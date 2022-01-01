PM Images

Dividend increases are an essential sign from management that business is going well, and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 2 Champion 1 Contender 3 Challenger 7 Click to enlarge

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Dover Corporation (DOV) 66 1.52 30-Aug-22 1.00% King Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 28 2.59 30-Aug-22 16.00% Champion Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 11 1.56 30-Aug-22 4.17% Contender Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc - Ordinary... (AY) 5 5.08 30-Aug-22 1.14% Challenger Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 5 3.01 30-Aug-22 2.56% Challenger McKesson Corporation (MCK) 14 0.59 31-Aug-22 14.89% Contender Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 10 2.92 31-Aug-22 25.00% Contender NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9 3.01 31-Aug-22 7.14% Challenger FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) 6 4.52 31-Aug-22 20.00% Challenger Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 9 3.62 1-Sep-22 17.65% Challenger Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9 3.66 1-Sep-22 3.23% Challenger Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 8 2.55 1-Sep-22 4.76% Challenger Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 54 3.42 2-Sep-22 1.27% King Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent DOV 0.5 0.505 1.00% CFR 0.75 0.87 16.00% CBOE 0.48 0.5 4.17% AY 0.44 0.445 1.14% PFIS 0.39 0.4 2.56% MCK 0.47 0.54 14.89% GS 2 2.5 25.00% NBTB 0.28 0.3 7.14% FNCB 0.075 0.09 20.00% RF 0.17 0.2 17.65% MBWM 0.31 0.32 3.23% BAC 0.21 0.22 4.76% SWK 0.79 0.8 1.27% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High DOV 132.98 116.66 182.76 26.61 14% Off Low 27% Off High CFR 134.27 104.82 146.39 15.98 28% Off Low 8% Off High CBOE 122.7 103.36 134 22.08 19% Off Low 8% Off High PFIS 53.22 42.33 59.99 11.07 26% Off Low 11% Off High AY 35.05 28.44 39.81 55.21 23% Off Low 12% Off High MCK 363.2 193.15 375.23 13.54 88% Off Low 3% Off High GS 341.93 277.84 421.44 13.75 23% Off Low 19% Off High NBTB 39.9 32.28 42.63 14.16 24% Off Low 6% Off High FNCB 7.96 7.3 10.05 9.52 9% Off Low 21% Off High RF 22.13 18.01 25.18 20.05 23% Off Low 12% Off High MBWM 34.94 28.33 39.3 9.65 23% Off Low 11% Off High BAC 34.54 29.67 49.58 14.38 16% Off Low 30% Off High SWK 93.55 91.51 196.01 29.02 2% Off Low 52% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule AY 5.08 30.1 21.6 20.6 25.7 FNCB 4.52 9.5 15.3 41.9 46.4 MBWM 3.66 3.6 11.6 13 16.6 RF 3.62 0 19.9 20.4 31.5 24 SWK 3.42 1.5 3.6 5 6.5 8.5 NBTB 3.01 0.9 4.7 4.2 3.1 7.2 PFIS 3.01 3.6 4.2 3.3 -1.4 6.3 GS 2.92 0 17.9 14 13.6 14 CFR 2.59 1.1 6.4 6.2 4.7 8.8 BAC 2.55 0 14.5 29.2 33.5 31.8 CBOE 1.56 16.7 15.9 12.8 15.4 14.4 DOV 1.52 1 1.8 3.4 6.1 4.9 MCK 0.59 28.1 15.6 13.4 11 13.4 Click to enlarge

Here are some notes about this week's list:

Dividend Kings Dover Corporation and Stanley Black & Decker announced their annual dividend increases, though both are feeble in the 1% range.

Most of the list this week are banking institutions that have passed the stress tests, a requirement for issuing dividend increases. GS, CFR, FNCB, and RF are all providing double-digit increases.

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.