Welcome to the August 2022 cobalt miners news.
The past month saw cobalt prices stabilize after heavy falls in July. Despite some slowing demand for cobalt in China, the IEA forecast we will need 17 new cobalt mines this decade as lithium-ion battery demand surges 10-fold.
Most of the cobalt producers have been reporting large profit increases from the past year, while the juniors continue to progress slowly.
As of August 23, the cobalt spot price fell slightly to US$22.11/lb, from US$22.57/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$48,505/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 190 tonnes, lower than 196 last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.
Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 22.11
UBS cobalt supply and demand forecast - Growing deficits from 2023
Source: Fortune Minerals company presentation
UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)
UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit
2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x
Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report
BMI 2022 forecast for cobalt - Deficits building starting from 2024
Source: Reuters and courtesy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
On July 27 Bloomberg reported:
Race to secure battery metals heats up as GM, Ford ink deals. Carmakers are scouring the world to diversify their supplies of raw materials needed to power EV fleets... General Motors Co. announced three deals Tuesday for supplies of raw materials needed to build a million EVs a year. Less than a week ago, Ford Motor Co. revealed a list of suppliers of inputs ranging from Argentine lithium to Indonesian nickel - enough to build 600,000 EVs a year. The world's shift into electric vehicles means demand growth for lithium, nickel, cobalt and other key ingredients in EV batteries is outpacing supply that's been hampered by Covid-related logistical woes and a general lack of investment, pushing up prices.
On August 2 Investing News reported:
Cobalt Market Update: Q2 2022 in Review... "Price dynamics shifted considerably in Q2 as Shanghai experienced a long COVID-19 lockdown, and battery demand growth in China softened," Harry Fisher of CRU Group... Looking over to supply, last year cobalt mine output rose 12 percent year-on-year to 160,000 metric tons [MT] after falling in 2020. The Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] remained the top producer, accounting for 74 percent of global output and 87 percent of annual growth. In 2022, CRU forecasts that mined supply will rise by over 42,000 MT, up 26 percent year-on-year. "This will mean that the market should certainly be more balanced than in 2021, when a significant deficit developed... Hughes echoed this sentiment, saying the cobalt market is projected to be well balanced in 2022 as the ramp-up of new and existing projects in the DRC and Indonesia increases supply by 17 percent year-on-year... "Prices are likely to plateau once demand starts to pick up more markedly, and then possibly rise again later in the quarter or in Q4..."
In August the IEA released:
Global supply chains of EV batteries... Battery and minerals supply chains will have to expand ten-fold to meet government EV ambition... Demand for EV batteries will increase from around 340 GWh today, to over 3500 GWh by 2030... For example, demand for lithium - the commodity with the largest projected demand-supply gap - is projected to increase sixfold to 500 kilotonnes by 2030 in the APS, requiring the equivalent of 50 new average-sized mines.
IEA: 17 new cobalt mines needed this decade
Source: Global supply chains of EV batteries page 48
On August 22 the WSJ reported:
Deep-sea mining is close to reality despite environmental concerns. The ocean floor contains a trove of metals that can be used in making batteries for electric vehicles. Companies could start mining the ocean floor for metals used to make electric-vehicle batteries within the next year...
On August 24 Reuters reported:
Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz team up with Canada in battery materials push. German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz struck battery materials cooperation agreements with mineral-rich Canada on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt... VW is targeting initial capacity of 20 gigawatt-hours at the North American plant... the company aims to announce the North American plant location and potential mining and refining partners by the end of the year.
Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)
On July 29, Glencore announced: "Half-year production report 2022."
Glencore H1 2022 production report - Cobalt 20,700t, up 40%YoY
Source: Glencore
On August 4, Glencore announced:
2022 half-year report. Glencore's Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nagle, commented: "Notwithstanding what has clearly been a very complex environment for our markets, our operations, and the world in general, we are pleased to report an exceptional financial performance for Glencore over the period. "Global macroeconomic and geopolitical events during the half created extraordinary energy market dislocation, volatility, risk, and supply disruption, resulting in record pricing for many coal and gas benchmarks and physical premia, underpinning a $10.3 billion increase (119%) in Group Adjusted EBITDA to $18.9 billion. Marketing Adjusted EBIT more than doubled to $3.7 billion, with energy products the standout, while Industrial Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.4 billion to $15.0 billion period-on-period... significant cash was generated, which reduced Net debt to $2.3 billion, allowing for today's announcement of $4.5 billion of "top-up" shareholder returns, comprising a $1.45 billion special distribution ($0.11 per share) alongside a new $3.0 billion buyback program (c.$0.23 per share). Today's additional returns lift total 2022 shareholder returns to c.$8.5 billion...
On August 4, Glencore announced:
Share buy-back programme. Glencore plc (the "Company") announces the commencement of a programme to make market purchases of its ordinary shares (the "Shares") of an aggregate value of USD3 billion (the "Programme"), subject to market conditions, which may continue until the 2022 full year results are announced in February 2023.
China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)/CMOC Group Limited (English name change)
On August 21, CMOC announced:
Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2022. The Company's performance hit a new high by virtue of the expansion of production capacity and the prosperity of the industry. The Company recorded an operating revenue of approximately RMB91.77 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 8%. EBITDA amounted to approximately RMB11.28 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 59%. Operating cash inflow amounted to approximately RMB8.50 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 545%. Net profit attributable to the parent company amounted to approximately RMB4.15 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 72%, of which IXM's net profit attributable to the parent company contributed USD98 million.
Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]
On August 1 Bloomberg reported:
Tesla inks battery materials deals with two China suppliers... Huayou, CNGR to provide ternary precursor products till 2025... Huayou Cobalt will supply the materials to Tesla from July 1, 2022 to the end of 2025. The miner said the prices of the products will be subject to market prices for nickel, cobalt and manganese, as well as refining fees. CNGR will supply the EV automaker between 2023 and 2025...
Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]
On August 5, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced: "Operational update for the six months ended 30 June 2022; and profit warning."
On August 19, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced: "Jinchuan International announces 2022 interim results revenue surges 50% to US$539.4 million. Development projects make breakthroughs consolidated foundation for grasping opportunities." Highlights include:
Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)
No news for the month.
GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]
On July 27, GEM Co Ltd announced: "...signed strategic cooperation agreement on green recycling of power batteries with REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd."
On July 27, GEM Co Ltd announced: "...signing a strategic cooperation agreement with SUNWARD on the electrification of construction machinery and battery recycling..."
Investors can read more about GEM Co in the Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company" when GEM Co was trading at CNY 5.08.
Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private
ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.
On August 22, ERG announced: "Eurasian Resources Group to invest USD 230m in building the most powerful wind power plant in Aktobe, Kazakhstan..."
Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)
On July 29, Umicore SA announced:
Umicore reports strong performance in the first half of 2022... Umicore's revenues for the first 6 months amounted to € 2.1 billion, stable compared to the record levels of the first 6 months in the previous year... In line with the dividend policy, an interim dividend of € 0.25 per share will be paid on August 23.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)
On August 8, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 [IFRS]..." Profit increased 77% YoY in the June quarter.
MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY) (ADRs to remain in circulation until April 28, 2023)
On July 28, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Norilsk Nickel announces consolidated production results for 1H 2022." Cobalt numbers were not shown.
On August 2, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports first half 2022 interim consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:
Recent Developments
On August 18 Nornickel reported:
Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, informs holders of American depositary receipts representing rights to the Company's shares ("ADRs") that in accordance with the requirements of Part 13 of Article 6 of the Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" dated April 16, 2022, a notification was sent to JSC Raiffeisenbank, the ADR program custodian, about the requirement to conduct an automatic conversion, as a result of which holders of ADRs issued for shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, will be credited with the respective number of shares of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)
On July 25, OZ Minerals announced:
Second quarter report 2022 for the three months ending 30 June 2022... H1 net revenue of $909 million enabling net cash position of $82 million after reinvesting $210 million in growth projects.
On August 8, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals rejects Indicative Proposal from BHP..."
On August 15, OZ Minerals announced: All regulatory approvals now in place for West Musgrave project." The main focus is copper and nickel.
Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)
On July 27, Sherritt International announced: "Higher nickel, cobalt and fertilizer prices drive Sherritt's strong second quarter results." Highlights include:
Nickel 28 [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]
On August 4, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q2 2022 operating performance." Highlights include:
On August 15, Nickel 28 announced:
Nickel 28 releases update on Giga Royalty: Secures Mitsubishi as development partner. Nickel 28 Capital Corp. ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) is pleased to provide an update on its 2.0% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty from Giga Metal's ("Giga") Turnagain Nickel/Cobalt deposit. Earlier today, Giga announced the formation of a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to pursue the development of the Turnagain Nickel Deposit in northern British Columbia, Canada..."
Investors can view the company presentations here.
Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (formerly Jervois Mining)
On August 23, Jervois Global Limited announced: "Interim condensed financial report for the half-year ended 30 June 2022..."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBM)
On July 26, Electra Battery Materials announced:
Electra signs benefits agreement with Métis Nation of Ontario... In connection with the Benefits Agreement, Electra has agreed to issue 20,000 common shares of the Company to the MNO as a means of providing a measure of economic participation in the success of Electra's low-carbon battery materials visions.
On August 2, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra identifies new mineralization in Idaho Cobalt Belt."
On August 11, Electra Battery Materials announced: "Electra reports Q2 results and provides update on cobalt refinery project." Highlights include:
Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End
Upcoming catalysts include:
Early 2023 - Target to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.
Investors can view the company presentations here and a good Crux Investor CEO interview here.
Sunrise Energy Metals Limited [ASX:SRL](OTCQX:SREMF)(formerly Clean TeQ)
Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.
On August 23, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced: "2022 annual report."
Upcoming catalysts include:
2022 - Possible off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.
Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.
Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)
On August 18, Fortune Minerals announced: "Fortune Minerals announces completion of 2015 debentures extension..."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Investors can read the latest company presentation here, or a company pitch video here.
Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)
On July 28, Australian Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ended 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
On August 10, Australian Minerals announced: "Proposed settlement of ASIC action against Australian Mines..."
Investors can read the latest company presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)
In total, Ardea has 5.9mt of contained nickel and 380kt of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.
No significant news for the month.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Investors can read the latest company presentation here.
Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)
In total Cobalt Blue currently has 81.1kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.
On July 25, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "June 2022 quarterly activities Report..."
On July 26, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Demonstration Plant transitioning to operations." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
Investors can watch a CEO interview here and a recent presentation here.
Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]
Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt project (optioned to Oz Minerals), as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah's 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.
On July 26, Havilah Resources announced: "OZ Minerals proposed transaction update." Highlights include:
On August 12, Havilah Resources announced: "Proposed transaction with OZ Minerals: Board recommendation and presentation..."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Investors can learn more by reading the Trend Investing article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or the update article. You can also view a CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.
Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)
Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.
On July 29, Aeon Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
On August 17, Aeon Metals announced: "Drilling success at Walford Creek extends mineralisation." Highlights include:
Investors can view the latest company presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)
GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.
On July 26, GME Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2022." Highlights include:
Investors can read a company investor presentation here.
Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTC:GBLEF)
No news for the month.
Giga Metals Corp. [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:HNCKF)
On August 15 Giga Metals reported:
Giga Metals and Mitsubishi Corporation agree to establish Joint Venture to develop Turnagain Nickel Project... Martin Vydra, President of Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V: GIGA) announced today that the Company has entered into a binding agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation("MC") (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 8058) to form a new joint venture company, Hard Creek Nickel Corp. ("Hard Creek"), to jointly pursue the development of the Turnagain Nickel Deposit in northern British Columbia, Canada. MC will acquire a 15% equity interest in Hard Creek in exchange for cash consideration of Cdn $8 million. Giga will receive an 85% equity interest in Hard Creek in exchange for contributing all related assets for the Turnagain project.
the metals company (TMC)
On August 15, the metals company announced: "TMC secures $30m investment on path to commercial seafloor nodule production." Highlights include:
On August 15, the metals company announced: "the metals company provides Q2 2022 corporate update." Highlights include:
Financial Highlights
Happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors we will also be following include:
21st Century Metals (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Aston Minerals [ASX:ASO] (formerly European Cobalt), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), African Energy Metals [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Battery Mineral Resources [TSXV:BMR], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC], Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CSE:CRUZ][FSE: A2DMG8] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], TMC the metals company (TMC)/Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], Edison Battery Metals [TSXV:EDDY], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (WCTXF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), Lion Rock Resources (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources, Resolution Minerals Ltd [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].
August saw cobalt spot prices slightly lower and LME inventory was also slightly lower.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
Trend Investing
If you want to sign up for Trend Investing for investing ideas, latest trends, exclusive CEO interviews, chat room access, and to join other professional investors. You can benefit from the work done, especially in the EV and EV metals sector. You can learn more by reading "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.
Latest Trend Investing articles:
This article was written by
The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage, space tourism, 3D printing, personal robots, and autonomous vehicles. Trend Investing also hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alphas Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NORILSK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED [TSXV:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM], THE METALS CO (TMC) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users agree to follow. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use
Comments