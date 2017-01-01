Sundry Photography

There's a lot of turnover right now in the stock markets, and investors are all scrambling to best protect themselves against additional volatility in the back half of the year. I continue to emphasize the same message: when it comes to investing in tech, your best bet is to stick to "growth at a reasonable price" stocks, since these names have valuation buffer to help withstand any further broad market downturns. Stocks that are trading at high (and sometimes even speculative) valuations, however, are further at risk.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), no doubt, is one of the highest-quality software stocks on the market. Atlassian is an enterprise software company that serves three key end-markets: agile software development, work collaboration, and IT service management - and it has category leadership and strong branding in each of these three segments. Having attained $3 billion in annual revenue run rate, Atlassian's ability to maintain growth north of 30% y/y while still generating positive operating margins is truly impressive. This is a function of the company's emphasis on selling via word-of-mouth and free trials, rather than many other enterprise software companies that spend the majority of their opex on large direct sales teams. At the same time we have to question: is Atlassian really the most attractive stock in the market right now, when it's trading at a relatively wider premium to its comps?

Shares of Atlassian have retreated ~30% this year to date, but have recently enjoyed a bear market rebound after posting strong fiscal Q4 results in early August.

TEAM data by YCharts

Here, investors are cheering the company's growth acceleration in Q4 (which we'll cover in more detail in the next section), plus the lack of more bearish macro commentary from the company. In a quarter where many software companies have pulled down their guidance forecasts for the year (citing a number of reasons ranging from FX headwinds, elongating deal cycles, and general macro pressures that are eating into IT purchasing trends), Atlassian's more confident stance is making a big difference.

Yet I remain neutral on Atlassian for two key reasons.

The first is that Atlassian's superior growth, at least next year, is going to come at the expense of margins. Atlassian has been hiring heavily, particularly in its R&D department (the company added 643 new employees in fiscal Q4 alone, which is not an insignificant number for a company that has just over 8,000 total heads). And while the company did not guide to any specific revenue or EPS targets for next year, the company warned that both operating margins and free cash flow will decline from FY22 levels as a result of Atlassian's personnel investments:

Atlassian profitability guidance (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

In a risk-off market environment, investors are going to be much less willing to value based on revenue and will be paying more careful attention to margin shrinkage.

Which leads me to my second detracting factor for Atlassian - it's not exactly a cheap stock. At current share prices near $251, Atlassian trades at a market cap of $36.64 billion. After we net off the $1.62 billion of cash and $1.00 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Atlassian's resulting enterprise value is $36.02 billion.

Wall Street analysts, meanwhile, are expecting Atlassian to grow revenue at a 29% y/y pace to $3.62 billion in FY23 (the fiscal year ending in June 2023; data from Yahoo Finance). Against this estimate, Atlassian trades at 10x EV/FY23 revenue - already quite a rich premium versus other ~30% growers, many of which have sunk to a mid/high single digit forward revenue multiple. And with next year's pro forma EPS estimate at $1.63, it's still too early to value Atlassian based on forward P/E (where it would sit above >100x).

The bottom line here: I'm uncomfortable paying a revenue multiple premium for Atlassian. No one can doubt the company's growth prowess, but as margins are expected to continue deteriorating in FY23, I think sentiment will shift rather quickly for this name. Sit on the sidelines here.

Q4 download

This being said, we will acknowledge that at least on the growth front, Atlassian executed a tremendously strong Q4. Take a look at the Q4 earnings summary below:

Atlassian Q2 results (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

Revenue grew 36% y/y to $759.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $724.2 million (+29% y/y) by a large seven-point margin. Revenue growth also accelerated quite substantially versus Q3's 30% y/y growth rate.

Cloud revenue, which hit $434 million (57%) of Atlassian's total revenue, was the main driver here, up 55% y/y. Recall that Atlassian is still in the process of migrating its customer base from license deals and into the cloud. Going forward, Atlassian continues to expect >50% y/y growth in cloud revenue through FY24, with ten points of that growth accruing from license migrations.

Another key callout here is that Atlassian is starting to lean in more on third-party integrations and applications designed for Atlassian, which earn the company a revenue cut through its marketplace. Marketplace services revenue is still a small (<10%) slice of overall revenue, but grew 24% y/y - the strongest growth rate in three quarters.

We will note, however, to watch out for declining customer growth numbers. The company added approximately 8k net-new customers in the quarter to end at 242.6k total customers. The prior-year Q4, meanwhile, saw roughly 17k in net customer adds; and that was after coming off a strong Q3 with ~13k customer adds.

Atlassian customer count (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

Margins were the secondary point of contention here. While Atlassian had no problems maintaining its sky-high pro forma gross margins at 84.8% (among the highest in the software industry), pro forma operating margins declined 270bps to 14.3%.

Atlassian margins (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

Now, this is still a strong growth plus margin balance that still puts Atlassian firmly in the "Rule of 40" category (when revenue growth plus pro forma operating margins exceeds 40; a common framework that software companies use to manage their business). But with growth expected to decelerate to the 20s in FY23, at the same time that the pace of hiring headcount is expected to pick up, the sentiment may turn sour quickly in FY23.

Similarly, though Atlassian still grew Q4 FCF by 19% y/y to $194.7 million, FCF margins shed 380bps y/y:

Atlassian FCF (Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter)

Key takeaways

In my view, there are far better software stocks to invest in at the moment - beaten-down names I particularly like at the moment include DocuSign (DOCU), Palantir (PLTR), and even large-cap Salesforce (CRM). Atlassian will find it trickier to justify its premium valuation in 2023 as operating margins wane.