Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has announced its 53rd consecutive year of dividend increase as covered here by Seeking Alpha. Let that number sink in for a minute. Most companies will take being in existence for a decade, and we are talking about increasing shareholder rewards for half a century here. We have a history of covering dividend increases of our favorite stocks. The article linked here was written after Altria's 2020 dividend increase. Let's see how the numbers look after the 2022 increase.

Numbers don't lie

The table below is a quick extrapolation on expected yield on cost, assuming Altria sticks with the 4% dividend increase. The yield on cost for someone buying at $46 will be nearly 10% in 5 years.

Altria YoC at 4% (Author)

Please note: 2023 annual dividend is calculated as follows - the current 94 cents for each of the first 3 quarters and a 4% increase in the 4th quarter. Each subsequent year assumes a 4% increase from the previous year's annual dividend. In short, the table is based on pay date and not ex-dividend date.

Many investors shy away from the "yield on cost" metric, and they have their reasons. One being that they evaluate the stock based on its current valuation. Fair enough. But we look at it this way: if someone tells you they'd guarantee a 10% interest payment on your current capital, would you take it today? Cross the bridge when you come to it and decide what to do with Altria in 5 years (or any other time frame) if you think it is no longer a good investment. But based on the facts today, would you consider investing in something that is looking like a safe 10% return for many years down the road? Odds are that most would, especially those seeking income or working towards income replacement.

History

At the time of the 2020 article, Altria's dividend increase was only a paltry 2%. We had argued that this was at a time when things were uncertain and many companies were slashing or eliminating dividends. Fast-forward two years, Altria has not only maintained the dividends but increased it by about 4.50% twice, exactly as predicted in the 2020 article. This is not to toot our predicting capabilities but rather the company's commitment to shareholders.

We are sticking our neck out again, this time predicting a 6% annual dividend increase over the next few years. Why? Because Altria has shaken off the nightmarish JUUL investment and looks back on track doing what it does best: selling an addictive product at high profit margin with pricing power. With inflation showing signs of topping and gas prices coming down, consumers can be expected to spend more on tobacco and other indulgences, especially at gas stations and convenience stores.

Altria YoC at 6% (Author)

Since the spin-off in 2008, Altria has increased its quarterly dividend from 32 cents a share to 94 cents a share. That's an income investor's dream right there, to triple the income without needing to touch the principal.

Outlook and Conclusion

Altria has repeatedly affirmed its guidance for 2022, and we expect more of the same in 2023 as the company flexes its pricing power. Raise your hands if you are a smoker and did not buy your next pack because of this price increase by Altria. Even more in favor of Altria is the fact that such price increases almost never make it to the national headlines or debates. Something like a silent but powerful pricing power. Sign me up.

When the mid-summer rally started to fizzle over the last two weeks, guess which stock held its own and even went up a little? Altria. The reason for this is fairly simple: Altria's stock never got inflated, so there wasn't much room to fall once all the JUUL and FDA related bad news was priced in. A forward multiple of 9 with a yield of 8%? Sign me up. Again.

Last but not the least. When they raid them all, no stock is safe. We get that. But in addition to all the factors above, Altria still has $750 Million remaining in its buyback program as of the Q2 earnings call. What does a company with a laser focus on shareholder value do when its already undervalued stock falls even further? It buys its own stock. Sign me up. Again. Please.

To conclude, Altria's latest dividend increase has only reinforced our belief in this company's management. Very few companies earn the trust of its shareholders. Even few retain it for a few years. Only an elite few retain and increase that trust over half a century. Altria is performing its role in our portfolio to perfection by being a predictable income-producing machine.