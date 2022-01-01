J2R

Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF)

Universal Music Group is the world’s leading music entertainment company, a high-quality, capital-light business that is led by a superb management team. UMG’s business can be best thought of as a rapidly growing royalty on the greater global consumption and monetization of music.

We believe that UMG’s decades-long runway for growth remains underappreciated by investors. With increasing streaming penetration combined with the development of new services, platforms, and business models, UMG can grow revenues at an annual rate of 10% or so for more than a decade. High absolute levels of revenue growth coupled with UMG’s fixed cost base should allow UMG to significantly expand its operating margins over time, generating highly attractive earnings growth for the foreseeable future.

UMG’s recent results support our longer-term view, as year-to-date, revenues and profits both increased at a mid-teens growth rate, well above analyst expectations and the company’s guidance during last year’s Capital Markets day. When viewed on a multi-year basis, UMG’s revenue growth has both been higher and more consistent than Warner Music Group, its most closely followed peer.

We believe that music is the lowest-cost, highest-value form of entertainment. For a $10 monthly fee (and less in a family plan) one can listen to over 80 million songs. We expect music streaming to be highly resilient, even in a recessionary environment, as consumers forgo other expenses before cancelling their music subscriptions.

While ad-supported streaming revenues can be more sensitive to advertising spend, UMG has maintained a high-teens growth rate year-to-date by consistently expanding its partnerships and renewing existing deals on more favorable terms. UMG is the pioneer in monetizing emerging platforms and first partnered with Facebook/Meta (META) in 2017 – a groundbreaking partnership at the time that served as a template for social media companies to begin paying music rightsholders through fixed payments.

The company recently renewed its Meta deal, significantly expanding the terms to include revenue sharing components. We believe the new Meta deal will boost UMG’s growth over the coming years and represents a framework for future deals with other social media platforms. Over time, we expect the revenue from social media and other emerging platforms such as gaming and fitness to grow faster than traditional streaming and become a more material percentage of UMG’s revenue base.

Music spending per capita is significantly below peak levels which were achieved in the late 1990s both on a nominal basis and when adjusted for inflation. Despite pervasive high levels of inflation in the global economy, streaming prices have stayed relatively constant since their introduction. While digital service providers recently began increasing prices in certain markets, we believe there is ample room to increase pricing in the coming years which will drive increased growth at UMG.

While streaming has been the primary driver of music’s resurgence and will continue to be the primary driver of growth going forward, other revenue streams that were previously declining have also returned to growth. Physical music is experiencing a renaissance driven by vinyl demand. We believe that physical and digital collectibles provide an opportunity for UMG and its artists to better engage with and monetize their superfans.

Bill recently joined the UMG board and we look forward to working even more closely with the company as an engaged long-term shareholder. Given its long runway for sustained earnings growth, we believe that UMG’s current valuation represents a significant discount to intrinsic value.

