Warren Buffett famously said that (paraphrased) when you put great management in charge of business with terrible fundamentals, odds are the fundamentals will win out. That’s not to say management quality is unimportant, rather the fundamental dynamics of an industry are critical and may be the determining factor. There have been a lot of great articles analyzing the great quality of Occidental Petroleum’s management or oil reserves, but little attention has been paid to why the oil industry dynamics have become attractive to the Oracle. This article attempts to capture that underappreciated catalyst: changing fundamentals in the oil industry.
Last week, OPEC shockingly hinted that it may be considering a production cut. With Brent crude oil prices at $90-$100, OPEC cutting production at these price levels would be quite a big shift from past practices, especially if you consider that OPEC was engaged in a price war that pushed oil prices to negatives just a few years ago and then brokered a production cut to boost oil prices to more “normal” levels. OPEC’s rush to verbally intervene when oil prices just soften slightly almost reminds one of how the Fed used to verbally reassure stock markets whenever there was a correction (that is before the monetary tightening in 2022).
What may be the root cause of this and are there deeper implications? This article attempts to delve into an underappreciated catalyst for the oil industry - namely the reluctance of major oil producers to increase supply due to uncertainty of future demand, as well as implications for oil stocks like Occidental.
“Peak oil” hypothesis gained wide circulation in the 1970s during the commodity inflation and general doom and gloom. However, this hypothesis was more from a supply perspective (which turned out to be less imminent than initially feared). What we’re looking at now is peak oil demand.
BP Energy Outlook 2022 forecasts peak oil demand that gets progressively worse in the future. In fact, there is no scenario under which oil demand is not flat or lower at 2025 (compared to 2019) and does not precipitously decline by 2050, which it attributes mainly to “the falling use of oil within road transport as the vehicle fleet becomes more efficient and is increasingly electrified.”
This makes sense given the accelerating speed at which electric vehicles ("EVs") and renewables are taking over the market – in June 2022, EVs accounted for 25.9% of auto sales in China alone (with roughly 80% being purely EVs and only 20% hybrids).
This is deeply worrying for oil producers for several reasons:
In a nutshell, oil demand is slated to peak while on the supply side new oilfields are expensive to develop, excess production could persist for a long time once it comes online, a little oversupply could mean a big price reduction and OPEC+ can do something about it. Motive and capability equals OPEC+ keeping oil prices high for the foreseeable future through curtailing production. Better yet, these days curtailing new exploration and production can be done in the name of “green,” so producers can take cover with climate change as a raison d’etre (note: this article does not attempt to wade into the debate over climate change, it just points out that producers can curtail production under the name of addressing climate change whereas these practices might otherwise have been challenged on anti-monopoly grounds).
Speaking more broadly, being incentivized to curtail production is not just something that’s happening in the oil sector.
Ever since the industrial revolution, mankind has mostly been producing more and consuming more. Except for rare cases where supply was so concentrated so that there was a “natural” monopoly (e.g., platinum or diamonds or land in great locations – “buy land, they’re not making any more of it”), in other cases it would usually not make sense to attempt to control the supply. With factories and railroads and steamships, pretty soon production was no longer an issue. For many if not most products, the key to profitability was not controlling supply, but access to market (such as Buffett’s repeated admonitions about “share of mind”) and making new/attractive/great products (i.e., there are so many phone makers but only one iPhone maker).
The great commodity inflation of the 1970s ended up with a bust because commodities were still plentiful enough and eventually enough supply would come online with and destroy any long term attempts to corner the market. In fact, from the point of view of the 1980s, before the Chinese economy began to show an insatiable appetite for commodities and consume over half of the world’s supply of many commodities (copper, etc.) annually, the medium term fundamentals (which I would define at 5-10 years) for many commodities was quite bleak – the production potential of many commodities far outstripped any reasonable demand increase from developed countries. To use iron ire as an example:
Prices of certain commodities in China pre and post supply curtails
|
Values in USD/ton
|
2015-16 prices
|
2022 latest prices
|
Thermal coal
|
$30-$45
|
$110
|
Coking coal
|
<$100
|
$300
|
Glass
|
$110
|
$200
|
Aluminum
|
c.$1300
|
$2400
Source: public information
The oil market could be undergoing something similar, albeit on a much larger and global scale of “producer see producer do."
If we assume that oil prices will remain at a high price for the foreseeable future (it might be $80 or $120 or higher, depending on the actual situation and catalysts, I’m not trying to judge what the exact price would be except that it is likely to remain at relatively high levels, e.g. prices similar those average of H1-FY22) then how would this impact Occidental?
Illustrative Comparison of EVs and FCF for selected major oil companies
|
USD billions
|
H1-FY22 Operating cashflow
|
FY22 forecast capex
|
FY22F free cashflow
|
Market cap
|
Borrowings
|
EV
|
EV/FY22F FCF
|
A
|
B
|
C=2*A-B
|
D
|
E
|
F=D+E
|
G=F/C
|
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
|
34.7
|
21-24
|
45
|
408
|
39.5
|
447.5
|
10
|
Chevron (CVX)
|
21.8
|
15.3
|
28.3
|
320
|
26
|
346
|
12
|
Shell (SHEL)
|
33.4
|
23
|
43.8
|
207
|
83
|
290
|
6.6
|
Occidental (NYSE:OXY)
|
10.4
|
4
|
16
|
68
|
22
|
90
|
5
Source: public filings
Current EV/FCF do not appear to be fully reflecting the assumption that these high oil prices could be here to stay. Especially for Occidental, which has an EV to FCF of only 5, significantly lower than other major oil companies, which means if oil prices remain at current levels for just 5 years, Occidental shareholders and creditors get all their money back. Given that European natural gas prices are high all the way to winter 2025 and it takes years for a production upswing to take place, it seems a safe bet to recoup the investment in 5 years.
When Buffett invested c.$36 billion in Apple starting in 2016, some market observers felt Apple was already quite fairly valued with a market cap of $600-700bn. Turns out Apple has quadrupled off these levels. Similarly, Buffett acquired the railroad company Burlington in 2009 for $34 billion. What do these two investments have in common?
First, they were big, mature companies with overwhelming market share in an industry that had reached a certain level of maturity.
Second, they required little capex (as a percent of operating cash flow) to maintain the dominance
Third, the market was underpricing these companies’ ability to capitalize off the above. Other comparable railroad companies such as Union Pacific have gone up 10X since 2009.
The combination of market dominance, pricing power, limited capex and reluctance to increase supply forms into powerful underpinnings for sustained, high levels of profitability and cash flow. Add in expectations of declining demand and it becomes a gold mine. This combination is not unprecedented:
When it comes to oil, there’s also the additional bonus that OPEC+ is actively managing to keep prices high even at their own expense and it will take years before the world figures out whether alternative energy sources will lead to peak oil demand or not and even if the peak oil demand hypothesis is eventually discredited it will take many years for increased capex to bring adequate amounts of new oil online.
Without getting too much into politics, I will list below some potential catalysts to watch:
Peak oil demand has fundamentally changed the oil industry from growth-driven to "harvest mode" which is likely to drive oil producers to invest less in capex that will curtail supply and keep prices high even without geopolitical considerations. The price of oil stocks, especially Occidental Petroleum is not fully reflecting these developments. Any dip in oil prices (and oil stocks) due to the Fed tightening may be a good point to buy and/or add further due to the "OPEC+/Saudi put" stabilizing prices.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
