Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST), through a $1.2 billion deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVACU), is set to start trading under the ticker WEST on Nasdaq on Monday. The company describes itself as the largest custom/private label coffee and tea provider to restaurants in the US by volume, and the second largest coffee extract provider in ready-to-drink coffee. We talked with CEO Scott Ford about going public, its competition, $6 a gallon gas and drinking coffee at home.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.