Claims' Seasonal Low Draws Near

Aug. 25, 2022 1:41 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL2 Likes
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.97K Followers

Summary

  • Initial jobless claims have come well off of the historic lows from earlier this year, but the past couple of weeks have also seen modest improvements.
  • We’ve now seen back-to-back weeks of declines in claims for a total drop of 9K, leaving seasonally adjusted initial claims at 243K.
  • Non-seasonally adjusted claims are nearing what is typically an annual low. The past couple of weeks have historically been two that have seen the most consistent declines on a week-over-week basis throughout the year.

Making sure every detail is covered

gece33/E+ via Getty Images

Initial jobless claims have come well off of the historic lows from earlier this year, but the past couple of weeks have also seen modest improvements. We've now seen back-to-back weeks of declines in claims for a total drop of 9K, leaving seasonally adjusted initial claims at 243K. That is the lowest reading since the week of July 22nd. However, that is still above the range from the two years prior to the pandemic.

Claims' Seasonal Low Draws Near

Non-seasonally adjusted claims are nearing what is typically an annual low. The past couple of weeks have historically been two that have seen the most consistent declines on a week-over-week basis throughout the year. That has dropped NSA claims to 184.4K, which is only slightly above the post-pandemic low of 183.6K from the final week of May.

Claims' Seasonal Low Draws Near

Continuing claims came in lower than expectations this week, dropping to 1.415 million versus forecasts for an increase to 1.441 million. Overall, continuing claims remain much stronger and less elevated off the lows than initial claims. Whereas initial claims are above their pre-pandemic range, current levels of continuing claims continue to come in at some of the lowest levels since the first few years of the data.

Claims' Seasonal Low Draws Near

Given this, the ratio of initial to continuing claims continues to hover at levels that are well above the norm of the past few decades even after peaking last month. That would imply healthy turnover as those who are filing for unemployment are not remaining unemployed for long given the small amount of follow-through of initial claims into continuing claims.

Claims' Seasonal Low Draws Near

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.97K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.