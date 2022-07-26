Over the six years, I've been writing about preferred stock issues of Wells Fargo (WFC) and other major banks, I've had a consistent favorite.
That's the $1,000 original issue price of Wells Fargo Convertible Preferred Series L (WFC.PL), one of my largest holdings. It has reliably yielded more than its fixed-rate counterparts with $25 bases, probably because of the higher sticker price and unusual conversion features that can be easily misunderstood.
But with interest rates rising, fixed-rate preferreds have not had a good year and the outlook is murky. It's time to look at fixed-to-floating issues that offer shelter from a hawkish Fed.
Wells Fargo Fixed/Float Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Ser R (WFC.PR) (prospectus) offers the highest yield of the Wells preferreds on my spreadsheet.
|Ticker
|Original Coupon
|Dividend
|Price
|Yield
|Call date
|WFC-R
|6.63%
|$1.66
|25.78
|0.0644
|3/15/2024
|WFC-Q
|5.85%
|$1.46
|24.5
|0.0596
|9/15/2023
|WFC-L
|7.50%
|$75
|$1,265
|0.0593
|Convertible
|WFC-A
|4.70%
|$1.18
|20.38
|0.0579
|12/15/2025
|WFC-Y
|5.63%
|$1.41
|24.34
|0.0579
|9/15/2022
|WFC-Z
|4.75%
|$1.19
|20.58
|0.0578
|3/15/2025
|WFC-C
|4.38%
|$1.09
|19.14
|0.0569
|3/15/2026
|WFC-D
|4.25%
|$1.06
|18.9
|0.0561
|9/15/2026
Source: Author's spreadsheet, Quantum
WFC.PR is trading above par, with a current yield of 6.44%. The earliest call date is March 15, 2024. At the recent price, yield-to-worst is 4.47%.
Issued in 2012, it pays a 6.625% fixed coupon until March 2024, when it converts to a variable rate the three-month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 3.69%.
LIBOR has been stuck below 1% for years, but recently perked up to 3%. That would mean the base yield of WFC.PR would rise to 6.69% if the floating rate kicked in immediately. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowing to push inflation down to its 2% goal, rates are likely to continue to trend higher.
The issue qualifies for preferential income tax rates. Although Wells preferreds are rated BB+, one notch lower than Bank of America preferreds at BBB-, they generally trade in line with the BofA issues.
Existing floating-rate preferreds have been dogs since the Fed took short-term rates down near zero. For example, Bank of America Series E preferred (BAC-E), which pays the greater of 4% or the three-month LIBOR rate plus 0.35%, has been stuck well below par. WFC-R offers more generous terms.
A complicating factor is that LIBOR is being phased out by banking regulators in the United Kingdom. The rate is largely determined by a survey of bankers rather than the market, and has been subject to manipulation. The Federal Reserve is in the process of rulemaking that would move the reference rate for LIBOR-linked contracts to the market-based Secured Overnight Financing Rate on June 30, 2023. SOFR is a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight, collateralized by Treasury securities.
The two rates differ in several respects. SOFR's recent price was 2.28% and three-month LIBOR was 3%, a wider gap than usual, likely because of the positively sloped short-term yield curve. Unlike LIBOR, SOFR only looks backwards, tracking the Fed funds rate, which is expected to peak around 3.8%.
The index transition is still unknown territory. Many dividend investors will not want to sacrifice the safety of a fixed yield.
Investors who dislike call risk could consider WFC.PQ, which is selling slightly below the call price of $25. It has a lower coupon, 5.85%, for a current yield of 5.89%. It is not quite as generous, changing to a floating rate of LIBOR plus 3.09% in September 2023.
For those willing to benefit from higher short-term rates, WFC.PR looks more tempting. The stock has been trending down slowly alongside most fixed-rate preferreds (chart).
I'm considering a buy, but would prefer to get it closer to $25 to eliminate the possibility of losing principal on a call. In any case, call risk should be manageable. A tip-off will be how WFC.PQ trades in the six-month gap between its earliest call date and its sister's.
Who says you can't make money sitting on the SOFR?
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC, WFC.PL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
