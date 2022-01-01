Michael M. Santiago

Hilton is a high-quality, asset-light, high-margin business with significant long-term growth potential, led by a superb management team. The unforeseen arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed a rapid and near-complete standstill in global travel, with RevPAR (the industry metric for same-store sales at a given hotel) down roughly 90% at the nadir of the pandemic. We increased our investment in Hilton during the pandemic as we believed the economic dislocation from COVID-19 would prove to be transient and that industry projections regarding the timeline for recovery were too pessimistic.

From the moment the pandemic began, Hilton’s management team took decisive actions to ensure the company not only managed through what it knew would be a challenging period, but also positioned the company to generate improved margins, cash flows, and investment returns once the business recovered. In hindsight, Hilton’s experience with COVID-19 – the 100-year proverbial flood – affirmed the company’s unique high-quality, asset light, high-margin business model, and reinforced our belief that Hilton deserves a premium valuation.

While Hilton entered 2022 impacted by the Omicron variant, results have vastly improved throughout the year as COVID-19 has evolved towards a more endemic virus, and consumer behavior has adapted accordingly. In recent months, Hilton’s system-wide RevPAR has surpassed 2019 levels and continues to improve. Recent strength has been led by domestic leisure travel occasions as consumer spending continues to shift from goods to services.

We expect demand to continue to strengthen from current levels as anticipated moderation in leisure occupancy is likely to be more than offset by improvements in corporate business transient and group business, both still below 2019 levels. Notably, the industrywide recovery is being led by an unprecedented surge in average daily rate (“ADR”).

Historically a laggard during prior recessions, ADR has been buoyed by a strong consumer appetite to travel, a positive mix-shift from large corporations to small and medium-sized businesses, and broad and accelerating inflationary pressures (hotels can change room rates in real time). Hilton is well positioned to benefit from inflation as its fee-based business model benefits from rising ADRs while its cost base is largely fixed.

The combined impact of Hilton’s net unit growth since the onset of the pandemic and the greater operational efficiencies has increased run-rate operating income to approximately 15% above 2019 operating income at similar levels of RevPAR. We expect Hilton to continue to deliver accelerated earnings growth for the foreseeable future, as industrywide occupancy continues to improve (still well below normal), ADR remains elevated, and Hilton laps over easy comparative historical periods.

Despite Hilton’s accelerated near-term growth prospects and attractive long-term earnings algorithm, the stock is attractively priced at a low-20s multiple of 2023 earnings. We find Hilton’s valuation to be compelling given its industry leading competitive position, superb management team, attractive long-term net unit growth algorithm, pricing power, and best-in-class capital return policy.

