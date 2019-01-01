Brand Loyalty Declines To 8-Year Low

Aug. 30, 2022 7:30 AM ETCARZ2 Likes
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • The exceptionally low inventory levels plaguing the US new vehicle industry continue to negatively impact brand loyalty.
  • Brand loyalty for the twenty luxury brands has declined more than that for the nineteen mainstream brands.
  • One driver of the declines for seventeen of the nineteen luxury brands is household migration to Tesla.

Brand Loyalty, word cloud concept on black background.

Ankabala/iStock via Getty Images

The exceptionally low inventory levels plaguing the US new vehicle industry continue to negatively impact brand loyalty. According to S&P Global Mobility loyalty data, brand loyalty dropped to just 49.5% in June, the lowest monthly result since September 2014 and the second consecutive month below 50%. For the past two months, then, consumers have been more likely to defect to another brand than to remain loyal to the brand in their garage.

industry brand loyalty days supply

Author

Not all brands are suffering equally. Brand loyalty for the twenty luxury brands overall has declined more than that for the nineteen mainstream brands, as illustrated in the chart below. From June 2019 to this past June, luxury brand loyalty decreased 5.9 PP while mainstream results eased 4 PP.

Brand loyalty industry mainstream luxury

Author

Brands pulling down the luxury metric include Land Rover, Infiniti, Acura, Audi, and BMW, all of which suffered double-digit three-year declines. In contrast, Maserati and Tesla (TSLA) enjoyed increases, led by Tesla's 13 PP climb from June 2019.

PP Change brand loyalty

Author

One driver of the declines for seventeen of the nineteen luxury brands is household migration to Tesla. This past June, Tesla was conquesting more than three competitive luxury households for every one household that defected, with the exception of Porsche; Tesla's conquest/defection with Porsche was 1.9, still an inflow to Tesla, albeit smaller (these results exclude the four new luxury brands, which have not been on the market for a sufficient period of time for defections to reach a natural level). Tesla conquests are defections from the other brands, which lower their brand loyalty volume and rate.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.38K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.