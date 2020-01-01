SimonSkafar

The iShares Global Energy EFT (NYSEARCA:IXC) has been a massive beneficiary of the current geopolitical tensions resulting in substantial inflation of oil. Several trends associated with the displacement of Russian supply from western markets create an exogenous support for oil prices that will likely offset any macroeconomic related pressures on price and keep prices high for a protracted period of time. Oil stocks, which appreciated substantially, are priced at late-cycle multiples. While a consumption cycle might be over the war is the main factor, and we think oil continues to be systematically underappreciated.

Quick IXC Breakdown

The IXC is exposed primarily to major oil companies in the US. The US exposures are around 60%, and almost 40% of the holdings are accounted for immediately by Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (SHEL), and ConocoPhillips (COP), four of the seven sisters.

Holdings (iShares.com)

Factors

Because of the war in Ukraine, which will only continue as the west guarantees financing for repairs of Ukrainian damaged property and infrastructure as well as the provision of weapons capable of destroying the most advanced of Russia's military assets, Russian supply has been displaced from European markets.

There are two effects of this on both oil and gas, to which IXC is exposed in price. On oil, the effect is more oblique since Russian crude has not been sanctioned too heavily. There is speculation around crude is creating a higher crude oil price, as more shoring occurs and terminal capacity is filled, and less hostile nations to Russia like India and China prioritise Russian oil purchases, whose traders are more than willing to buy Russian oil and sell to local refineries. Countries are voluntarily cutting back on purchasing Russian oil, trying to secure contracts in other nations, and paying a premium for it. Moreover, crude products are expensive because refinery capacity had been permanently decommissioned at the onset of the pandemic, or converted to renewable diesel purposes. The US also looks out for number one and is likely to curtail exports for strategic reasons. This further force of speculation will be a major force in keeping oil high. In fact, a general strategic interest in oil, again speculation, will likely be shared by other nations. Lower velocity of product in the market given a fixed amount of demand will do a number on prices, just as inventory management practices, requiring more warehousing to guarantee products and services since the beginning of the year, have done much to keep commodity and other material prices high.

Remember flaring? The burning off of gas produced as a shale oil byproduct has all but stopped with gas being the hottest commodity on the markets. With Russia itself putting pressure on Europe by limiting pipeline gas supplies, the full premium on both logistics and product is paid by importing LNG on ships, regasifying it, and terminaling it in Europe from countries like the US. A worthless byproduct has become a profitable market. Europe runs heavily on gas, and the winter will require a lot more than even now to heat European homes.

Conclusions

IXC has lots of vertically integrated players. Logistics and midstream are incorporated into their business, and they are immune or even beneficiaries of all the supply chain constraints coming off the back of COVID-19 goods boom as well as the war in Ukraine. Multiples are low across the portfolio. E&P players trade at around 4.5x EV/EBITDA, and stocks like XOM trade in the mid single-digits in P/E as well. Oil is still way above levels in 2020 and even 2021. Things are still cheap. Oil is cyclical, but maybe oil has been kept down for the last decade, and the upcycle is going to be the next one. Food for thought in any case, but oil is likely still the place to be in markets.