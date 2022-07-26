Wells Fargo Preferreds: A New Leader

Summary

  • Wells Fargo has a Series R preferred that yields above 6%.
  • It converts from a fixed to a floating rate in March 2024.
  • Floating-rate preferred stocks will benefit from the rise in short-term interest rates.
  • A forthcoming change in the reference index complicates the situation.

Wells Fargo Sign New York City

wdstock

Over the six years, I've been writing about preferred stock issues of Wells Fargo (WFC) and other major banks, I've had a consistent favorite.

That's the $1,000 original issue price of Wells Fargo Convertible Preferred Series L (WFC.PL), one of my largest holdings. It has reliably yielded more than its fixed-rate counterparts with $25 bases, probably because of the higher sticker price and unusual conversion features that can be easily misunderstood.

But with interest rates rising, fixed-rate preferreds have not had a good year and the outlook is murky. It's time to look at fixed-to-floating issues that offer shelter from a hawkish Fed.

Wells Fargo Fixed/Float Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Ser R (WFC.PR) (prospectus) offers the highest yield of the Wells preferreds on my spreadsheet.

Ticker Original Coupon Dividend Price Yield Call date
WFC-R 6.63% $1.66 25.78 0.0644 3/15/2024
WFC-Q 5.85% $1.46 24.5 0.0596 9/15/2023
WFC-L 7.50% $75 $1,265 0.0593 Convertible
WFC-A 4.70% $1.18 20.38 0.0579 12/15/2025
WFC-Y 5.63% $1.41 24.34 0.0579 9/15/2022
WFC-Z 4.75% $1.19 20.58 0.0578 3/15/2025
WFC-C 4.38% $1.09 19.14 0.0569 3/15/2026
WFC-D 4.25% $1.06 18.9 0.0561 9/15/2026

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Quantum

WFC.PR is trading above par, with a current yield of 6.44%. The earliest call date is March 15, 2024. At the recent price, yield-to-worst is 4.47%.

Issued in 2012, it pays a 6.625% fixed coupon until March 2024, when it converts to a variable rate the three-month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 3.69%.

LIBOR has been stuck below 1% for years, but recently perked up to 3%. That would mean the base yield of WFC.PR would rise to 6.69% if the floating rate kicked in immediately. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowing to push inflation down to its 2% goal, rates are likely to continue to trend higher.

The issue qualifies for preferential income tax rates. Although Wells preferreds are rated BB+, one notch lower than Bank of America preferreds at BBB-, they generally trade in line with the BofA issues.

Existing floating-rate preferreds have been dogs since the Fed took short-term rates down near zero. For example, Bank of America Series E preferred (BAC-E), which pays the greater of 4% or the three-month LIBOR rate plus 0.35%, has been stuck well below par. WFC-R offers more generous terms.

LIBOR Going Away

A complicating factor is that LIBOR is being phased out by banking regulators in the United Kingdom. The rate is largely determined by a survey of bankers rather than the market, and has been subject to manipulation. The Federal Reserve is in the process of rulemaking that would move the reference rate for LIBOR-linked contracts to the market-based Secured Overnight Financing Rate on June 30, 2023. SOFR is a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight, collateralized by Treasury securities.

The two rates differ in several respects. SOFR's recent price was 2.28% and three-month LIBOR was 3%, a wider gap than usual, likely because of the positively sloped short-term yield curve. Unlike LIBOR, SOFR only looks backwards, tracking the Fed funds rate, which is expected to peak around 3.8%.

Chart
Secured Overnight Financing Rate data by YCharts

The index transition is still unknown territory. Many dividend investors will not want to sacrifice the safety of a fixed yield.

Alternative Choice

Investors who dislike call risk could consider WFC.PQ, which is selling slightly below the call price of $25. It has a lower coupon, 5.85%, for a current yield of 5.89%. It is not quite as generous, changing to a floating rate of LIBOR plus 3.09% in September 2023.

For those willing to benefit from higher short-term rates, WFC.PR looks more tempting. The stock has been trending down slowly alongside most fixed-rate preferreds (chart).

I'm considering a buy, but would prefer to get it closer to $25 to eliminate the possibility of losing principal on a call. In any case, call risk should be manageable. A tip-off will be how WFC.PQ trades in the six-month gap between its earliest call date and its sister's.

Who says you can't make money sitting on the SOFR?

This article was written by

I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. I also was a featured investor with the investment app Netvest. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC, WFC.PL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

