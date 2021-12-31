onurdongel

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas exploration company California Resources (CRC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/29, the stock gained 13.04%.

CRC vs Daily Moving Averages

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaling an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

56% technical buy signals but increasing

49.00+ Weighted Alpha

66.75% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

10 new highs and up 22.31% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.81%

Technical support level at 49.88

Recently traded at $50.71 with 50-day moving average of $42.65

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $3.76 billion

P/E 7.81

Dividend yield 1.40%

Revenue expected to increase 12.10% this year and another 10.60% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 11.80% this year, but increase next year by 49.10% and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1 buy, 1 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets from $49.00 to $70.00 with an average of $58.80

The individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet

1,080 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Ranked Overall

3776 out of 4668

Ranked in Sector

206 out of 246

Ranked in Industry

64 out of 70

