The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Restaurant Brands ( NYSE: QSR

QSR’s franchised business model is a high-quality, capital-light, growing annuity that generates high-margin brand royalty fees from its four leading brands: Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

QSR is investing in each of its brands to position them for sustainable, long-term growth. As Canada reopened, Tim Hortons’ same-store sales returned to growth during the quarter compared to pre-COVID levels, driven by growth across all dayparts, formats, regions and product categories aside from hot beverage. The company is focused on executing the next phase of its “Back to Basics” plan by extending its beverage platform, capturing a greater share of afternoon foods and continuing its brand modernization. Longer-term, management believes it can sustainably grow same-store sales at a low-single-digit rate.

At Burger King in the U.S., the company also reported improved results and narrowed the gap to its peers. Recently-appointed Burger King U.S. President Tom Curtis and his team have begun to lay the foundation for a return to sustainable growth. We believe the company has a meaningful opportunity to reinvigorate growth and modernize its store base through a reinvestment plan. The company will be unveiling its “reclaim the flame” plan to franchisees next month.

Burger King international, Popeyes, and Firehouse Brands continue to perform strongly, with comparable sales up more than 20% relative to pre-COVID levels.

QSR’s franchised-based royalty model is particularly attractive in an inflationary environment. QSR’s revenues benefit when its franchisees increase prices, but its cost structure is not subject to the same inflationary pressures. QSR can continue to grow its business with minimal capital required as its franchisees open new units. Despite delayed permitting, higher material costs, and inflationary headwinds, QSR’s unit growth returned to its historic mid-single-digit growth rate last year.

As a result of improving same-store sales growth coupled with strong unit growth, QSR’s earnings are now greater than prior to COVID and are growing at an attractive rate, in spite of significant industry-level inflation and same store sales that are just now recovering to pre-COVID levels.

QSR continues to trade at a discount to its peers and its intrinsic value. The company has repurchased more than 3% of its shares outstanding over the last twelve months, which when coupled with its 4% dividend yield, enables QSR to return approximately 7% of its market capitalization to shareholders on an annual basis.

