As described in detail in our initiation of coverage, we have established an option size position on SCYX based on a potential big pharma M&A and undoubtedly cheap valuation (negative EV) of the company. However, with the recent messy financing deal (described in detail below) and lack of near-term clinical catalyst, we decided to sell out of the position and downgrade the stock. Our rationale is described below.
The absence of short-term catalysts makes it un-investible for short-mid-term investors in our view. We think the major value driver of the stock is in the systemic infection space, where the catalysts are expected in 2024-2025 (as shown below). Of note, the company announced that the FDA has accepted SCYX's submission of a supplemental New Drug Application regarding label expansion of BREXAFEMME to include "prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis" and the target PDUFA date is Nov 2022. We believe the label extension is fully priced in and any positive news will be a selling opportunity for this ticker.
SCYNEXIS priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of 3.33M shares of its common stock, prefunded warrants to purchase 11.67M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 15M shares of its common stock with gross proceeds expected to be ~$45M.
The shares and warrants are being sold at $3.00/share and pre-funded warrants are offered at $2.999/pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrants. Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2.25M of shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 2.25M shares of common stock.
The warrants have a seven-year term and an exercise price of $3.45/share.
-Source: Seeking Alpha News April 22
The company has a long history of raising capital through messy warrants which caused the stock to tank even after the approval of Brexafemme in June 2021 (as shown below); we believe the same thing is likely to happen with any positive catalyst making the stock uninvestible. Warrants could be a catastrophe as warrant holders can start exercising their warrants and sell into the market when a stock price move above a certain level and the exercised shares were sold into the market killing the share price.
In our view, issuing a structure deal involving pre-funded warrants is almost a last resort type of financing measure that most pharmaceutical companies tend to do if any type of other financing methods (royalty, M&A, pure equity, and debt) is unlikely due to the amount of dilution that it brings and how it usually punishes investors. This may indicate that the company's assets have already been shopped around by big pharma or royalty investors and the deal end up not materializing, even though it is just a guess on our part. This makes us believe that the prospect of a potential M&A has dropped considerably at this point.
Business Risks include: i) clinical trial failure, ii) commercial risk under-delivering revenue, iii) intellectual property risk where the company loses exclusivity.
Trading Risks i) liquidation of stock can lead to a loss in capital especially for illiquid stocks like SCYX if sold at a market sell, and ii) selling too early can lead to tax implications for some investors.
We downgrade SCYX to a Sell rating as i) the key catalyst that we were hoping for in our previous article, big pharma M&A, is becoming more and more unlikely to materialize and ii) messy warrants make it impossible to invest due to potential dilution.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insight (BTVI) is a group of biotech/technology investors with the main interest in US-based small/mid-cap biotech companies and cryptocurrencies. We are not affiliated with any institution/company, but an independent research organization of students/working professionals. Biotechvalley insights group ("I") does not receive direct compensation from the companies that we cover or mentioned in our articles other than Seeking Alpha, but the information provided by Biotechvalley insights may be biased and/or include conflicts of interest/competing interests as some members of the group may hold relevant long/short positions and/or have an affiliation/business relationship with the companies that are mentioned in the articles.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect express the opinion of the applicable BTVI Entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest to the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI Entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Comments (5)