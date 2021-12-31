FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the automotive dealership Sonic Automotive (SAH). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 37.80%.

SAH vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

40% technical buy signals but increasing

25.86+ Weighted Alpha

15.73% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 49.86% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.73%

Technical support level at 55.81

Recently traded at 56.90 with 50 day moving average of 42.46

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.30 billion

P/E 5.79

Dividend yield 1.84%

Revenue expected to increase 20.40% this year and another 6.40% next year

Earnings estimated to continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.30% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1buy, 3 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets from 33.00 to 82.00 with an average of 59.26

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 84 to 33 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 22 to 6 for the same result

2,830 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

