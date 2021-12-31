MAGNIFIER

The Chart of the Day belongs to the crude oil shipping company Overseas Shipholding (OSG). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/21, the stock gained 32.31%.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

42.51+ Weighted Alpha

16.54% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

16 new highs and up 29.49% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.37%

Technical support level at 2.95

Recently traded at $3.03 with 50-day moving average of $2.39

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $268 million

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts and the individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovers this stock yet

Both Value Line and CFRA's Marketscope rate the stock a hold

The authors on Seeking Alpha have 2 strong buy and 1 buy recommendation on the stock

3,180 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

