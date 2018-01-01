Sundry Photography

Thesis

There are few European businesses that have taken a similarly strong competitive position in the global economy like ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). Over the past few years, the company has expanded revenues at a >20% CAGR and defended a net profitability margin of almost 30%. But investors are required to pay up accordingly. ASML is trading at a P/E of almost 40%, which is a premium of approximately 100% to the sector.

Personally, I see ASML fairly valued at $314.71/share, which implies almost 40% downside. I anchor my thesis on a residual earnings model based on analyst consensus EPS.

Like many high-multiple stocks, ASML’s has underperformed the market YTD—being down about 35%.

Seeking Alpha

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. is one of the world’s most competitive supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Specifically, the company has a leading position in photolithography systems that are used to imprint circuitry patterns onto silicon wafers. ASML's portfolio includes four key value offerings: extreme ultraviolet lithography systems (1), deep ultraviolet lithography systems (2), refurbished systems (3), and metrology and inspection systems (4). The company defines its value offering as follows:

We provide chipmakers with everything they need – hardware, software and services – to mass produce patterns on silicon through lithography.

Founded in 1984, ASML has expanded rapidly and now ranks as one of the world’s top 3 semiconductor equipment companies and serves customers such as Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). Geographically, ASML operates globally—with 32 thousand employees distributed over 60 offices in more than 15 countries. Notably, approximately 70% of ASML’s revenues come from chip manufacturers in Asia.

Strong Business Fundamentals

During the past few years, supported by the booming demand for semiconductors, ASML has delivered strong revenue growth and value accumulation. From 2018 to 2021, sales surged from $12.9 billion to $22 billion, reflecting a 3-year CAGR of approximately 20%. Net income more than doubled over the same period, jumping from $3.2 billion to $6.7 billion.

Notably, ASML also performed well in the 1H 2022, despite the macroeconomic challenges. For the past twelve months, ASML generated total revenues of $21.6 billion and net income of $6.1 billion. Cash provided from operations was $11.5 billion (TTM reference).

ASML’s profitability is supported by exceptionally strong margins. For reference, ASML’s EBIT margin (TTM) is 32%, which is 333% above the sector median. The company’s net income margin is 29%, versus 4.25% for the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

ASML’s balance sheet is very strong. The company closed the June quarter 2022 with $4.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $4.6 billion.

Expensive Stock

Looking at ASML financials, I am confident to claim that ASML is a great company, no doubt. Investors should note, however, that ASML stock is trading relatively expensive -- indicating that the market has more than fully discounted the bullish business performance. For the past 5 years, ASML stock is up by about 231%, which is an annual compounded return of about 27%. Moreover, ASML is now valued at a one year forward (2023) P/E of about x40, which is almost a 100% premium to the sector median as estimated by Seeking Alpha. Moreover, P/B is valued at about x24, which is a 443% premium respectively.

Seeking Alpha

Residual Earnings Valuation

To calculate a company's fair implied share price, I like to use the discounted earnings model. And I anchor on the following assumptions:

To forecast EPS, I anchor on the consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal 'till 2025. In my opinion, any estimate beyond 2025 is too speculative to include in a valuation framework. But for 2-3 years, analyst consensus is usually quite precise.

To estimate the capital charge, I anchor on ASML's cost of equity at 10%. (Bloomberg indicates 12%, but I feel this is too much)

To derive ASML's tax rate, I extrapolate the 3-year average effective tax rate from 2019, 2020 and 2021.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply 3.5%.

Given these assumptions I calculate a base-case target price for ASML of $314.71/share (35% downside).

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

Investors should note that my bearish price target is not necessarily connected to a specific combination of cost of capital and growth rate. Take note of the table below.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

Risk To My Thesis

ASML is a stock that is loved by retail traders and investors. Accordingly, the major risk to my thesis is, in my opinion, that the market re-discovers its appetite for high multiple stocks, or in other words long duration assets. However, since this risk would be closely associated with falling interest rates and lower real yields, I do not see this risk as a major anti-argument for my thesis. Or at least, I don't see these scenarios playing out within the next 6-12 months. Other than that, I do not see explosive short-term upside potential for ASML stock. But ASML stock might outperform the broad market on a long term timeline (+5 years).

Conclusion

I like ASML, as I believe this is one of the few truly outstanding European businesses with strong technical competitiveness, attractive business growth and rich profit margin. However, at a 100% premium to the sector, I also believe that ASML stock is valued too expensively for an investor to enjoy an attractive risk reward--especially since the semi-industry is expected to enter a downcycle and high-multiple stocks experience multiple compression.

Personally, I calculate that ASML stock is fairly valued at $314.71/share and accordingly see almost 40% downside. I anchor my thesis on a residual earnings model based on analyst consensus estimates.