We’ve recently addressed the high-yield sector’s strong credit fundamentals and historically attractive valuations. We’ve also shown that yield to worst has been a reliable indicator of return over the next five years. Now, we’re turning the spotlight on yet another interesting development in the high-yield market: an inverted yield curve.

It makes sense that longer-maturity bonds typically provide higher yields than shorter-term bonds. After all, more bad things can happen in a longer period than a shorter one, and visibility is poorer for the next 10 years than for tomorrow. Investors expect to be paid for these risks.

But in an unusual aberration, short-term high-yield debt is currently yielding significantly more than longer-term debt (Display, above). An inverted high-yield curve is great news for high-yield bond investors who are concerned about near-term market volatility.

Even in normal times, a shorter-duration high-yield strategy can provide high levels of income with lower volatility than an intermediate-duration strategy. Historically, a shorter high-yield approach has provided about 85% of the income of a longer-maturity mandate, with about half the average monthly drawdowns.

But with the high-yield curve inverted, as it is today, investors are being paid more to take less risk. We think that’s an income opportunity worth sizing up.

