The Partners Fund returned approximately -23% for the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date return to approximately -36%. U.S. markets broadly have had their worst start since 1970 with the S&P declining over -20%, the Nasdaq declining approximately -30%, and certain pockets experiencing more severe drawdowns.
So far this year, three of the managers who have compounded at among the highest rates over the years are down significantly, dragging down the average. I consider all of the Partners Fund managers to be incredibly smart and astute investors – I wouldn’t have invested our money with them otherwise. However, I consider these particular three to be actual geniuses. Yet, at first glance, their performance in the first half of 2022 seems to say otherwise….
Now, maybe my calibration is off – could it be that these investors got lucky in the past and time is catching up with them? That is certainly possible, but even after incurring -35%+ drawdowns, their net performance has annualized at 16.0%, 19.3%, and 16.4% over their 12.5-, ~10-, and 7-year official track records, respectively. This well exceeds any and all benchmarks I am aware of. I don’t believe this is a case of their luck running out.
I think part of the Partners Fund’s current “underperformance” lies in the construction of the overall portfolio. One of the features that we seek from managers is concentration. I don’t want to just re-create the Russell 2000 by having 20 managers with 100 positions each. Concentration allows a manager’s highest conviction ideas to be large enough to move the needle. Of course, this works both ways – large positions can also move the needle to the downside. With fewer holdings comes a larger divergence from the average. Our portfolio-level sizing decisions depend on a few factors, including manager style, area((s)) of focus, etc. Some funds are expected to be more volatile than others, but as long our sizing is generally prudent, the underlying concentration should be manageable over time with funds zigging and zagging as their investments develop. As discussed in past letters, I generally do not plan to “rebalance” the Partners Fund with frequent subscriptions and redemptions. Instead, the plan is more to let the cream rise to the top over time.
Besides concentration, the Partners Fund’s lack of exposure to commodities such as oil was undoubtedly a source of the underperformance so far this year. I typically avoid managers with meaningful exposure to commodities given the view that commodity-based businesses have not been “good businesses” historically and that the nature of their exposures makes it hard to gain an analytical edge. As always, there are exceptions, and since we may be entering a commodity super-cycle, this is a belief worth revisiting.
That said, we are not changing our stripes. Doing so would make Annie Duke, the author of Thinking in Bets, accuse me of “resulting” – letting the outcome quality serve as a perfect signal for decision quality. Given the short timeframe, high levels of overall market volatility, and macro drivers of risk-off sentiment punishing certain types of companies in particular, I have not at all lost confidence in the research or decision-making skills of the managers to whom we have entrusted our capital. As one of them pointed out in their letter (attached),
“Watching 3% - 5% daily fluctuations of individual stock prices, in both directions and on no fundamental news, reinforces our core belief that markets often act irrationally in the short term. To cite an extreme example that we do not currently own, Carvana (CVNA) posted double-digit daily price changes on 11 of the last 30 trading days, including seven positive 10%+ moves and four negative 10%+ moves, and ended up roughly in the same place it started. Clearly, the market is confused about what it “thinks” about certain growth companies.”
There is plenty of historical precedent for excellent managers having periods of underperformance way longer than three months. For example, Charlie Munger was down -54% in 1972-73 while on a path to compounding at just under 20% for the duration of his partnership (vs. a market return of 5%). As Joel Greenblatt pointed out in Barron’s, “the statistics for the top-quartile managers for that decade were stunning: 97% of them spent at least three of those 10 years in the bottom half of performance, 79% spent at least three years in the bottom quartile, and 47% spent at least three years in the bottom decile.”
I believe that periods of underperformance are part of the process. They are bound to happen for most funds and, by extension, funds of funds. Over the years, these periods are to be expected and must be endured. We have been through a period where larger companies fared better than smaller companies, commodities fared better than non-commodities, and straightforwardness/simplicity fared better than complexity. Stock-picking is not dead, it just feels that way right now.
I would also point out that all the managers discussed above gravitate towards smaller companies, which makes their historical performance that much more remarkable. As Adam Wyden of ADW Capital pointed out in a recent letter,
“Large” outperformed “Small” over our first 11 years by 350 to 500 bps annually! This phenomenon is even more staggering when you consider how much “Small” has outperformed “Large”… we estimated the average annual excess return of "Small vs. Big" between 1927-2010 (period prior to the launch of our strategies) was over 350 bps.
People like to say "this time is different" but we have 84 years of data to the contrary. The US markets have lived through wars, double-digit interest rates, global pandemics, and a prolonged great depression. It always "feels different" in the moment. Our belief is that investing at these moments is the very thing that secures the next decade's returns. We have 84 years of data that would imply the sun will shine again for "small-cap" stocks and we will be prepared for that day
As I have said at the end of every letter, our fund of funds is going to be different. It will be smaller, the underlying holdings will be more esoteric, and I hope the managers will continue to collaborate more over time. I believe that it will be “good different,” but only time will tell. Thank you for joining me on this journey. I will work hard to grow your family capital alongside mine.
Sincerely,
Scott Miller
Additional disclosure: This document, which is being provided on a confidential basis, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private placement memorandum (“PPM”), which contains important information (including investment objective, policies, risk factors, fees, tax implications and relevant qualifications), and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. In the case of any inconsistency between the descriptions or terms in this document and the PPM, the PPM shall control. These securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful until the requirements of the laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. This document is not intended for public use or distribution. While all the information prepared in this document is believed to be accurate, Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund LP makes no express warranty as to the completeness or accuracy, nor can it accept responsibility for errors, appearing in the document.
An investment in the fund/partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests, and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole investment authority of the general partner/investment manager. A portion of the underlying trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. An investor should not make an investment unless it is prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of its investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits.
There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance of the investment team should not be construed as an indicator of future performance. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forwardlooking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other unanticipated events may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the fund/partnership. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur.
The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund LP. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund LP and are subject to change, and Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund LP does not undertake to update the . Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, and an investment in the fund/partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal and tax professionals before making any investment.
The fund/partnership is not registered under the investment company act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on an exemption thereunder. Interests in the fund/partnership have not been registered under the securities act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said act and laws.
© Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund LP
