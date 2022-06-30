John M. Heller/Getty Images Entertainment

Even before Putin's invasion of Ukraine there was a growing need for LNG worldwide and the US had become a world leading supplier of that due its abundance of low cost shale natural gas. Cheniere Energy (LNG) was and remains the US front runner in supply. Its success was almost solely due to the foresight of then CEO, Charif Souki, who left and joined Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) in 2016 where he is Executive Chairman.

A major upcoming development - a large LNG export contract - will be the catalyst to send TELL's stock price into another world and that isn't fully anticipated or understood by the market!

I bought into Cheniere at $3.42 in 2010 when Souki was in charge there. In 2015 it hit $80.83 before its export facilities were ready but because it received its first large long term LNG supply contracts - its catalyst.

The last closing price was $171.02, an increase of 4,900%! Pity I took profits on the way up but what is left I will hold forever!

TELL has many elements for success far greater than Cheniere but somehow it has lost a shoe that is yet to be found by an important foreign entity to transform its life as was Cinderella's after a foreign prince found hers and his luxury coach took her away into another world.

Today's world and the need for LNG is no fairy tale - it is real and so is TELL and its assets. Those assets make it almost unique in this sector in the US. I will say more about that next and more later on the world need for LNG.

But first...

Tellurian

For those who do not know about Tellurian. It differs from Cheniere and others as it will be the first integrated global gas pure play in the U.S based on owning low cost gas resources, midstream and downstream infrastructure. It owns the upstream sources of natural gas in the Haynesville and is building the pipelines from there to the planned Driftwood ~27.6 mtpa liquefaction export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tellurian’s model is totally different from others; that integrated model should mean capturing the US price versus international natural gas price spread rather than using their fee for service or toll road model.

It recently bought more gas resources and John Howie, President of Tellurian Production, commented:

“The EnSight acquisition is an excellent strategic and operational fit for Tellurian. The combination of our existing assets with this acquisition results in an acreage position of more than 20,000 acres and an inventory of more than 275 high return, de-risked drilling locations, most of which we can drill opportunistically for incremental free cash flow.”

On 28 March this year, to get the Driftwood LNG facility started, TELL issued a notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy on a $15.5 billion lump-sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel that guarantees cost, performance and schedule. Bechtel built Cheniere's facilities on time and on budget and has done so with many others around the world. There is nothing special about Driftwood to suggest that would not be the case for it. It is also in a very good location and construction has started:

Tellurian

Pipelines owned by others also connect in to TELL's system to supply natural gas from other sources if needed, as shown below:

Tellurian

That owned Haynesville source means their pricing will be lower than Henry Hub prices that dictate Cheniere's and most other US LNG exporters prices. In any case the price difference today between international LNG and US domestic natural gas (Henry Hub) is near historic highs due to poor European energy policies, Asia's growing needs and Putin's invasion of Ukraine. On August 25th , 2022, the domestic Henry Hub price was $9.375/mmBTU, the European “TTF” benchmark was $94.196/mmBTU, and the Asian Japan Korean Marker “JKM” was $69.995/mmBTU. Tellurian’s Driftwood project should generate billions in cashflow when it is built and operating in 2026.

Below is an illustration, from the company’s most recent investor presentation, that shows about $4 bn in cash flow per year (using the JKM prices) when Phase 1 with 2 trains is complete. When fully constructed with Phase 2 complete (5 trains), Driftwood should generate about $11bn in cash flow per year. It could be more if they sell some at European prices!

Tellurian Tellurian

TELL has yet to make a profit but is already cash flow positive from selling gas within in the US, that cash situation being the most important thing for me at this stage of development. The latest results from a TELL’s news release showed...

"Tellurian generated approximately $61.3 million in revenues from natural gas sales, compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Tellurian reported a net loss of approximately $35,000, or $0.00 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Tellurian ended its second quarter of 2022 with approximately $823 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $1.34 billion in total assets."

More financial information can be found on the company website including its action on environmental issues.

As an investor I have long worried that TELL might tap the markets for money to build Driftwood and that would dilute me and others but at the present time Charif Souki together with other members of the top team own around 20% of the shares so, presumably, do not want to be diluted either. Souki likes to talk and said in the following linked video they had changed their financing model.

Then yesterday (August 29) TELL announced that it intends to offer and sell units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 ($1,000 principal amount per note) and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Other sources could be big US gas producers such as (EQT) or Antero Resources (AR) taking a stake to gain a direct outlet for some of their production. AR would be my favorite for that for reasons I mentioned in Antero Has Massive Inflation Beating Resources.

More Talk - in early 2021 in an interview, published in the Financial Times, Charif Souki said he was in talks with "around two dozen" potential investors for the delayed Driftwood LNG project. He wanted to sign on new investors in time to start construction that summer!

Global markets are ready and waiting but Souki seems to have lost the shoe that would do the walking to replace talking and, so far, no foreign leader has picked it up.

Way back in early 2019 Souki made a big talk pitch to stockholders about an MOU with Petronet of India as this Tellurian presentation at the time shows:

Tellurian

Tellurian

Petronet downplayed that by publicly stating it had entered several such MOUs and they had no legal significance. That one certainly did not and nothing further has happened despite India’s desperate need for gas - a lost shoe!

India’s need is only one part of...

Massive Global needs

This chart shows global demand exceeding supply for some time to come:

Bloomberg

The following chart shows the main supply sources...

Rystad Energy

That chart is very interesting because it was made before supplies from Russia to Europe were cut off by sanctions following Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine. European countries are now competing with Asian countries to buy LNG from other sources and especially the US.

Among the most important of those countries is...

China

Coal-fired electricity accounts for around 50% of China's needs. It is trying to clean up its shockingly polluted air by being the world leader in electric cars so, at present, those need that filthy source to recharge their batteries!

National Geographic

Those power plants can be relatively easily converted to use gas - as has happened in the US - but it needs to import that gas at relatively low prices. The US can deliver that at lower prices than other major sources such as Australia but it needs more LNG export terminals to be built.

The need is urgent as China's economy has been reopening from this year's COVID-19 lockdowns while China's hydropower power output has dried up along with its rivers in the midst of a crippling heat wave, prompting Sichuan region to declare a state of emergency so authorities have cut power supplies to industrials such as Toyota and Foxconn and EV drivers are having a hard time finding power at fueling stations.

China needs that gas for many other things too and its own gas is 3000 feet underground, too deep to be extracted.

Numbers also paint a picture louder than words; at present gas supplies just 6% of China’s energy demand compared 32% in the US.

India

I come back to India because it is a big country with a huge, growing population and industries needing - like China - lots of fuel and to clean up its filthy environment as shown in this photo in Delhi...

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

Natural gas is the best way for that at present and India is investing a huge amount on building the infrastructure to accept and distribute imported LNG. The US would be the cheapest source for that. The following was put together by TELL and it is mystifying how they dropped that shoe and Petronet or someone else in India has not picked it up!

Tellurian

Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines

These are the strongest economic growth countries in ASEAN and require substantial new power capacity as well as cleaning up their environments. Some of that will require gas plus existing coal fired plants are being converted to gas. In December 2020, the Philippines's energy secretary announced a moratorium on new coal plants.

Europe

Many European countries including the large ones of Germany and Britain are in an energy crisis. Britain’s was mostly caused by closing its gas storage facilities to save money! Germany’s is due to its dependence on Russia exacerbated by closing its nuclear power plants. Germany is the EU’s economic powerhouse and much of its industry needs gas. For example gas is a feedstock for chemicals, an important industrial sector in Germany.

Germany's government struck a deal recently with RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) to import liquefied natural gas through two new floating LNG terminals to help ease a supply crunch that is crippling the economy.

Europe's need is very real! As one example, the region’s fertilizer industry association recently warned that 70 per cent of production in Europe had been curtailed by high gas prices, illustrating how the energy crisis is rippling across industries and threatening sectors from glassmaking to food production.

This Financial Times article reported, quote; "Replacing all Russian piped gas into Europe would require 112mn tonnes of LNG a year, equivalent to almost a third of today’s global LNG market, according to Bernstein Research.” End quote. I added the emphasis to highlight the huge need.

The following shows the US aiding those European needs...

Flex LNG

President Biden has promised to help send more.

Japan

Japan is one of the world’s biggest users of LNG. Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia and Indonesia have been the main suppliers and Russia accounted for 9% of Japan's total LNG imports of 74.32 million mt in 2021, its fifth-largest supplier, according to data from Japan's Ministry of Finance on 1 July 2022.

That Russian 9% will have to source from elsewhere and Australia has stretched existing capacity, likewise Indonesia. The US starting supplying Japan in 2016 and could replace Russia if more LNG export capacity is built. That could include TELL via its Driftwood facility.

Supply sources

Russia supplied the EU with 40% of its natural gas last year. Germany, Europe's largest economy, was the largest importer in 2020, followed by Italy. In 2021, the UK imported 4% of its needs from Russia, and in June this year, imported no Russian gas for the third month in a row.

The UK and EU countries will not trust Russia again. The EU plans cut Russian gas imports by 80% this year.

Australia was the world’s largest LNG exporter but has problems increasing supply. Shell’s giant offshore LNG terminal named Prelude has often been shut down due to defects. It was shut down from February 2020 to January 2021 after an electrical problem. In recent weeks an onboard workers strike shut the 3.6M metric tons/year facility and Shell said it would be unable to supply LNG for the duration of the strike that was protected by Australia's Fair Work Commission.

Woodside is Australia's largest producer but an environmental group has filed a lawsuit that seeks to stop Woodside Energy's (NYSE:WDS) $12B Scarborough natural gas project off Western Australia's coast, arguing that it would further damage the Great Barrier Reef.

Woodside said the Australian Conservation Foundation has started proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia in relation to the environmental assessment of the Scarborough project seeking an injunction to restrain offshore activities.

On top of that some politicians are seeking to stop exports increasing in order keep more more gas at home because eastern states are having to import it from... the US!

Qatar is another world major. South Korea, India, China and Japan rank as Asia's top importers of Qatari LNG taking around 80% of output, whereas in Europe, the UK and Italy take the lead. Germany is now turning to LNG supplies from Qatar in search of alternatives to Russian imports but Qatar has little spare capacity at present.

The US took the lead as number one exporter earlier this year but lost it when the Freeport LNG terminal - that handles around 17% of total US LNG exports - was closed by a fire. It is expected to restart operations in November but that shows how fragile the supply chain can be and the need for more such facilities to cope with both increasing world demand and replace Russia as a supplier.

The shale gas revolution has been and remains incredibly important for the US economy. Using 2007 as a baseline, the US trade deficit in 2019 was $309 billion lower than it would have been without that revolution. (Source for those figures: The New Map by Daniel Yergin). It would also have become a larger importer of LNG competing with China, Japan, India and others thus adding to the trade deficit.

Instead the tide turned and that bought industrial investment - that had flowed out of the US for years - back home. Over $200 billion is being spent on new and expanded chemical facilities that use gas and now have low cost home sources for that. For the same reason tens of billions are going into steel making and other manufacturing and processing plants. That has created many good jobs too.

US political leaders talk of re-shoring; shale gas has done a great deal of the heavy lifting for them and massively improved the US trade imbalances with China and other countries. No US politician will want to try stopping that positive tsunami!

In sum, all the above show me that...

Tellurian Should be a Big Bagger - not just a Could Be!

Of course I could be wrong and I hope readers will express their views one way or the other in comments later.

Yet other key points add to those above; there are big challenges to any expansion of US LNG exports. Pipeline projects to carry gas from Appalachia to the coast have faced dogged opposition, forcing some to be cancelled. Massachusetts sits near vast volumes of low cost gas in the Marcellus but environmentalists and regional politicians have blocked construction of a new pipeline for Pennsylvania. That has meant importing LNG from Russia!

TELL has pipelines in place to where it wants its gas to go - to Driftwood and connections with other existing ones or with permits to build any not yet completed.

The top team is one of the most experienced in the industry having Souki at the very top together with a President and CEO who joined from Sempra LNG.

In a statement on the 2020 report that President and CEO, Octávio Simões, said:

"Tellurian is in a strong financial position with substantial liquidity after taking on expense reduction activities and significant debt reduction measures in 2020, and subsequent prepayments in 2021. Operationally, our Haynesville Shale wells have outperformed to unlock value, providing domestic natural gas supply and a valuable contribution to our integrated Driftwood model which will offer low-cost liquefied natural gas ('LNG') to the world."

That appears to have been more talk. Nearly two years later we are still waiting.

So far the company has found enough contracts to allow for a reduced project called project I.

Tellurian signed 10-year agreements to sell 3 million tonnes per annum of LNG with commodity traders Vitol and Gunvor Group and in July 2021 with Shell plc (SHEL) for 3 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

Tellurian

20 year contracts have been the norm to get financing for other LNG projects.

The remaining 2 million tonnes are still committed to Tellurian, even though Souki could have negotiated a deal with Chevron Corp (CVX) but rejected the idea as being uneconomical.

The stock price performance shows investor’s reaction in numbers and not words! On February 01, 2017, the stock hit a high of $17.86. The last closing price was $4.50 and it has been stuck below $6 since January 2020.

Had the talk been converted into the big order it has long promised the price might have surged up to around $80 as did Cheniere’s under Souki at a similar stage of development.

Instead a big question remains unanswered...

WHY the continuous stream of lost orders?

They had that MOU with India that fell apart and since we have had more promises from Charif Souki about the great future ahead for TELL. Why has that one died given India’s need and Souki’s former connection with the top people there?

Instead of talk talk, Souki’s former company Cheniere signed a 20 year LNG supply contract with Chevron in June this year. Also in June Venture Global LNG signed at long term contract with EnBW of Germany.

In May Octávio Simões’s former employer Sempra Energy (SRE.N) said it would sell three million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each year to Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA).

In June Sempra signed a HOA with Ineos of the UK and this month Energy Transfer (ET) said it signed a 20-year agreement with Shell to supply 2.1M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its Lake Charles LNG export project in Louisiana.

Deliveries in most, if not all, of those contracts will start around the same time as TELL could start because the facilities for those also need to be built.

SO... Why Not Tellurian?

Why does Tellurian remain like Cinderella waiting in the wings unloved and unwanted? When will TELL stop dropping a shoe and let it be picked up taking us Cinderella like investors into another world?

The only answers I can think of are these; when I learned salesmanship long ago I was taught that you can talk yourself past an order - you should grab it early and run. I also learned that pricing is a science except with commodity products.

I can only guess that they are talking themselves out of orders OR are trying to get a price much higher than those who won them. That LNG is the same commodity from all of them and no value can be added to earn a higher price.

The Catalyst is simple

There is a big queue waiting to pick up the shoe for TELL.

As things stand today Tellurian has been poised to become a ten bagger for several years.

Some very knowledgeable institutional investors are on board and expecting that including; Blackrock Inc., Paulson & Company, Inc., Shaw, D.E. & Co. Inc., and Citadel Advisors, LLC.

Given TELL’s advantage of own low cost gas resources it could undercut the price of others but if it simply matches those of other LNG exporters it will make much higher profits than they due to those own resources.

I have added to my TELL holding several times at the lows. Yesterday’s offering knocked the share price down over 14% so I am buying more today!

The price has been range bound for the past 18 months between $3.50 and $5.00. Given the fact that the Fed’s chair drove the S&P 500 down 3.3% after his Jackson Hole speech last Friday - and most stocks in all sectors down as well - it could be a telling sign that TELL went up 2.04%!

In my view a large long term contract will be the catalyst for that big move up and is inevitable given the vast worldwide need. That will not change greatly even if there is a recession in the US and Europe and that contract may be entered tomorrow or sometime soon.

Tellurian need not knock on open doors to get orders - soon buyers will likely knock on theirs!

The market valuation will then surge in anticipation of the very large revenues and profits that will follow once Driftwood is complete. I anticipate that too and so bought more today - my money going where my words are; the many factors I mention above cannot be converted into future numbers today.

Henry Hub natural gas price is up 60% in the past 2 months. That could give a nice boost to current month results and, thus, the stock price too.

The stock price only needs to get to twice that of February 01, 2017, when it hit a high of $17.86 - before those many more events unfolded - to become a ten bagger on the current price of $3.67. Markets did not wait on numbers to make Cheniere’s stock a ten bagger after a big order announcement.

When/if that happens TELL might make me rich enough to be Prince Charming taking Cinderella into a new world on the back seat of my stately coach.

At my age, unfortunately, that possibility is a real fairy tale - ugh - but unknown or unloved Tellurian becoming a ten bagger is a real world near certainty!