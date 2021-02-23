IgorIgorevich

The Nutshell

In my previous article, USCoin: How To Earn 6-12% Interest Safely With Stablecoins, I made the case that Circle's USD Coin (USDC-USD) was preferred over Tether (USDT-USD) primarily because USDC was transparent with their financials and interest rates for both were about the same.

Since the catastrophic Three Arrows Capital losses and CeFi implosion, the crypto landscape has changed dramatically. This article will detail the risk versus reward decision that led me to commit seven figures in USDT for double digit interest rates.

How We Got Here

Things were plodding along in our beloved crypto world until May this year. Then a series of events unfurled that led to the destruction of almost a trillion dollars from the global cryptocurrency market cap.

1) In May 2022 the algorithmic stablecoin Terra (UST-USD) broke its dollar peg and rapidly shrank to zero for both UST and its companion coin (LUNC-USD). $60 billion of value disappeared faster than you can say "Much Wow."

2) Three Arrows Capital lost over $200 million when the Terra ecosystem imploded in mid-May. "The Terra-Luna situation caught us very much off guard," Davies told the WSJ. Much Wow indeed.

3) Doubts arose that the Centralized Finance (CeFi) banks were solvent. These lenders take in customer assets, lend them back to hedge funds or other institutions, and pay a portion of the interest back to individual clients.

4) Since June, withdrawals have been halted or limited on Celsius, Voyager, Vauld, and Hodlnaut.

5) In early May, doubts about Tether manifested as a massive bank run where $16B USDT were redeemed, reducing the total marketcap from $82.4B at end of March to $66.4B at end of June -- a 19.4% drop.

Tether marketcap YTD (Coinmarketcap)

WAD during a bank run

In my software engineering days, we had a term when a feature was misinterpreted as a problem. Back then our Product group documented how the system should function, Engineering would code a version, and Quality Assurance would test it for defects. Every reported bug would be reviewed and many valid issues were caught. But occasionally issues were noted where the action exactly matched the documented design. Such bugs would be specially marked because we knew someone misunderstood how the system was to work. We called them WAD - working as designed.

This principle can be applied to the pundits criticizing Tether for successfully redeeming $16B USDT during an incredibly stressful time in the markets. They saw an issue, but I saw it functioning as it should. During this bank run, everyone who wanted to get out of Tether did. The coin briefly unpegged to $.98, but quickly regained the $1 standard. Tether is working as designed.

USDT depeg (Coinmarketcap)

Tether Upside

Because Tether is the preferred global stablecoin and is more resistant to censorship than USDC, demand has grown in the market. And since Celsius, Voyager, Vauld, Hodlnaut have all been taken out of the game, borrowing options have been reduced.

BlockFi’s global head of trading Joe Hickey reflected on this reduced supply saying, "it’s now much more of a lender's market than a borrower’s market, back then [May] it was more of a borrower’s market."

While CeFi interest for USDC is capped around 7% or less, USDT yields 10% on the Abra platform and even higher if you can qualify as an institutional or HNW investor with greater assets to invest.

Other platforms pay various rates with some conditions. For example, Haru Invest increases yield on Tether the longer funds are committed. The highest rate of 14.2% requires locking the asset for 365 days.

CeFiRates is a great resource for monitoring the latest interest paid on coins across different platforms. Disclaimer: I'm an Abra customer and have done due diligence only on them. But any company still listed seems to have obviously weathered the CeFi storm at this point.

Tether Risks

Any specific investment has a unique risk profile. The key is to evaluate and monitor the things that could go wrong. Tether has a cadre of doubters; here's a distillation of the risks they surface.

Not enough reserves / reserves in poor investments

This has been a fair critique and a big risk in the past. Tether was born in the murky waters outside traditional walled garden finance systems because exchanges were excluded from fiat banking. Without government regulation and financial controls in place, the company may not have fully collateralized its reserve in the past.

But Tether has made strides to reveal their reserves breakdown. In March they reported these numbers: Commercial Paper (65.39%), Fiduciary Deposits (24.20%), Cash (3.87%), Reverse Repo Notes (3.60%) and Treasury Bills (2.94%). By June progress was made to transition into higher liquidity assets like US Treasury Bills (43.5%) and Cash and Bank Deposits (8.16%) and out of Commercial Paper (decreasing 58% from March).

This is a good trend and Tether is now committed to a complete audit (see below). But I'll be monitoring news about the company daily and reviewing each attestation carefully.

Not enough transparency on reserves

Transparency is a big deal in crypto. Nic Carter, General Partner at Castle Island Ventures has said:

If there’s a single thing I could do to better this industry, it would be to convince every custodial service provider in the cryptocurrency space to adopt a routine Proof of Reserve program. Proof of Reserves is the idea that custodial businesses holding cryptocurrency should create public facing attestations as to their reserves, matched up with a proof of user balances (liabilities).

Nexo has begun real-time attestations for proof of reserves with accounting firm Armanino. In my messages with Abra CEO Bill Barhydt, he agreed on the need for the proof of reserves attestation and says Abra is fully committed to releasing it when ready.

Transparency has been a major issue for Tether in the past, leading to a dispute with the state of New York:

Cryptocurrency firms Tether and Bitfinex reached an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office to pay an $18.5 million fine to settle a closely-watched legal dispute. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office says it found that Tether sometimes held no reserves to back its cryptocurrency’s dollar peg. It said that, from mid-2017, the company had no access to banking and misled clients about liquidity issues. Tether and Bitfinex refused to admit to any wrongdoing Tuesday but said “we share the Attorney General’s goal of increasing transparency.”

“Contrary to online speculation, after two and half years there was no finding that Tether ever issued tethers without backing, or to manipulate crypto prices,” said a statement on the Tether website.

In August Tether hired BDO Italia for proof of reserve reports. They say this is "the next step in the company's path towards a complete audit." Now just a quarterly release, the company pledges the report on a monthly basis before the end of 2022.

Naysayers remind us Tether doesn’t meet U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) nor International Financial Reporting Standards. They also make the technical point the attestation is only to Tether's assets and liabilities for one day in the quarter -- June 30, 2022 in the most recent report. However it seems the company is going, albeit slowly, in the right direction.

Government clamp down

In my opinion, government regulation or enforcement is the biggest risk. Perhaps Tether has committed to a full audit because they see the writing on the wall, as several pieces of proposed Congressional stablecoin legislation call for mandating publicly published audits.

On August 8, the U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. While many US firms including Circle (which produces USDC) quickly complied by blocking, Tether has not blacklisted accounts associated with Tornado Cash.

Tether’s chief technology officer, Paolo Ardoino, said in a statement, "Tether has not been contacted by U.S. officials or law enforcement with a request" to freeze transactions with Tornado Cash, adding that the company "normally complies with requests from U.S. authorities."

From a statement on their website they also say, "It is also worth mentioning that Tether is not a US person, does not operate in the United States or onboard US persons as customers. However, Tether does consider OFAC Sanctions as part of its world-class compliance program." But the likely OFAC perspective is that they are under US jurisdiction because they serve US companies and consumers; financial regulations must be followed.

This OFAC sanction is completely uncharted territory, because there is no person, entity or company targeted. Tornado Cash is a piece of open source software executing autonomously on the Ethereum network.

Regardless, this situation demonstrates the risk of running afoul of the US Federal Government. The sentiment of a former senior official for OFAC was that Tether is treading on dangerous ground. "It’s never a very good idea to test OFAC. Right now, it’s a particularly bad time for any crypto-related company to do that."

Summary

Holding Tether for the high interest is definitely not for the faint-hearted and I would not recommend it for everyone. But risk does have a flip side. If everyone was 100% certain about it, no premium would exist.

Ultimately, only a full audit will end all doubts. Born in the shadows, has Tether come fully out into the light? No, but I believe evidence shows it is turning the corner. And while it does, the yield earned by holding when many are uncertain may never be higher.

As always, do your own research and be careful out there.