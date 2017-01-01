Henrik Sorensen

Jerome Powell's August 26th address from the Jackson Hole conference was brief and to the point. He emphatically stated that restoring price stability (reducing inflation) remains the Fed's top priority. A restrictive monetary policy will translate to higher interest rates for a longer period. He acknowledged that pain might accompany accomplishment of the Fed's mission.

Investors' greatest fears were immediately realized, with the three major stock indices each falling more than 3%. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 closed lower. Interest rates rose as bonds fell. It seems universal pessimism has quickly set in.

First Up: Annaly Capital Management Preferred Series F

Back in July, Dane Bowler described that Portfolio Income Solutions had identified and was tracking more than $7B fixed-to- floating mREIT preferreds. Annaly Capital Management Preferred Series F (NLY.PF) converts from fixed to floating coupon at the end of September, so we want to take a fresh look at what that tracking can reveal during these anxious, volatile markets.

Two measures must be considered to quantify the opportunity of investment in a fixed-to-floating security: coupon and calendar. For NLY.PF we know the calendar of call/conversion is set for 9/30/22. The coupon is described in the issue's July 2017 offering documents. Basically, NLY.PF converts from a 6.95% flat coupon to a floating coupon of 3 Month USD LIBOR +499.3 bp.

NLY.PF would now pay a lower dividend until LIBOR crosses 1.96%. The chart below depicts 3MO LIBOR levels year-to-date and you can see the rate's steady ascent from 0.21% in January to Friday's level of 3.07%.

S&P Capital IQ

If (NYSE:NLY.PF) converted to floating today, it would now pay an 8.063% yield against its $25 par value (a 16% premium over its 6.95% fixed coupon). But the calendar says it doesn't convert until September 30th.

If you think about Chairman Powell's avowal to maintain tight monetary policy and to keep raising interest rates, you must wonder what a higher Fed Funds rate means for going forward LIBOR. As the table describes, 3 Month LIBOR and the Fed Funds rate have had a tight correlation since the start of the year.

S&P Capital IQ

So if, as many market pundits believe, the Fed hikes rates another 75 basis points when they meet on September 21st, we could see LIBOR at a level approximating 3.8%. At that level, (NLY.PF) variable rate floats to 8.79% on conversion. That yield is fully 26.5% higher than it's current coupon. If interest rates continue to rise, so does the Preferred F's pay rate.

But the shares don't just convert to floating rate on September 30th , they become callable.

The Result will be Binary

In managing the company's capital stack, Annaly management can redeem the Series F Preferred if they can finance the redemption through favorable financial terms.

S&P Capital IQ

Among other options, NLY could issue a new preferred and use the proceeds to fund the redemption. If underwriters could float a new $750MM sub 8% fixed rate preferred, the potential savings might be attractive contrasted against the anticipated new floating rate of 8.8% on the F Series. The dearth of new mREIT preferred issuance this year, however, doesn't provide much insight into what the fixed income markets will support right now.

On August 2nd, NLY completed the offering of 100,000,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $665 million (potentially plus another $100 million if over-allotments are exercised). From the press release,

"Annaly intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire targeted assets under the Company's capital allocation policy, which may include further diversification of its investments in Agency assets as well as residential credit assets. These investments include, without limitation, Agency MBS pools, to-be-announced forward contracts, mortgage servicing rights and residential credit assets (including residential mortgage loans). Annaly also intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to pay down obligations and other working capital items."

As stated, "pay down obligations" could, of course, include a preferred redemption. With a nearly 14% common dividend yield, this could look like very expensive and dilutive capital. It also might be a bridge to a time and environment when more favorable issuance becomes available.

If the (NLY.PF) shares are redeemed, it puts a cap on your investment. The $24.50 shares available today will return $25.00 and a smidge of interest. Nothing to get excited about, but not much downside, either.

If the (NLY.PF) shares are not redeemed, it puts a cap on your capital appreciation potential. The $24.50 shares available today should not trade very far north of $25.00 because they will be callable at any time. Based on Powell's indication that rates will remain higher for longer, however, the unredeemed shares could pay yields of 8%-10% for years to come. That high, re-investable cash flow is something to get excited about, and it also poses little downside, either.

The Takeaway

The conversion/redemption of (NLY.PF) is a harbinger for the raft of more than two dozen fixed-to-floating rate preferreds that will become callable over the next 36 months. We know their calendars and coupons. As the economic environment evolves, we can discern what is risk and what is opportunity.