Sonic Automotive: Dealership Play

Aug. 26, 2022 6:19 PM ETSAH
Jim Van Meerten
Summary

  • 40% technical buy signals.
  • 15 new highs and up 49.86% in the last month.
  • Price Targets from $33.00-$82.00 with an average of $59.26.

Salesman showing car to customer in a car dealership

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the automotive dealership Sonic Automotive (SAH). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 37.80%.

SAH Sonic Automotive

SAH vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 40% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 25.86+ Weighted Alpha
  • 15.73% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 49.86% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 78.73%
  • Technical support level at 55.81
  • Recently traded at 56.90 with 50 day moving average of 42.46

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.30 billion
  • P/E 5.79
  • Dividend yield 1.84%
  • Revenue expected to increase 20.40% this year and another 6.40% next year
  • Earnings estimated to continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.30% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1buy, 3 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets from 33.00 to 82.00 with an average of 59.26
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 84 to 33 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 22 to 6 for the same result
  • 2,830 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Buy 3.62
Quant Buy 3.66

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation B A- A-
Growth C C- C
Profitability B+ B B-
Momentum A A A
Revisions C+ A- A

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Automotive Retail

Ranked Overall

750 out of 4667

Ranked in Sector

81 out of 538

Ranked in Industry

6 out of 26

Quant ratings beat the market

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety D- D- D-
Growth F D- F
Yield C+ B C
Consistency F F F

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SAH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

