  • Westrock Coffee, through a deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp., is set to start trading under the ticker WEST on Nasdaq on Monday.
  • Westrock Coffee currently provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily.
  • We talked to CEO Scott Ford about going public, its competition, $6 gas and drinking coffee at home.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST), through a $1.2 billion deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVACU), is set to start trading under the ticker WEST on Nasdaq on Monday. The company describes itself as the largest custom/private label coffee and tea provider to restaurants in the US by volume, and the second largest coffee extract provider in ready-to-drink coffee. We talked with CEO Scott Ford about going public, its competition, $6 a gallon gas and drinking coffee at home.

