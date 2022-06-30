Welcome to the August 2022 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2023 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.
August saw plenty of great news notably from governments looking to support EVs and promote battery metal supply chains. The IEA's report of 50 new average-sized lithium mines needed by 2030 appears to have been heard this time (last year the IEA reported the need for 13x to 42x more lithium by 2040, on 2020 levels). Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (details here), including US$369b for climate change, showed the world the USA is now making a comeback and is serious to build a critical metals supply chain in North America and with USA free trade agreement countries.
This is all great news for the lithium juniors with demand forecast to outstrip supply this decade.
Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, 99.5% China lithium carbonate spot prices were up 2.82% and China lithium hydroxide prices were up 0.33%. Lithium Iron Phosphate (Li 3.9% min) prices were up 1%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 2.42% over the past 30 days.
Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of CNY 34,535 (~USD 5,039/mt), as of August 24, 2022.
For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2022" article. Highlights include:
On July 29, Sayona Mining announced: "June 2022 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:
Québec, Canada
Western Australia
On August 4, Sayona Mining announced: "North American Lithium restart on track for first production." Highlights include:
On August 5, Sayona Mining announced:
At-the-market extension and increase. Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF)is pleased to announce it has agreed with Acuity Capital to extend and increase the size of its At-the‐Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) (also previously referred to as a Controlled Placement Agreement). The expiry date has been extended to 31 July 2025 and the ATM facility limit has been increased to $200 million...
Upcoming catalysts include:
Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of North American Lithium [NAL].
No significant news for the month.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can view the company's latest presentation here.
Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia. DFS completed in November 2021.
On July 28, Liontown Resources announced: "June 2022 quarterly report." Highlights include:
Kathleen Valley Project Development:
Financing:
You can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.
On July 28, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Local council approvals and license grant at Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project." Highlights include:
"Eight local councils have approved Vulcan’s upcoming 3D seismic programme of works in Rhineland-Palatinate region.
Exploration Licence area increased by 277km 2 to a total of 1,440km2."
On July 28, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2022." Highlights include:
Subsequent events post-Quarter:
On August 8, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Upcoming release of shares from Escrow."
Upcoming catalysts include:
On July 28, Yonhap News Agency reported:
POSCO Chemical bags US$10.8 bln additional deal to supply EV battery component to GM. POSCO Chemical Co. will supply a key electric vehicle (EV) battery component to General Motors Co. for three years starting 2023, in an additional US$10.8 billion deal expected to give a boost to the South Korean firm's pivot to the battery materials sector...
Upcoming catalysts include:
The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.
No lithium news for the month.
You can view the latest company presentation here and news on the Mt Holland construction here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.
On July 29, AVZ Minerals announced: "Activities report for the quarterending 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
On August 15, AVZ Minerals announced: "Request for extension to voluntary suspension."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Note: July 2022 - AVZ Minerals ‘confident’ despite Manono dispute remaining unresolved
No significant news for the month.
On August 17, Leo Lithium announced: "ATO ruling – Leo Lithium demerger."
On August 22, Leo Lithium announced: "Escrowed shares – application for waiver and waiver decision... ASX has determined that it will not grant the waiver requested as the proposal."
On July 27, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced: "Critical Elements files NI-43-101 technical report for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum feasibility study."
On August 11, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced: "Critical Elements complete Positive Engineering Study for a Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Plant."
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read the latest Trend Investing Critical Elements Lithium article here.
On July 28, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
On August 1, Global Lithium Resources announced: "New lithium bearing pegmatite at Marble Bar Lithium Project. Further significant intersections reported including 9m @ 1.32% Li2O, 8m @ 1.26 Li2O and 7m @ 1.67 Li2O." Highlights include:
On August 10, Global Lithium Resources announced:
Exceptional Manna drilling results include 24m @ 1.03% Li2O. Significant extension to resource along strike and down dip...
On August 19, Global Lithium Resources announced:
Positive initial metallurgical test work results received for Marble Bar Lithium Project. Preliminary test achieved a grade of 5.9% Li2O with a recovery rate of 76%.
On July 25, Proactive Investors reported:
Savannah Resources rocked by possible legal action. Savannah Resources PLC (AIM:SAV, ETR:SAV, OTC:SAVNF) shares tumbled on Monday after it confirmed that it has been included in a civil claim relating to its acquisition of certain properties at its Barroso lithium project in Portugal. Savannah has been asked to submit its defence to the proposed legal action before the end of September 2022 and will be working with its Portuguese counsel on this, the statement added...
Upcoming catalysts include:
2022 - EIA permit due.
2023 - DFS due.
Lake Resources owns the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.
On July 29, Lake Resources announced:
Quarterly report for the quarter ended 30 June 2022... Discussions continue with Ford Motor Co., Hanwa Corporation under non-binding MOU’s and others for offtake of lithium carbonate from Kachi Project. Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) continues to advance with final drafts expected toward the end of 3Q 2022, based on 50,000 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for the Kachi project. Discussions continue with UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Export Development Canada (EDC) to support approximately 70% of the total finance required for Kachi’s expanded production, subject to standard project finance terms. Drilling continuing with the arrival of a second drilling rig during the quarter at Lake’s 100 percent owned lithium brine projects at Olaroz, Cauchari and Paso, Argentina, to ensure multi-asset lithium expansion. Demonstration plant arrived in Argentina and is now on site and being assembled prior to commissioning following construction of the facility housing the demonstration modules. Lake is well-funded. Cash balance of A$173 million (US$120m) as at end of financial year increased due to conversion of A$62m of options in June. The company would like to thank shareholders for their ongoing support.
ioneer ltd. announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) for US$490m.
On July 25, ioneer Ltd announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
On August 1, Reuters reported:
Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to buy lithium from ioneer's Nevada mine... ioneer will supply 4,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for five years to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), which was formed by Toyota and Panasonic in 2020... Supplies are slated to begin in 2025, a timeline that depends in part on ioneer obtaining financing and permitting.
Upcoming catalysts include:
On July 29, European Metals Holdings announced:
Quarterly activities report – June 2022. During the reporting period, European Metals was accepted to trade on the globally renowned US based OTCQX® Best Market Platform. The Company commenced trading under the codes EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF on 12 May 2022...
Upcoming catalysts include:
Galan is developing its flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina. In total Galan Lithium has 3.0m tonnes contained LCE @858mg/L.
On July 28, Galan Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2022." Highlights include:
On August 1, Galan Lithium announced: "Greenbushes South exploration update. New pegmatite discovery, anomalous lithium soils and pilot geophysics." Highlights include:
Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.
On August 4, Cypress Development Corp. announced: "Cypress Development announces drill results from Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada." Highlights include:
Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).
On August 17, Frontier Lithium reported: "Frontier intersects 357.5m of high-grade lithium averaging 1.63% Li2O over a horizontal distance of 110 metres and remains open." Highlights include:
Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. No resource yet but some great long length drill results.
On July 28, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot drills 1.25% Li2O over 96.9 m in first drill hole of summer program, and extends strike length of pegmatite to 1.9 km, Corvette, Quebec." Highlights include:
On August 4, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot achieves 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate grade in preliminary HLS metallurgical test work on the CV5 pegmatite at the Corvette Property, Quebec."
On August 10, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot discovers new lithium pegmatite cluster on-trend with the CV5 pegmatite and samples 3.73% Li2O, Corvette Property, Quebec."
LPI is consolidating to own 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd.
On July 28, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended June 2022." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts:
On August 2, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium announces financial and operating results for the period ended May 31, 2022." Highlights include:
On August 24, American Lithium Corp. announced:
American Lithium commences EIA drilling at Falchani and awards PEA update work to DRA Global and Stantec Inc.
Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.
On August 9, Wealth Minerals announced:
Wealth Minerals enters into strategic partnership with thyssenkrupp Mining Technologies for development of Ollagüe Salar. Under the Strategic Partnership, Wealth Minerals and thyssenkrupp Mining Technologies will collaborate to: Identify, evaluate and select the most beneficial and environmentally sustainable processing technology for lithium extraction and purification treatment for the Ollagüe Project. Develop the Ollagüe Project from the exploration stage through to commercial scale production capacity of high-purity lithium products. Define new standards in green mining and foster the involvement of local communities in Chile.
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an inferred mineral resource of 6.7 million LCE.
On July 28, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced:
E3 Lithium completes first production of commercial scale sorbent. “We are extremely pleased with the results of our first commercial production of sorbent and its high lithium recovery rates,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3. “This commercially-produced sorbent provides confidence in the viability of scaling up E3’s production to deliver the larger volumes of high-quality sorbent needed for commercial operations.”
You can read the company's latest presentation here.
Joint Venture (Nevada Lithium Corp. earn in option to 50%) in the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.
No news for the month.
On August 8, Arena Minerals announced: "Arena Minerals strategic shareholders to exercise warrants for $7,368,000..."
No lithium news for the month.
On August 10, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "High grade lithium discovery at Alba Sabrina Claim Block." Highlights include:
On August 17, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Second drill rig added to HMN Lithium Project, Argentina."
On August 19, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:
Evaporation test work underway at HMN Li Project. The Company is pleased to provide an update on process test work currently being conducted on a 12,500-liter bulk brine sample from the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta. Argentina. The purpose of the test work is to validate evaporation as a viable concentration method to produce battery grade lithium carbonate... We are pleased to report lithium recoveries of 86% for the pre-concentration evaporation, 80% for liming and 97% for concentration evaporation. The cumulative lithium recovery after these front-end stages was 67%.
On August 8, Alpha Lithium announced:
Alpha Lithium =conditionally approved to upgrade listing to Senior Canadian Stock Exchange... Upon uplisting to the NEO Exchange, the Company will delist from the Canadian TMX Group’s venture exchange, the TSXV. Trading of the Company’s securities will not be disrupted in any way.
On August 16, Alpha Lithium announced: "Alpha Lithium reports first operational results in Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina." Highlights include:
...Exploration and drilling activity by surrounding competitors indicate Alpha’s property should contain a prolific lithium brine aquifer. Two nearby wells, both drilled within 300 meters of Santo Tomas’ boundaries, produced at highly significant flow rates with at least one of the wells returning lithium concentrations better than 750 mg/L, which is typical in the Salar del Hombre Muerto. The results of the VES evaluation indicate the presence of three large units, all of which are expected to be productive..."
On August 23, Alpha Lithium announced:
Alpha Lithium announces maiden resource at Tolillar Salar, Argentina. The resource estimate includes 2,119,000 tonnes of indicated, and 1,158,000 tonnes of inferred, lithium carbonate (“Li2CO3”) equivalent (“LCE”). The resource estimate also includes 7,387,000 tonnes of potassium equivalent (“KCl”) in the indicated category and a further 4,786,000 tonnes of KCI in the inferred category... Only 9,000 (33%) of the 27,500-hectare site has been explored...
Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M&I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon also has a Partnership JV Agreement with Indian conglomerate Essar to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery in Thunder Bay.
On August 17, Avalon Advanced Materials announced:
Avalon provides update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project... The 5,000 tonne bulk sample collected from the project site in 2021 will now be crushed and returned to the Quarry site as initial feed for the DMS Plant to begin producing petalite concentrate product samples for the many international glass-ceramic manufacturers that have expressed interest...
Essential Metals has 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia. Their flagship Pioneer Dome Lithium (spodumene) Project has a JORC Compliant Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.21% Li2O.
On July 29, Essential Metals announced: "June 2022 quarterly report. Outstanding high grade lithium drill results from shallow Resource drilling enhance the potential economics of the Dome North lithium Resource." Highlights include:
On August 12, Essential Metals announced:
Pioneer Dome drilling nearing completion - results to underpin Resource update and Scoping Study. The current Resource extension drilling program is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, with assays expected by end-October to feed into a Mineral Resource update...
Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. The current JORC Total Mineral Resource is 4.8Mt @ 1.25% with a projects (spodumene) wide target resource of 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.
On July 29, Green Technology Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2022."
On August 8, Green Technology Metals announced: "Drilling to commence at Root...
On August 12, Green Technology Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report addendum for the quarter ended 30 June 2022..."
On August 22, Green Technology Metals announced: "Further extensional drilling success at North Aubry." Highlights include:
No news for the month.
On August 18, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Highly encouraging geophysics paves way for commencement of drill testing of brines at Solaroz." Highlights include:
No significant news for the month.
On August 23, Rock Tech Lithium announced:
Strategic partnership: Mercedes-Benz intends to source battery material lithium hydroxide from Rock Tech Lithium... Under the intended binding agreement, Rock Tech has agreed to deliver up to 10,000 tonnes per year of its planned production to the premium manufacturer and its partners starting in 2026. The two companies made the announcement on Tuesday during a visit to Canada by a business delegation from Germany led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz...
On July 29, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2022."
On August 5, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One provides quarterly progress update and reports Q2 2022 results." Highlights include:
On August 23, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One receives C$1.8M towards SDTC milestone 4 and granted 2 patents."
Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY] (OTCQB:ANSNF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH] (BYHHF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC] (OTCQB:ELECF), Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF), Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (OTCQB:HXLTF) (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR] (OTC:HHNNF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF] (OTCPK:INLCF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION] (OTCQB:IONGF), Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jourdan Resources [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (OTCPK:LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI] (OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQB:LTHCF), Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS] (OTC:MTLAF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT] (OTCQB:PFFOF), Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC] (OTCPK:PRSTF), Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Snow Lake Lithium (LITM), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX] [FSE:1T0] (OTCQB:TTLXF), Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1], Xantippe Resources [ASX:XTC] (OTCPK:XTCPF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD] (OTCPK:ZNWLF).
August saw lithium chemicals prices and spodumene prices higher.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
