Thesis

We wrote an article earlier this year here where we talked about the main factor driving BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) CEF's performance in 2022:

We feel the current BST performance is driven by macro factors, namely risk-free rates and the ultimate neutral Fed Funds level. Until inflationary pressures subside, we believe the tech sector will continue to be under pressure.

Then Powell's famous speech came, where he somehow gave the impression that 2.5% was the Fed "neutral" rate and gave the market the belief the Fed was going to pivot on rates. A massive bear market rally ensued. That rally ended as the Fed clarified its messaging and views on inflation during the Jackson Hole meeting. Chair Powell made a short but forceful speech where he outlined the long term downside of not taming inflation, and acknowledged the Fed's willingness to entertain "some pain" in order to see CPI numbers come down.

With a labor market that is stubbornly strong, we believe the Fed has learned its lessons from past stagflationary periods and will keep rates higher for longer in order to bring inflation down for good. We are not asserting here that rates will be at 4% for three years, but we believe rates will stay elevated (i.e., above 2.5% for the Fed Funds rate) for longer than investors realize. We are not going to see a Fed pivot to extremely low rates again. We believe the Powell slip of "neutral rates" actually speaks to a long-term threshold they see as appropriate for a new economic environment. 2.5% is the new 0% in today's macroeconomic environment. A "soft landing" in our view is not a warm, fuzzy economic environment where growth is high, inflation low and all market participants are happy. We rather see it as an era of moderate unemployment, decreasing inflation and mild recessionary symptoms (low to non-existent GDP growth, higher corporate default rates).

Higher rates translate into lower valuations for tech stocks. Full period. Rates higher for longer equate to a lower price for longer for BST. While there is no arguing the fund is a stellar long term holding, we feel the next 12 months are going to be rough. We will have another selloff in the short term, followed by a longer period of lower pricing for the fund. Do not expect a V-shaped recovery in tech. Market leaders are going to be switched into the new cycle.

As we have seen Friday, the market tends to sell off quite violently when zero rates are not around the corner. We expected the downward momentum to continue, with an expected -10% to -12% negative performance in BST for the next leg down. The negative move is going to be driven by two factors: i) the fund is going to revert to a -5% discount to NAV as we saw in the June selloff, ii) as a high-beta technology play, BST will suffer in the market-wide selloff. BST's recent positive performance off the June lows was 50% driven by a reversion to a premium to NAV for the fund from a -5% number. We are going to revisit that discount. Fundamentally, the CEF's performance is also going to be under pressure - software and semiconductors are the main sub-sectors here, and they are under pressure. As we saw from Nvidia (NVDA), the guidance in the sector is weak, and the semiconductor space will be under pressure going forward. Market analysts are predicting significantly more pain for semiconductor stocks.

Performance

BST has rallied hard off its June lows:

July/August Performance (Seeking Alpha)

However, the fund is still substantially in the red for the year:

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see that the CEF is still deeply in the red in 2022 despite the bear market rally.

Holdings

BST has a very technology focused portfolio:

Holdings Allocation (Semi-Annual Report)

We can see from the above table pulled from the fund's Semi-Annual report that the top industries in the CEF are Software and Semiconductors followed by IT Services.

The fund's top 10 holdings include Klarna, a Swedish digital payments provider:

Top Holdings (Semi-Annual Report)

Klarna is identified as "Project Kafka Ordinary" in the above table. Please note that Klarna is a private investment, hence the shares are not traded on any exchange and the valuation is subject to more assumptions and inputs than an exchange traded equity. Klarna accounted for a substantial part of the fund's positive performance in 2021:

2021 Disclosures (Annual Report)

This year has been nothing short of disastrous for Klarna and its valuation, which has seen an 85% drop. Yes, you read that correctly. Not only has Klarna been a poster child for overvalued tech, but it is also a good example regarding illiquid non-exchange traded securities. They can gap down substantially when the exuberance subsides. And it has.

Premium / Discount To NAV

The fund has traded at a discount to net asset value until the 2018-2021 low rates cycle:

Premium / Discount (Morningstar)

After the Fed started hinting of a tightening monetary cycle, the fund moved to a discount to NAV. The vehicle is currently flat to NAV from a premium perspective, however, it tends to move to substantial discounts as the market sells off:

We can see that in 2022 the fund moved to substantial discount to NAV of -5% or more during the market selloff events. As the market rallied in July/August, the fund moved from a -6% discount to NAV to a 4% premium. So an entire 10% move in investor's perception of the fund accounted for half the move off the lows. We expect the fund to revert to a discount during the next selloff that is, in our opinion, just starting.

Conclusion

BST is a CEF focused on the technology space. With a stellar long-term performance, BST has been under the gun in 2022 on the back of higher rates. With valuations collapsing in the space, the CEF will not experience a V-shaped recovery. With software and semiconductors as the main sub-sectors, the near term performance is going to be driven by guidance driven valuation re-balancing in the sector, as witnessed in the recent Nvidia price meltdown. With Chair Powell putting an end to speculation on Friday that the central bank will not be forceful in fighting inflation, even with the price of a mild recession, market participants should expect higher rates for longer. 2.5% in rates is the new 0% in today's macroeconomic environment. In our opinion, the summer bear market rally is over, and the downtrend is set to continue until we see capitulation in stocks and a significant tightening of financial conditions. Expect another -10% to -12% move down for BST in the short term, driven by a wider discount to NAV and the fund's beta to the market moving lower.