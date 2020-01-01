Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Netflix, Inc.

For a long time, I have been very impressed with how Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have repeatedly been able to pivot their business model, from initially renting DVDs to online streaming to producing their own content – outplaying their competition along the way.

My thesis for our Netflix investment was relatively straightforward. My assumptions were that in a few years’ time, Netflix would have:

Revenue of ~$50 billion

300 million subscribers at an average subscription income of $14 per month

Flattened out content spend; management has repeatedly stated that peak content spend was reached over the past two years

$20 billion to $25 billion in content spend and less than $10 billion in other expenses would make Netflix a very profitable enterprise at a very attractive price.

Things have been well on their way along this path for a long time with subscribers going from 94 million to 220 million and average subscription income going from approx. $8.5 to $11.5 per month over the past five years.

The last two quarters, however, made it clear that this thesis was broken. Competition along with higher market saturation than I believed was the case, makes the equation of 300 million subscribers under flat or lower content spend in a few years’ time look very difficult.

I had not expected Netflix to hit the subscriber “wall” this soon. In the most recent quarter, Netflix disclosed for the first time their estimate of how many households that regularly use their services for free through password sharing with other paying households. It was a quite staggering number: more than 100 million. In light of their current subscriber base of 220 million, this was a quite shocking announcement. Converting ‘account sharers’ to paying subscribers looks like a gargantuan task; they are in my experience generally not prepared to pay anywhere near full price.

Our Netflix position was a far-in-the-money warrant which allowed us to have a certain exposure with less capital allocated. The downside of a warrant is that if the price of Netflix shares reaches a low enough level below our purchase price, we have to sell the warrant. Since my thesis was already broken at the time this level was reached, it didn’t matter much in this case as I would have sold it anyway. Our warrant position was less than 5% of our portfolio at cost but as its value increased in 2020 and 2021, this position has had a slightly larger negative impact than those 5% on our 2022 year-to-date returns.

I have successfully used far-in-the-money warrants on a couple of occasions previously with for example Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) but I’m unlikely to use them again. My current view, or call it recent lesson, is that an investment should be attractive enough on its own merits without the “help” that a warrant provides.

While a failed investment is always painful, I don’t view this as a mistake based on what I knew. All investments will simply not turn out the way you thought they would.

