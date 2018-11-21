WSB's Weekend Bite: Meme Stocks, Inflation And BMR With David Trainer (Podcast)

Aug. 27, 2022 7:00 AM ET
This week we're joined by David Trainer, from Value Investing 2.0 and New Constructs. We get his market views on if this is a new bull market, what is The Fed going to do about inflation, meme stocks, and his current stock picks he says investors should look at.

