The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
9/14
|
9/30
|
1.95
|
2.15
|
10.26%
|
1.41%
|
20
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
9/9
|
9/26
|
0.16
|
0.17
|
6.25%
|
2.04%
|
9
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
9/9
|
9/30
|
0.3733
|
0.38
|
1.79%
|
7.08%
|
10
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
9/29
|
10/14
|
1.1
|
1.25
|
13.64%
|
2.97%
|
11
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
9/7
|
9/15
|
0.51
|
0.52
|
1.96%
|
3.66%
|
13
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
9/13
|
10/5
|
1.5
|
1.75
|
16.67%
|
1.54%
|
9
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
9/14
|
10/11
|
0.9
|
0.94
|
4.44%
|
8.20%
|
53
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
9/7
|
9/16
|
0.41
|
0.5
|
21.95%
|
4.92%
|
13
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
9/14
|
9/30
|
0.18
|
0.2
|
11.11%
|
2.75%
|
8
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
9/14
|
0.234
|
77.05
|
3.64%
|
10
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
10/3
|
0.85
|
125.05
|
2.72%
|
12
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
9/15
|
0.445
|
34.23
|
5.20%
|
6
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
9/29
|
0.14
|
49.18
|
1.14%
|
11
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
9/29
|
0.32
|
37.48
|
3.42%
|
13
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
9/29
|
0.36
|
43.01
|
3.35%
|
15
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
9/15
|
0.7
|
79.49
|
3.52%
|
6
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
9/15
|
0.5
|
120.35
|
1.66%
|
13
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
9/15
|
0.87
|
131.48
|
2.65%
|
29
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
22.88
|
4.55%
|
10
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
9/15
|
0.1
|
32.63
|
1.23%
|
18
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
9/15
|
0.505
|
127.99
|
1.58%
|
67
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
9/15
|
0.89
|
445.12
|
0.80%
|
24
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
9/29
|
0.27
|
34.64
|
3.12%
|
12
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
9/15
|
1.05
|
210.97
|
1.99%
|
14
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
9/15
|
1.06
|
242.65
|
1.75%
|
13
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
9/15
|
0.2075
|
47.62
|
1.74%
|
37
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
9/14
|
0.28
|
95.5
|
1.17%
|
8
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
9/15
|
0.4
|
51.62
|
3.10%
|
6
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
9/30
|
0.18
|
76.38
|
0.94%
|
10
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
9/20
|
0.26
|
114.12
|
0.91%
|
47
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
9/15
|
0.335
|
107.92
|
1.24%
|
54
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
9/15
|
0.3108
|
44.91
|
8.30%
|
11
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
9/15
|
0.121667
|
31.97
|
4.57%
|
12
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
8/12
|
0.045
|
3.94
|
4.57%
|
6
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
9/15
|
0.25
|
63.21
|
1.58%
|
50
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
9/30
|
1.3
|
231.27
|
2.25%
|
16
|
Valvoline Inc.
|
(VVV)
|
9/15
|
0.125
|
29.35
|
1.70%
|
6
Tuesday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 8/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
9/15
|
0.4
|
43.56
|
3.67%
|
7
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
9/15
|
0.27
|
33.15
|
3.26%
|
29
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
9/15
|
0.2
|
20.59
|
3.89%
|
10
|
Ashland Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
9/15
|
0.335
|
102.96
|
1.30%
|
13
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
9/15
|
0.09
|
8.16
|
4.41%
|
7
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
9/29
|
2.5
|
336.4
|
2.97%
|
12
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
9/15
|
0.105
|
13.07
|
3.21%
|
6
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
9/15
|
1.9
|
298.1
|
2.55%
|
13
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
10/4
|
0.385
|
66.2
|
2.33%
|
12
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
9/15
|
0.3225
|
31.81
|
4.06%
|
10
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
9/15
|
0.29
|
28.54
|
4.06%
|
10
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
9/15
|
0.59
|
73.85
|
3.20%
|
19
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
9/23
|
2.8
|
431.13
|
2.60%
|
19
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
9/16
|
1.38
|
256.95
|
2.15%
|
46
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
10/3
|
0.54
|
356.79
|
0.61%
|
15
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
9/15
|
0.4075
|
79.92
|
2.04%
|
47
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
9/30
|
0.66
|
351.74
|
0.75%
|
7
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
9/15
|
0.2375
|
31.61
|
3.01%
|
12
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
9/30
|
1.2
|
184.02
|
2.61%
|
5
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
9/15
|
0.17
|
33.47
|
2.03%
|
6
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
9/15
|
0.3
|
39.79
|
3.02%
|
10
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
9/15
|
0.24
|
85.61
|
1.12%
|
7
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
9/15
|
0.2475
|
69.91
|
4.25%
|
29
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
9/15
|
0.23
|
24.02
|
3.83%
|
41
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
9/15
|
0.64
|
116.97
|
2.19%
|
27
|
Progress Software Corporation
|
(PRGS)
|
9/15
|
0.175
|
48.62
|
1.44%
|
6
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
9/22
|
0.75
|
138.38
|
2.17%
|
20
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
9/15
|
0.3
|
61.77
|
1.94%
|
6
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
9/15
|
0.16
|
46.58
|
1.37%
|
19
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
9/15
|
0.2
|
57.16
|
1.40%
|
5
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
9/15
|
0.46
|
78.31
|
2.35%
|
10
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
9/15
|
0.25
|
82.6
|
1.21%
|
10
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
9/15
|
0.12
|
138.71
|
0.35%
|
9
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
9/15
|
0.3
|
142.41
|
0.84%
|
10
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
9/29
|
0.3
|
92.97
|
1.29%
|
12
Wednesday Aug 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
9/16
|
0.51
|
187.7
|
1.09%
|
12
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
9/16
|
0.28
|
33.82
|
3.31%
|
7
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
9/30
|
0.22
|
34.03
|
2.59%
|
9
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
10/3
|
0.29
|
57.17
|
2.03%
|
6
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
9/15
|
0.28
|
37.29
|
3.00%
|
20
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
10/3
|
0.55
|
115.31
|
1.91%
|
24
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
9/16
|
0.12
|
15.12
|
3.17%
|
6
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
9/16
|
0.22
|
27.44
|
3.21%
|
21
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
9/16
|
0.32
|
40.64
|
3.15%
|
11
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
9/16
|
0.18
|
49.4
|
1.46%
|
6
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
10/3
|
0.895
|
156.42
|
2.29%
|
66
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
9/15
|
0.53
|
79.99
|
2.65%
|
8
|
ITT Inc
|
(ITT)
|
10/3
|
0.264
|
75.14
|
1.41%
|
10
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
9/16
|
1.05
|
125
|
3.36%
|
7
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
9/16
|
1.12
|
234.06
|
1.91%
|
21
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
9/16
|
1.17
|
286.25
|
1.63%
|
29
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
9/15
|
0.22
|
42.29
|
6.24%
|
12
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
9/14
|
0.32
|
34.52
|
3.71%
|
11
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
9/23
|
0.243
|
31.89
|
3.05%
|
10
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
9/15
|
0.18
|
26.05
|
2.76%
|
10
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
9/30
|
1.15
|
175.04
|
2.63%
|
50
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
9/20
|
0.26
|
39.16
|
2.66%
|
20
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
10/3
|
0.2
|
21.97
|
3.64%
|
10
Thursday Sep 1 (Ex-Div 9/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
10/1
|
0.45
|
68.76
|
2.62%
|
16
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
10/3
|
0.305
|
108.28
|
1.13%
|
19
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/20
|
0.8
|
90.07
|
3.55%
|
55
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
9/20
|
0.2825
|
14.75
|
7.66%
|
8
Friday Sep 2 (Ex-Div 9/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
9/30
|
0.59
|
94.79
|
2.49%
|
9
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
9/21
|
0.75
|
188.78
|
1.59%
|
12
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
9/23
|
4.88
|
676.44
|
2.89%
|
13
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
10/3
|
0.55
|
79.95
|
2.75%
|
8
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
9/22
|
0.265
|
70.64
|
1.50%
|
54
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
9/21
|
0.3
|
285.65
|
0.42%
|
6
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
9/23
|
0.47
|
200.99
|
0.94%
|
18
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
8/31
|
0.39
|
10.3%
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
9/1
|
0.4
|
2.6%
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
8/31
|
0.25
|
1.9%
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
8/30
|
0.45
|
4.2%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/31
|
0.34
|
1.2%
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.65
|
4.3%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
9/6
|
0.68
|
2.3%
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
9/1
|
0.655
|
1.7%
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
9/1
|
0.3975
|
1.9%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
8/31
|
0.43
|
1.8%
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.595
|
3.1%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
8/31
|
0.905
|
6.6%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
9/2
|
0.065
|
0.6%
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
9/1
|
0.2625
|
1.2%
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
9/2
|
0.38
|
0.3%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
9/1
|
1.57
|
2.8%
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
8/31
|
0.46
|
2.7%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
9/1
|
0.4
|
4.0%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
9/1
|
0.46
|
1.6%
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
9/1
|
0.75
|
1.0%
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
8/31
|
0.23
|
1.7%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
8/31
|
0.25
|
1.4%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
9/2
|
0.1375
|
2.8%
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
9/1
|
0.205
|
2.4%
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
9/1
|
0.86 CAD
|
6.1%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
9/1
|
1.01
|
3.4%
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
2.5%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
8/31
|
0.075
|
6.2%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/31
|
0.14
|
1.1%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
8/31
|
0.02458
|
2.1%
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
9/1
|
1.72
|
1.2%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
9/2
|
0.98
|
2.0%
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
9/2
|
0.14
|
1.3%
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/31
|
0.75
|
2.7%
|
Intel Corporation
|
(INTC)
|
9/1
|
0.365
|
4.4%
|
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
|
(JBSS)
|
8/31
|
0.75
|
0.9%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
9/6
|
1.13
|
2.8%
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
9/1
|
1.3
|
1.4%
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.26
|
2.1%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
8/31
|
0.0456
|
2.3%
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
8/31
|
0.34
|
0.8%
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
9/1
|
0.22
|
1.6%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
9/2
|
0.245
|
1.2%
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
9/6
|
1.19
|
5.5%
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
9/1
|
0.31
|
1.6%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
9/2
|
0.301
|
1.8%
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
9/6
|
0.28
|
2.4%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/31
|
1.25
|
1.1%
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
9/1
|
0.29
|
1.3%
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
9/6
|
0.65
|
1.1%
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBNK)
|
8/31
|
0.15
|
1.4%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
9/1
|
0.62
|
3.1%
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/6
|
0.4
|
3.4%
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
8/31
|
0.3475
|
2.9%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
9/1
|
0.85
|
4.5%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/1
|
0.97
|
4.2%
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
8/30
|
0.8
|
2.5%
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
3.8%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
9/2
|
0.875
|
1.8%
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
9/1
|
0.34
|
3.5%
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
9/1
|
0.28
|
1.4%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
8/31
|
0.021962
|
1.4%
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
9/1
|
1.02
|
2.9%
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
9/1
|
0.36
|
2.2%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
8/31
|
0.21
|
1.6%
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
9/6
|
0.68
|
3.5%
|
Switch, Inc.
|
(SWCH)
|
9/1
|
0.0525
|
0.6%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
9/1
|
0.62
|
3.1%
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
9/1
|
0.41
|
2.0%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
8/31
|
0.045
|
4.6%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
9/2
|
0.56
|
1.8%
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
9/1
|
0.52
|
4.3%
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
9/2
|
0.31
|
1.9%
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
9/1
|
1.52
|
3.1%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
9/1
|
0.375
|
0.7%
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
9/2
|
0.4
|
0.9%
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
9/2
|
0.24
|
2.9%
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
0.7%
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
9/2
|
0.6
|
2.3%
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.7275
|
2.8%
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
9/2
|
0.19
|
0.7%
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
9/6
|
0.357
|
1.3%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
9/6
|
0.56
|
1.7%
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
9/1
|
0.287
|
2.3%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
9/1
|
0.325
|
0.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAH, BAM, BAX, CASS, HD, INTC, JNJ, O, PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
