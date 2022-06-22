gorodenkoff

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) is a global data center REIT that is poised to ride the long-term growth trends in the digital transformation of enterprises. The cloud computing market is estimated to grow at a rapid 15.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028, reaching over $1 trillion by the end of the period. Digital Realty has seen its share price get decimated by 30% from its all-time highs in December 2021, mainly due to the rising interest rate environment. Despite this, the company produced solid results for the second quarter of 2022, and beat analyst expectations for earnings. Digital Realty did face foreign exchange headwinds from a strong dollar, but long term I don't believe this will be a major issue and the stock will rebound. In this post, I'm going to break down its business model, recent updates and its financials, let's dive in.

DLR data by YCharts

Business Model

I previously wrote a post on Digital Realty where I discussed its business model in detail, here is a quick review, with updated information.

Digital Realty owns 291 data centers globally, which serve over 4,000 customers. These customers include the largest cloud and communication providers in the world. In addition to Global 2000 enterprises such as Meta (META), IBM (IBM), Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), JPMorgan (JPM), and more. In July 2022, the company strengthened its partnership with Oracle (ORCL) by opening a second cloud region in France.

The company's USP is it focuses on enabling businesses that want a hybrid cloud solution. That is, they want some of their IT resources to stay on-premises and some workloads with different cloud providers (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure), etc. This hybrid cloud setup is surprisingly popular as according to one study 82% of IT leaders say they have adopted the hybrid cloud. With nearly half of these deploying between two and three public clouds.

Digital realty enables enterprises to connect to "anyone, anywhere at any time" through its newly launched ServiceFabric Connect solution. This is an open interconnection solution and orchestration platform, which enables this hybrid cloud setup to be managed easily.

ServiceFabric Connect (Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The company has been growing via acquisition and joint venture strategy. In June, Digital Realty scored a JV with Israel real estate group Mivne. Together the companies plan to develop a data center campus in Petah Tikva which is the primary connectivity hub of Israel.

Digital Realty has also received regulatory approval in South Africa, to close on the acquisition of Teraco a leading colocation and interconnection provider in the region.

Solid Financials

Digital Realty generated solid financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues were $1.1 billion, up 1% from the prior quarter and 4.2% year over year. Revenue did come in at slightly below ($14.8 million) analyst estimates, but this was mainly driven by a strong US dollar which impacted the company's international revenue negatively. As you can see from the chart below (left side) on a constant currency basis (grey bar), revenue increased by 8.8% which is healthy.

Revenue - Blue is Reported, Grey Bar is Constant (created by author ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

You will notice from the chart above (right side), NOI Cash growth declined by 5.5% in Q2,22. This was driven by a 400% basis point "FX Headwind", in addition to customer churn. The good news is that the space left from the churned customers has already been released and the lease is expected to start over the next several quarters.

Digital Realty generates ~43% of its revenue from outside of the USA and thus is heavily impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange rates, as the company reports in US dollars.

Geography (Q2 Presentation)

The company also scored 5 of its largest deals from the EMEA region as the "Worlds leading cloud service providers" used Digital Realty's services to expand into the region. This is a positive overall, but again strong growth in Europe means unfavorable FX headwinds have to be dealt with. A strong sell-off in the Euro has been a largely negative and I personally believe companies are pricing in a potential energy crisis driven by the Russia-Ukraine War. As Putin is becoming more unpredictable, if he decides to "turn off the tap" for Gas to countries such as Germany, this will devastate their economy.

The good news is Digital Realty is "operating and investing locally" in Europe and thus, despite the changing exchange rates, they are not primarily exchanging Euros for US dollars. This makes complete sense if you think about this on a personal level, if you have some Euros right now and the rate is terrible against the US dollar then you may prefer just to hold the currency.

Earnings Per Share was $0.32 which beat analyst estimates by $0.02. Net income per share was $0.19 in Q2-22, which was down from the $0.45 per share in Q2-21.

Arguably the most important metric for REIT's is core Funds from Operations [FFO]. Core FFO per share was $1.72 in the second quarter of 2022, which was 12% higher than the $1.54 generated in 2Q21.

The company booked $113 million of new business in the quarter and added 108 new "logos" (Business customers). As you can see from the chart below the majority of these bookings ($64.7 million) came from >1MW data center services primarily related to Space & Power.

Bookings (Q2 Earnings Report)

This level of new bookings looks to be similar level to last year which is great considering the tepid economic forecasts (discussed in the risks section). However, it is not a surprise to me given the Digital transformation of businesses shows no sign of slowing down. For example, Amazon's cloud segment AWS reported rapid growth in Q2,22. Ultimately, by transforming a businesses IT to the cloud this helps enterprises save money in the long term due to the pay-as-you-use model, which can be adjusted based on variable demand. Historically, a business would have to purchase costly servers and hardware for their own onsite data center and "spec" these out for the maximum demand expected, even if that is not the average demand. For example, an eCommerce website may have a boom in sales and website traffic during Christmas time but much lower demand during other parts of the year.

Such tailwinds and movement toward the cloud have enabled Digital Realty to continue to drive positive rental leasing spreads by raising its rent by 5.3% on average.

The company has a backlog of signed but not yet started leases was $393 million in the quarter including the JV backlog. This was slightly less than previous years but when we dive under the hood, it turns out that this was mainly due to a large customer signing into a new campus development in Frankfurt, Germany.

Backlog (Q2 earnings report)

Digital Realty has a solid balance sheet with reported leverage of 6.2x which has decreased slightly year over year. The company's debt profile is also well hedged against changing FX rates given that 3/4 of its debt are in non-US dollar currencies. For example, as the Euro weakens, this debt actually gets "cheaper" relative to the US dollar. In addition, 90% of the company's debt is at a fixed rate which means it will be minimally impacted by rising interest rates. 99% of Digital Realty's debt is also unsecured which gives them extra flexibility.

Digital Realty Trust paid a $1.22/share quarterly dividend, in line with the previous and has a forward yield 3.69%.

Moving forward for the full year of 2022, management is expecting core FFO per share of $6.75 - $6.85 or $6.95 - $7.05 on a constant currency basis.

Valuation?

In order to value Digital Realty, I will compare the Price to Funds from operations across a few data center REITs in the industry. As you can see from the table I have created below Digital Realty is the cheapest data center REIT of the three with a P/FFO [fwd] = 18.39. By comparison, Equinix (EQIX) has a P/FFO [fwd] = 33 and CyrusOne (CONE) has a P/FFO [fwd] = 22.8.

Digital Realty (Created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

As an extra data point, Digital Realty trades at an average valuation relative to the real estate sector. However, keep in mind this includes all types of real estate, including commercial offices, which are trading cheap due to uncertainty about use cases in the future.

Real Estate Sector (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

The risks are the same as my prior post on Digital Realty, here is a recap

Jim Chanos Short Sell Thesis

Infamous short seller Jim Chanos is raising capital to bet against data center REITs. In an interview with the Financial Times on June 29th, Chanos believes the value of the cloud is going to the hyperscalers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud) and they will build their own. Thus, he believes the legacy data centers will not be utilized as much. This is an interesting point, but one in which Wells Fargo Analyst, Eric Luebchow, calls "misguided."

He makes the point that hyperscalers are struggling to build due to long lead times for equipment and power. He notes that the big cloud providers "outsource up to 60% of their capacity demands." Thus, the short-selling thesis by Chanos is contrary to the facts on the ground. However, it is still a risk to be aware of.

Recession/IT spending cutbacks

Analysts are predicting a "shallow but long" recession, which is forecasted to start in the fourth quarter of 2022. Enterprises may decide to cut back or delay IT spending due to rising input costs and increasing uncertainty. This could mean some volatility is expected within the next year.

Final Thoughts

Digital Realty is a Data Center REIT that provides the backbone infrastructure for many of the largest enterprises globally. The company is diversified internationally and across industries. I expect the company to face short-term headwinds due to the forecasted recession and FX headwinds. But long-term Digital Realty is poised to benefit from the secular growth in the adoption of the cloud and a hybrid IT setup.