressive rate hiking plans like Sweden, but the exorbitant privilege of the dollar will always put it on top. Where silver and gold don't create any yield, and aren't industrially very useful, what chance do they stand? Gold still has a lot of room to fall, and the SLVP exposure to gold is not irrelevant. While silver might have already been penalised under this logic, as rates continue to rise, we may see more pain for the SLVP which has established its trading pattern as counter-rate. ETF investors, who probably aren't looking for all that much risk, should bear all this in mind. We'd pass on this for now, especially when there's no dividend yield really to speak of.
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
