Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 9/14 9/30 1.95 2.15 10.26% 1.41% 20 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/9 9/26 0.16 0.17 6.25% 2.04% 9 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 9/9 9/30 0.3733 0.38 1.79% 7.08% 10 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9/29 10/14 1.1 1.25 13.64% 2.97% 11 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/7 9/15 0.51 0.52 1.96% 3.66% 13 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 9/13 10/5 1.5 1.75 16.67% 1.54% 9 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 9/14 10/11 0.9 0.94 4.44% 8.20% 53 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/7 9/16 0.41 0.5 21.95% 4.92% 13 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/14 9/30 0.18 0.2 11.11% 2.75% 8 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9/14 0.234 77.05 3.64% 10 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 10/3 0.85 125.05 2.72% 12 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 9/15 0.445 34.23 5.20% 6 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9/29 0.14 49.18 1.14% 11 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 9/29 0.32 37.48 3.42% 13 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 9/29 0.36 43.01 3.35% 15 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 9/15 0.7 79.49 3.52% 6 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 9/15 0.5 120.35 1.66% 13 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 9/15 0.87 131.48 2.65% 29 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 9/15 0.26 22.88 4.55% 10 CSX Corporation (CSX) 9/15 0.1 32.63 1.23% 18 Dover Corporation (DOV) 9/15 0.505 127.99 1.58% 67 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 9/15 0.89 445.12 0.80% 24 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 9/29 0.27 34.64 3.12% 12 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 9/15 1.05 210.97 1.99% 14 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 9/15 1.06 242.65 1.75% 13 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 9/15 0.2075 47.62 1.74% 37 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 9/14 0.28 95.5 1.17% 8 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 9/15 0.4 51.62 3.10% 6 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.18 76.38 0.94% 10 RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.26 114.12 0.91% 47 Stepan Company (SCL) 9/15 0.335 107.92 1.24% 54 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9/15 0.3108 44.91 8.30% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9/15 0.121667 31.97 4.57% 12 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 8/12 0.045 3.94 4.57% 6 Tennant Company (TNC) 9/15 0.25 63.21 1.58% 50 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 9/30 1.3 231.27 2.25% 16 Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 9/15 0.125 29.35 1.70% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 8/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 9/15 0.4 43.56 3.67% 7 Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 9/15 0.27 33.15 3.26% 29 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/15 0.2 20.59 3.89% 10 Ashland Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.335 102.96 1.30% 13 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 9/15 0.09 8.16 4.41% 7 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9/29 2.5 336.4 2.97% 12 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 9/15 0.105 13.07 3.21% 6 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 9/15 1.9 298.1 2.55% 13 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10/4 0.385 66.2 2.33% 12 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 9/15 0.3225 31.81 4.06% 10 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 9/15 0.29 28.54 4.06% 10 Kellogg Company (K) 9/15 0.59 73.85 3.20% 19 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 9/23 2.8 431.13 2.60% 19 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 9/16 1.38 256.95 2.15% 46 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/3 0.54 356.79 0.61% 15 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.4075 79.92 2.04% 47 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9/30 0.66 351.74 0.75% 7 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 9/15 0.2375 31.61 3.01% 12 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 9/30 1.2 184.02 2.61% 5 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 9/15 0.17 33.47 2.03% 6 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/15 0.3 39.79 3.02% 10 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 9/15 0.24 85.61 1.12% 7 Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/15 0.2475 69.91 4.25% 29 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 9/15 0.23 24.02 3.83% 41 Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/15 0.64 116.97 2.19% 27 Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 9/15 0.175 48.62 1.44% 6 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 9/22 0.75 138.38 2.17% 20 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 9/15 0.3 61.77 1.94% 6 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/15 0.16 46.58 1.37% 19 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 9/15 0.2 57.16 1.40% 5 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9/15 0.46 78.31 2.35% 10 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 9/15 0.25 82.6 1.21% 10 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 9/15 0.12 138.71 0.35% 9 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 9/15 0.3 142.41 0.84% 10 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/29 0.3 92.97 1.29% 12 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/16 0.51 187.7 1.09% 12 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 9/16 0.28 33.82 3.31% 7 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 9/30 0.22 34.03 2.59% 9 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 10/3 0.29 57.17 2.03% 6 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 9/15 0.28 37.29 3.00% 20 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 10/3 0.55 115.31 1.91% 24 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 9/16 0.12 15.12 3.17% 6 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 9/16 0.22 27.44 3.21% 21 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9/16 0.32 40.64 3.15% 11 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 9/16 0.18 49.4 1.46% 6 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 10/3 0.895 156.42 2.29% 66 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/15 0.53 79.99 2.65% 8 ITT Inc (ITT) 10/3 0.264 75.14 1.41% 10 LCI Industries (LCII) 9/16 1.05 125 3.36% 7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 9/16 1.12 234.06 1.91% 21 Linde plc (LIN) 9/16 1.17 286.25 1.63% 29 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 9/15 0.22 42.29 6.24% 12 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9/14 0.32 34.52 3.71% 11 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 9/23 0.243 31.89 3.05% 10 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9/15 0.18 26.05 2.76% 10 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 9/30 1.15 175.04 2.63% 50 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/20 0.26 39.16 2.66% 20 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 10/3 0.2 21.97 3.64% 10 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 1 (Ex-Div 9/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 10/1 0.45 68.76 2.62% 16 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 10/3 0.305 108.28 1.13% 19 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/20 0.8 90.07 3.55% 55 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 9/20 0.2825 14.75 7.66% 8 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 2 (Ex-Div 9/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 9/30 0.59 94.79 2.49% 9 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 9/21 0.75 188.78 1.59% 12 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 9/23 4.88 676.44 2.89% 13 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 10/3 0.55 79.95 2.75% 8 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 9/22 0.265 70.64 1.50% 54 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 9/21 0.3 285.65 0.42% 6 STERIS plc (STE) 9/23 0.47 200.99 0.94% 18 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8/31 0.39 10.3% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 9/1 0.4 2.6% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 8/31 0.25 1.9% Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 8/30 0.45 4.2% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 8/31 0.34 1.2% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.65 4.3% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 9/6 0.68 2.3% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 9/1 0.655 1.7% American States Water Company (AWR) 9/1 0.3975 1.9% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 8/31 0.43 1.8% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 9/1 0.595 3.1% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 8/31 0.905 6.6% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 9/2 0.065 0.6% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 9/1 0.2625 1.2% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 9/2 0.38 0.3% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/1 1.57 2.8% CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 8/31 0.46 2.7% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 9/1 0.4 4.0% ConocoPhillips (COP) 9/1 0.46 1.6% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 9/1 0.75 1.0% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 8/31 0.23 1.7% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 8/31 0.25 1.4% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9/2 0.1375 2.8% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 9/1 0.205 2.4% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 9/1 0.86 CAD 6.1% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 9/1 1.01 3.4% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 9/1 0.23 2.5% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 8/31 0.075 6.2% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/31 0.14 1.1% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 8/31 0.02458 2.1% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 9/1 1.72 1.2% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/2 0.98 2.0% Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 9/2 0.14 1.3% IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 8/31 0.75 2.7% Intel Corporation (INTC) 9/1 0.365 4.4% John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 8/31 0.75 0.9% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/6 1.13 2.8% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 9/1 1.3 1.4% The Kroger Co. (KR) 9/1 0.26 2.1% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8/31 0.0456 2.3% Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 8/31 0.34 0.8% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 9/1 0.22 1.6% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 9/2 0.245 1.2% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9/6 1.19 5.5% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 9/1 0.31 1.6% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 9/2 0.301 1.8% Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 9/6 0.28 2.4% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/31 1.25 1.1% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 9/1 0.29 1.3% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 9/6 0.65 1.1% Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 8/31 0.15 1.4% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 9/1 0.62 3.1% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/6 0.4 3.4% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 8/31 0.3475 2.9% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9/1 0.85 4.5% Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/1 0.97 4.2% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/30 0.8 2.5% RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 8/30 0.23 3.8% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 9/2 0.875 1.8% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 9/1 0.34 3.5% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 9/1 0.28 1.4% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 8/31 0.021962 1.4% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 9/1 1.02 2.9% SJW Group (SJW) 9/1 0.36 2.2% Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 8/31 0.21 1.6% The Southern Company (SO) 9/6 0.68 3.5% Switch, Inc. (SWCH) 9/1 0.0525 0.6% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 9/1 0.62 3.1% Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 9/1 0.41 2.0% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 8/31 0.045 4.6% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/2 0.56 1.8% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9/1 0.52 4.3% The Timken Company (TKR) 9/2 0.31 1.9% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 9/1 1.52 3.1% Visa Inc. (V) 9/1 0.375 0.7% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 9/2 0.4 0.9% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 9/2 0.24 2.9% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 9/1 0.23 0.7% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 9/2 0.6 2.3% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.7275 2.8% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 9/2 0.19 0.7% Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 9/6 0.357 1.3% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 9/6 0.56 1.7% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 9/1 0.287 2.3% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/1 0.325 0.8% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.