Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Q2 results yielded no big surprises, and in fact seem to confirm the fears that the current state of their pipeline has too much uncertainty for a reasonable return. With an eroding core drug portfolio, uncertain new product launches in highly competitive spaces, and flat R&D expenses, the margin of safety we'd want before investing in them is pretty steep.

The Core

The bread-and-butter of Biogen's business - neurodegenerative disease treatments - is under siege from competing therapeutics, both novel and biosimilars. For MS, as the interferon treatments are phased out, fumarate treatments are hurt by generic competition to Tecfidera, and a biosimilar to Tysabri is set to launch in early 2023. Spinraza for SMA has heavy competition from both a gene therapy and an oral treatment. Altogether, as reported in Biogen's Q2 10-Q filing, these treatments had revenue drops of 8.5% year over year for Q2 and 7.7% year over year for H1:

Treatment Q2 2021 ($MM) Q2 2022 ($MM) H1 2021 ($MM) H1 2022 ($MM) MS - Interferon 400.4 350.2 800.9 659.8 MS - Fumarate 578.5 534.7 1131.4 1072.6 MS - Tysabri 524.2 516.2 1027.5 1037.0 SMA - Spinraza 499.7 431.1 1020.2 903.6 Total (% diff) 2002.8 1832.2 (-8.5%) 3980.0 3673.0 (-7.7%) Click to enlarge

Where next?

With the core business shrinking, naturally the onus shifts to the pipeline to pick up some slack; however, the top of Biogen's pipeline feels set to underwhelm. It's impossible to discuss their future without addressing the disastrous decision from Medicare regarding Aduhelm's coverage, restricting it to those enrolled in a clinical trial. Biogen themselves even admitted in their 10-Q filing that they "eliminated [their] commercial infrastructure supporting ADUHELM" in response, noting that "this decision will reduce future demand for ADUHELM to a minimal level."

Aduhelm revenues for Q1 and H1 of 2021 and 2022 (Biogen Q2 10Q)

When we look at Biogen's list of drugs in Phase 3, there aren't any names that stand out as transformative and "moaty" enough to really anchor a post-MS portfolio. Zuranolone has shown potential for conditions such as depression and insomnia, but whether the effects last beyond the initial treatment period is a lingering concern, and there's nothing stopping competitors from utilizing the same mechanism to develop other neurosteroid drugs if it turns out to be successful. In fact, there is another such compound in the works, ganaxolone by Marinus Pharma (MRNS); sometimes the first drug to market isn't always the best.

There are several other companies working on immunology with lots more experience and a track record, such as Amgen (AMGN) with two SLE candidates in Phase 2, so the potential of the Phase 3 SLE treatments is hard to say. For the SOD1-ALS treatment, familial ALS only comprises approximately 5-10% of known cases, and SOD1-ALS is 20% of those, only 2% of all known cases. While success in this field would advance the science, it's still not going to move the needle on a broader scale.

Lecanemab is the biggest question mark. After Aduhelm flopped, getting approval for another drug that does exactly the same thing in exactly the same way, albeit with reduced risk of severe side effects, sounds like a tall order. Whether amyloid plaques even contribute to the pathology of Alzheimer's (versus, say, small soluble oligomers) is an open question in the field.

External Threats

While Biogen is the largest pure-play neurology therapeutic business, there are distinct threats to their drug pipeline from other big pharma names. In their latest 10-K filing, Biogen provides a laundry list of drugs competing with their MS portfolio:

Biogen 2021 10-K Filing

Excluding the interferon treatments, one name stands out on this list: Novartis (NVS). Biogen also includes several biotech and pharmaceutical companies in its peer group for setting executive compensation:

Biogen 2021 Proxy Filing

From the biotechnology side, Biogen is in direct competition with Amgen and Regeneron (REGN). Amgen has the aforementioned SLE treatments, and Biogen has a biosimilar to Regeneron's Eylea in Phase 3. However, Regeneron's windfall from COVID-19 therapeutics makes their recent numbers hard to compare against due to the short-term distortion of their revenues.

Of the pharmaceutical peers, AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck (MRK) are also competing with Biogen: Bristol-Myers Squibb explicitly lists MS as a focus for their immunology department, while AbbVie and Merck are investing heavily into neurology for their drug pipelines, both with compounds for treating major depression on the way. Meanwhile, Pfizer (PFE) is acquiring Biohaven, arguably the only other neurology biotech pure-play within spitting distance as far as market cap, so we will include them in this peer group.

Biogen's free cash flow has fallen over the last few years, while their competition has maintained or grown free cash flow:

BIIB Free Cash Flow Per Share data by YCharts

Meanwhile, GAAP R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were up in 2021, but for H1 and Q2 of 2022, they are flat year over year. Although they're solidly middle-of-the-pack compared to their peers, with Aduhelm's failure, we would expect them to be investing much more heavily in R&D to hold their position and establish the new beachhead.

YCharts

Devil's Advocacy

Our view may be overly pessimistic, as there is a lot of buzz around the flagship drugs at the tip of the pipeline and the company is going through a managerial transition. Zuranolone has a lot of potential as a more convenient form of brexanolone, which must be delivered intravenously for an hour at a time, and the Skylark phase 3 trial met its main goal in June.

While we share the skepticism around the toxicity of amyloid plaques in diseases such as Alzheimer's, the success amyloid-clearing therapeutics have had in improving symptoms in patients, along with the reduced risks of lecanemab compared to Aduhelm (as expertly discussed by Keith Williams recently), could tip the scales in their favor. At this point, the field is willing to take whatever wins they can if it helps isolate the root cause of the pathology. In fact, to be rather cynical, improving symptoms in such a way that a patient depends on the drug indefinitely, as opposed to actually eliminating the underlying cause, could be the best business opportunity for a pharmaceutical. These drugs may very well be blockbusters in the making and we're too cynical to swing at the pitch.

Meanwhile, Biogen's CEO is being replaced, and a change at the top level might be in order given the disappointing fundamentals of the last few years and the situation Biogen finds themselves in with their pipeline at present. In this business, though, pivoting is more like turning a tanker, so the early-stage pipeline will be the space to watch once the management change is finalized.

Valuation

Biogen's free cash flow has been in decline since 2019, impairing their ability to reinvest in the business and leaving the market overvaluing the present value of the future cash flows. We take a DCF-based approach to valuation:

Start from the most recent year's "owner's earnings" as Warren Buffett defines it (net income + depreciation, amortization and depletion - capital expenditures + change in working capital);

model future cash flows as growing roughly in line with the historical CAGR of the owner's earnings; and

back out an implied discount rate for the company's current valuation using the Gordon growth model, assess its sensibility, and, if revised, determine the ideal valuation.

In Biogen's case, being public since 1989, we have a lot of data to pull from, but much of it won't be relevant as it's very far in the past. Revenues crossed the billion-dollar mark around 2006, and owner's earnings started to grow substantially from there, so we'll use that time frame to find reasonable growth parameters:

Yahoo! Finance Yahoo! Finance

We compute the CAGR of owner's earnings over each interval within this time horizon, weight each rate by the size of the interval it covers, and compute the mean. In this case, that comes out to a mean of 7.15%.

As of Aug. 26, 2022, Biogen was at 199.00 after hours. Setting g = 7%, the Gordon growth model gives a discount rate of 15%. With risk-free rates sitting around 3% and historical broad market average returns around 10% in the past 20 years, the current price implies a 2% risk premium over the market as a whole.

Given the volatility of Biogen's owner's earnings and the aforementioned fundamental and operational weaknesses, we would definitely require a higher risk premium than currently available. An additional 2% premium, for a total of 4%, starts to look attractive, which translates to a price of about $160.

Conclusion

Biogen is the biggest pure neurology biotech company in the industry at present, but that position is under siege and their pipeline appears to be slow to respond in the wake of the Aduhelm disappointment. Along with the general macroeconomic headwinds, companies with high uncertainty for future revenue need to be considered with extra scrutiny.

We don't own Biogen, but if we did we wouldn't sell just yet. If you think they are a good fit for your portfolio, and you understand the challenges they face, we would advise waiting for a price under $160, with the full disclosure that we do not intend to buy for the foreseeable future.