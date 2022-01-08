da-kuk

Author’s note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on August 23rd, 2022. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, August 19th, 2022.

Weekly performance roundup

1 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 20 last week) and the average price return was -2.26% (down from 1.84% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+0.66%) while Commodities lagged (-5.45%).

Income Lab

1 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 16 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.50% (down from +1.52% last week). The top sector by NAV was MLPs (+0.82%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Commodities (-3.28%).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+2.01%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-14.60%). The average sector discount is -4.07% (down from -3.35% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Allocation (+0.06%), while Taxable Munis (-2.27%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.70% (down from +0.24% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.69), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (-1.90). The average z-score is -0.05 (down from +0.22 last week).

Income Lab

The sectors with the highest yields are Asia Equity (13.62%), Global Equity (11.23%), and Limited Duration (10.03%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.92% (down from +8.00% last week).

Income Lab

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp (ETO) -9.09% 8.34% 2.55% 0.2 -10.21% -2.22% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -9.09% 7.12% 4.39% -0.1 -10.43% -2.63% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -7.72% 11.32% -18.07% -1.1 -4.14% 3.05% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -6.24% 7.94% -9.00% -3.6 -7.95% -1.63% BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) -5.44% 7.76% -4.79% -0.7 -5.88% -0.49% JHancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) -5.19% 7.53% 5.57% -0.8 -4.25% 0.48% BNY Mellon Muni Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) -5.16% 4.65% 9.54% 1.5 -6.24% -1.81% Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -5.08% 10.82% -2.47% -0.4 -6.44% -1.55% Eaton Vance Risk-Mgd Divers Eq Inc (ETJ) -4.62% 9.64% 7.87% 1.0 -4.44% -0.34% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) -4.29% 8.14% 10.47% 1.0 -4.02% -0.28% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 17.68% 20.72% 0.09% 0.9 6.73% -14.71% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) 8.31% % -3.77% -0.2 0.44% -9.81% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) 8.11% 11.43% 42.86% 1.6 1.85% -3.92% Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) 5.71% 14.71% -10.71% 1.2 0.85% 0.74% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 5.33% 14.30% 9.81% 0.7 4.26% 0.00% Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc (NPV) 4.75% 4.01% 12.65% 1.9 2.40% -1.90% Abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 3.55% 15.85% 18.57% -0.8 0.38% -2.61% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) 3.43% 7.92% -6.64% -0.6 3.41% 0.00% MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Muni Opp (MMD) 3.30% 5.40% 5.82% 1.6 1.89% -1.27% Virtus Total Return Fund Inc (ZTR) 3.24% 11.78% -4.45% -3.1 2.77% -0.70% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 1, 2022 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces the Completion of the Reorganization of Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust with and into Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. June 30, 2022 | Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Rights Offering Concludes Raising $9.4 Million.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.

------------------------------------

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex Date Templeton Dragon (TDF) -45.8% 2.4022 1.3014 23.34% -13.63% -2.2 -4% 8/5/2022 8/12/2022 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -34.4% 0.26475 0.173625 14.84% -16.42% -1.4 27% 8/5/2022 8/19/2022 BNY Mellon Municipal Income (DMF) -17.2% 0.029 0.024 4.04% -9.41% -0.6 127% 8/1/2022 8/15/2022 Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) -13.3% 0.15 0.13 9.79% -2.03% -0.2 27% 8/9/2022 8/23/2022 The India Fund Inc (IFN) -13.2% 0.53 0.46 10.15% -7.97% 1.4 -8% 8/9/2022 8/23/2022 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -12.0% 0.0526 0.0463 9.94% -5.57% 0.3 105% 8/5/2022 8/12/2022 Invesco PA Value (VPV) -8.6% 0.0465 0.0425 4.51% -8.58% 0.2 112% 8/1/2022 8/12/2022 Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) -8.3% 0.12 0.11 1.79% -14.49% -1.2 20% 8/9/2022 8/23/2022 FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 Term (FTHY) -5.6% 0.1344 0.1269 9.48% -6.19% -0.3 77% 7/20/2022 8/1/2022 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -4.9% 0.0327 0.0311 7.74% -0.62% 1.9 68% 8/5/2022 8/12/2022 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -4.6% 0.061 0.0582 7.31% -2.75% -1.5 30% 8/4/2022 8/18/2022 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -4.5% 0.0551 0.0526 7.74% -11.89% -0.5 37% 8/4/2022 8/18/2022 Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) -4.1% 0.073 0.07 7.33% -2.84% 2.2 110% 8/1/2022 8/16/2022 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -2.4% 0.0628 0.0613 10.40% -6.85% -0.5 71% 8/5/2022 8/12/2022 Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -2.0% 0.09095 0.08909 10.12% 2.62% 0.5 71% 7/29/2022 8/11/2022 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -1.9% 0.03364 0.03301 7.89% -3.28% -0.3 63% 8/1/2022 8/16/2022 Allspring Inc Opp (EAD) -1.7% 0.05892 0.05792 9.46% -4.30% 0.3 71% 7/29/2022 8/11/2022 MFS® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -1.4% 0.01502 0.01481 8.34% 7.04% -0.8 67% 8/1/2022 8/16/2022 MFS® Charter Income (MCR) -1.3% 0.04686 0.04623 8.10% -5.12% -0.5 57% 8/1/2022 8/16/2022 Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) -1.1% 0.09 0.089 12.82% -9.16% -1.0 9% 8/1/2022 8/8/2022 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.7% 0.03846 0.03818 9.35% 0.82% -2.1 26% 8/1/2022 8/16/2022 Allspring Util & High In (ERH) -0.2% 0.07615 0.07597 7.17% -5.85% -1.5 49% 7/29/2022 8/11/2022 MFS® Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.0% 0.02256 0.02255 8.99% -5.64% -0.54 26% 8/1/2022 8/16/2022 Click to enlarge

Income Lab

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex Date Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 0.1% 0.0714 0.0715 8.89% -9.81% 0.4 64% 8/9/2022 8/18/2022 MFS® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.6% 0.02261 0.02274 7.48% -3.44% 0.2 19% 8/1/2022 8/16/2022 Eaton Vance Short Duration Divers Inc (EVG) 0.9% 0.0913 0.0921 9.62% 0.97% 0.8 42% 8/1/2022 8/23/2022 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) 1.7% 0.6 0.61 7.05% -15.79% 0.3 -21% 8/2/2022 8/23/2022 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) 1.9% 0.52 0.53 6.96% -18.14% 0.4 -9% 8/2/2022 8/23/2022 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO) 2.0% 0.5 0.51 7.00% -17.21% 2.1 -25% 8/2/2022 8/23/2022 Destra Multi-Alternative (DMA) 2.1% 0.056 0.0572 9.59% -37.61% 0% 8/9/2022 8/18/2022 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 2.7% 0.037 0.038 7.81% -8.14% -0.8 83% 8/1/2022 8/10/2022 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 3.4% 0.029 0.03 4.20% -0.81% -0.4 105% 8/1/2022 8/10/2022 Pioneer Municipal High Income Opp Fund (MIO) 5.0% 0.06 0.063 5.85% -9.28% -0.4 0% 8/4/2022 8/17/2022 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) 5.1% 0.0975 0.1025 9.38% -8.44% -0.4 112% 8/11/2022 8/19/2022 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage (MAV) 10.0% 0.04 0.044 5.58% -7.35% -0.1 93% 8/4/2022 8/17/2022 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc (NDP) 16.7% 0.48 0.56 7.53% -15.64% -1.2 32% 8/9/2022 8/23/2022 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) 20.0% 0.04 0.048 5.65% -7.78% 0.6 95% 8/4/2022 8/17/2022 Click to enlarge

Strategy statement

Our goal at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is to provide consistent income with enhanced total returns. We achieve this by:

(1) Identifying the most profitable CEF and ETF opportunities.

Identifying the most profitable CEF and ETF opportunities. (2) Avoiding mismanaged or overpriced funds that can sink your portfolio.

Avoiding mismanaged or overpriced funds that can sink your portfolio. (3) Employing our unique CEF rotation strategy to "double compound" your income.

It's the combination of these factors that has allowed our Income Generator portfolio to massively outperform our fund-of-CEFs benchmark ETF (YYY) whilst providing growing income, too (approx. 10% CAGR).

Income Lab

Income Lab

Remember, it's really easy to put together a high-yielding CEF portfolio, but to do so profitably is another matter!