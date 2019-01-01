Platform-agnostic gene therapy pioneer Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) gave us a 200% to 316% gain in ROTY's model portfolio the first time we owned this name, cutting it loose when the share price spiked after initial data for the Danon disease program in late 2020 to early 2021.
From the peak above $60, shares have lost over two-thirds of their value as the company certainly took a hit along with the rest of the biotech sector during the recent downturn. Pessimism took a hold here in part due to safety concerns, both for the overall gene therapy space (patient deaths including for Novartis' Zolgensma and Astellas' AT132 for XLMTM (liver failure, sepsis & GI bleeding) as well as for the Danon program at the higher (discontinued) dose.
As data across all four clinical programs continues to read positive and pipeline momentum accelerates, I wish to revisit this one for readers to determine upside prospects for the years ahead.
Chart
Figure 1: RCKT weekly chart (Source: Finviz)
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares trend upward in 2020 as Rocket reported positive data sets across multiple gene therapy programs (albeit with smaller market potential). From there, in December there was a parabolic spike in share price after promising initial data was presented for the first-in-class Danon disease program (blockbuster potential indication). As the euphoria dissipated, share price steadily declined due to wider concerns surrounding viability for gene therapy companies as well as specific toxicity issues for high dose of Danon program. They bottomed at the $10 level and since have rebounded to the high teens. My initial take is that long term investors who are willing to hold patiently will do well to accumulate dips to the $15 level (20-day moving average).
In my prior writeup, I touched on the following keys to a bullish thesis:
Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 3: Increasing phenotypic correction over 1 to 2 years after treatment with RP-L102 (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 4: LAD-I data was a homerun as reflected in improvement in clinical outcomes (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 5: Changes in LAMP2 cardiac protein expression is quite striking to my eyes (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 6: Improvement in functional clinical status of adult cohorts (Source: corporate presentation)
In January, management started the year in their typical manner by transparently sharing projected clinical milestones. Of note, pediatric data for Danon was expected in Q3 and initiation of pivotal phase 2 study activities was guided for Q4. For Q2, they set out the goal of achieving in-house AAV GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing, which I consider vital for value creation in cell therapy and gene therapy companies. For the PKD program, I was surprised that with so few patients' worth of data, they plan to initiate a pivotal phase 2 study in Q4.
On May 16th, the company reported updated data across three programs (Danon, Fanconi, PKD). Starting with Danon as it is the focus of my investment thesis for this company, pediatric data with April 30th cutoff showed the low dose of RP-A501 was well tolerated in both patients (normal-range platelets, diminished complement activation and no complement-related adverse events). Importantly, all adverse events in pediatric and adult cohorts were reversible with no lasting renal, hepatic, or other sequelae. As for signs of activity, patients demonstrated evidence of cardiac LAMP2B expression versus normal control, echocardiograms showed decreased cardiac wall thickness with improved or stabilized ejection fraction and perhaps most impressively patients demonstrated sustained improvement or stabilization in BNP and NHYA (New York Heart Association) class, 6-minute walk and most importantly increases in physical activity.
As for the Fanconi Anemia study, 5 of 9 evaluable patients had increased resistance to MMC in bone marrow-derived colony forming cells (21% to 42% at 18 months, compared to 51%-94% at 18 to 21 months). This is important, keeping in mind that the primary endpoint of the study has thus been achieved as it required minimum five patients to attain increased MMC resistance at least 10% above baseline at two or more timepoints. As for the PKD program, as noted prior both patients at 18 months post-infusion experienced sustained transgene expression, normalized hemoglobin, improved hemolysis, no red blood cell transfusion requirements post-engraftment and improved quality of life both reported anecdotally and as documented via formal quality of life assessments. Pediatric cohort is enrolling, and importantly safety profile appeared favorable with only transient transaminase elevation observed in both patients post-therapy/conditioning (no clinical stigmata of liver injury).
A few days later, astoundingly positive LAD-I data update was shared and it surprised me the stock responded so well considering this program presents a tiny market opportunity. At 3 to 24 months post RP-L201 infusion, all nine patients sustained stable CD18 expression (median: 56%) with no therapy-related serious adverse events. The plan here is to initiate discussions with regulatory authorities and complete filings in the first half of 2023.
Finally, on July 27th the company disclosed an important new hire in the form of Mayo Pujols as Chief Technical Officer (served prior as Head of Global Cell and Gene Technical Development and Manufacturing for Novartis Pharmaceuticals). This experience is highly relevant for the person who will lead the technical operations function and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) for all lentiviral programs as well as AAV manufacturing facility for a planned phase 2 pivotal study in Danon Disease.
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $321M as compared to elevated net loss of $54M. Research and development expenses rose to $41M, while G&A costs came in at nearly $13M.
It would seem management is aware of the impending cash crunch, as in June the company sold 1.3M shares via at the market facility and received $17.3M in proceeds. They are guiding for current resources to provide them operational runway to 1H 2024 (includes buildout and initiation of AAV cGMP manufacturing capabilities and facility as well as "future pipeline programs").
Gene therapy is certainly an expensive area of biotech to operate, and so far the company has an accumulated deficit of $491M as per the 10-K filing.
Moving on to management's presentation at UBS Global Healthcare conference, here were a few nuggets that stood out to me:
As for prior financing, aside from the recent use of ATM facility, upsize secondary offering in December took place at $56/share (~3x upside from current levels).
As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors sold nearly half of its take and owns 3% of the company. RTW Investments continues to incrementally add to its position and owns a whopping 25% stake.
As for insiders, Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Schwartz owns over 80,000 shares and has been continually selling down his stake from over 200,000 originally. CEO Guarav Shah owns over 500,000 shares.
Moving on to the management team, CEO Guarav Shah served prior as Global Program Head in the Cell & Gene Therapies Unit at Novartis, where he had strategic oversight of 12 functions and helped spearhead pivotal trials with CART-19 for patients with leukemia and lymphoma. I touched on two new key hires above and their relevant technical expertise as well. Chief Commercial Officer Carlos Martin served prior as U.S. Commercial Head of Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis Oncology Company. Uniquely of interest, Chief Development Officer Gayatri Rao served prior as Director of the Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) within the FDA.
On the board of directors, unsurprisingly we find Rod Wong (Managing Partner at RTW Investments). Elisabeth Bjork is SVP Head of Late-stage Development, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism R&D at AstraZeneca. Naveen Yalamanchi, another partner & portfolio manager at RTW Investments is also on the board.
As for executive compensation, cash salary is in the normal range for a company this size as are bonuses and option wards. Perhaps in the interest of conserving cash I wish the bonuses were paid out in options instead of a decent cash component as they are currently.
Figure 7: Executive Compensation Table (Source: proxy filing)
The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
Moving onto useful nuggets from members of the ROTY community, DSJ.2018 shared a case study that I found very helpful which involved a boy with Danon disease who prior to therapy could barely walk up a flight of stairs without stopping to catch his breath. The boy stayed in his room to play video games all day, used a motorized scooter to get around and often complained of fast heart rate and chest pain. Four months after therapy he stopped using his motorized scooter all together, is able to work 4 to 6 hours a day standing, driving and sitting. Overall, he is able to do more of the things that normal kids can do.
As for IP, the company has two in-licensed families for Fanconi Anemia and pending applications that if granted could expire in 2037. Likewise, pending PKD patent portfolio would expire in 2037 and LAD-I is set to expire in 2039. As for largest indication of Danon disease, they have an in-licensed portfolio from University of California and pending patents would expire between 2037 and 2041.
As for other useful nuggets from the 10-K filing (you should always scan these in your due diligence as many companies like to sweep undesirable elements under the rug), keep in mind for Danon disease the company remains on the hook for high single digit to low teen royalties paid to partner REGENXBIO from whom they licensed the vectors. They also would need to pay REGENXBIO 20% of proceeds of payment fees received for Priority Review Voucher.
To conclude, I appreciate the intentionality and execution of Rocket's management as they steadily progress the pipeline forward across all fronts while exclusively focusing on first and only-in-class opportunities. They have not limited themselves to a particular approach or technology platform, and current enterprise value of $900M seems discounted compared to market potential for lead programs (especially Danon and PKD). A great deal of derisking has taken place so far, with Fanconi and LAD-I assets on track for regulatory submission of pivotal data and possibly Priority Review Vouchers which would help fund the pipeline.
On the con side, the company has already disclosed data across all four programs in May, so I think any updates that come later this year or the first half of 2023 will be at best incremental in nature. I look forward to the unveiling of their next wave of gene therapy programs, which are likely to sport blockbuster potential similar to the Danon disease program. However, it will take several years before such assets generate significant phase 1 data sets in the clinic.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, RCKT is a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips to the mid-teens level (between 50 and 20-day moving averages on the weekly chart).
Again, I wish to caution readers that an investment here is only appropriate for long term investors with time horizon of at least 3 to 5 years, in my opinion. This would provide a sufficient timeframe for Fanconi and LAD-I to get on the market and generate sales, for Danon and PKD to produce pivotal data sets and for Wave 2 programs to move forward in early-stage studies.
From an ROTY perspective (focus on next 12 months), while I am very much a fan of this company and its highly capable management, I see no rush to purchase given lack of near-term needle-moving catalyst. I could see myself revisiting around the end of this year or potentially scooping up shares 1H 23 if the story has progressed sufficiently and valuation remains appealing.
As for risks, given current cash burn and state of the balance sheet I would expect another financing (dilution) by the end of this year or 1H 23 at the latest. Regulatory setbacks including delays for filings of Fanconi and LAD-I programs would weigh on shares, as would setbacks or delays for Danon and PKD moving into pivotal studies. Additional serious adverse events, if they occur, would very much weigh on share price as it's the principal reason that gene therapy companies are remain in the doghouse. Market opportunities for lead assets including LAD-I are very small and thus might not meaningfully contribute to reducing cash burn (or never produce return on investment). Success of the Danon program, especially in an accelerated timeframe, depends in part of the FDA's willingness to accept biomarker or other surrogate endpoints that have yet to prove their utility conclusively.
While as an investor I leave price targets to the analysts, I do look at a blend of technicals, enterprise value, upcoming catalysts and future prospects to provide a realistic guess of potential upside in the medium term. By the end of next year, I could see share price returning to the $30 level representing 60% upside from current levels and a market capitalization of $2.2 billion (factoring in $200M of dilution via secondary offering). That would still be on the discounted side considering sum of market opportunities of four current clinical-stage programs (conservatively) exceeds $2 billion.
