AlessandroPhoto

Thesis Summary

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) briefly slipped below $20,000, following what many took as bearish remarks by Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday. The broader crypto market also experienced weakness throughout the weekend but has since recovered well.

It seems to me like the current outlook and expectations are very bearish, which seems like a bullish indicator. The more people expect things to get worse, the more likely we get a bullish surprise.

Bitcoin is trading near its recent lows of $17,500, and we have strong support beneath that. I'm talking of the "Balanced Price" and the "Delta Price". With that said, on-chain Data also suggests that interest in Bitcoin is still low, so a typical Bitcoin bullish run is not likely for a few months.

Macro Outlook

The reality of the matter is that not a lot of actual new information was given at Jackson Hole, but the market was swayed by the "conviction" in Powell's speech, who emphasized that taming inflation was priority number one, even at the expense of employment.

Expectations for higher rates have increased, and this can be seen in the Fed Funds Futures. Clearly, most expect interest rates to keep climbing well into 2023, and for inflation to keep running hot a while longer.

However, that differs significantly from my forecast and also that laid out by Morningstar in this recent piece. Preston Caldwell, Head of U.S. Economics for Morningstar, believes rates will be at 1.75% by the end of 2023.

He also has a different outlook on inflation or lack thereof. Preston believes that inflation will, in fact, undershoot 2% in 2023, and I agree for two main reasons.

For starters, inflationary pressures and supply/demand imbalances are resolving themselves now. This will be felt in the coming year, combined with a slowing demand due to a global growth slowdown.

More importantly, though, it is in the nature of the Federal Reserve to underestimate the consequences of its actions and the fact that change since policy usually takes months to materialize. They underestimated the inflationary pressure they created during the monetary loosening during the pandemic, and now they are underestimating the effect of the current tightening.

In conclusion, the perfect recipe for a bullish 2023 for crypto and risk assets in general.

Support Below

With the recent pullback in Bitcoin, the market is offering us another great opportunity to accumulate near the recent lows, and even if those are broken, we have support not far below.

BTC Support Levels (Author's work)

Above, we can see the three key support levels. The low we set in June, the Balanced Price, and the Delta Price. Let's explain these last two. (Data obtained from woobull.com)

The Balanced Price is obtained by taking the Realized Price and subtracting the Transferred Price. The Realized price is the average cost at which each Bitcoin was last bought, and I talked about this extensively here.

But what is the Transferred price?

Transferred price takes the sum of Coin Days Destroyed and divides it by the existing supply of bitcoin and the time it has been in circulation. The value of Transferred Price is then multiplied by 21. Remember that there can only ever be 21 million bitcoin mined.

Source: LookintoBitcoin

The balanced price currently sits at roughly $16,700.

Then we have the Delta Price, which also takes Realized Price but subtracts Average Cap, which can be defined and calculated as follows.

This is the "forever" moving average of Market Cap. The cumulative sum of daily Market Cap values divided by the age of the market in days.

Source: woobull

What's interesting about the Delta Cap, is that it has historically acted as the last line of support in the depths of BTC bear markets.

As we can see, we have some very clearly defined lines in the sand, which make trading or starting a position in Bitcoin a bit easier.

Not So Fast

Having said that, even though I view Bitcoin as potentially having bottomed or very near doing so, we still have a long way to go before we enter a full-blown bull run. There are two key reasons for this.

First off, and as I've already mentioned, the Bitcoin cycle.

BTC Cycle (Seeking Alpha)

Throughout Bitcoin's history, we can observe moments of bullish runs, bearish corrections and consolidations. Based on the current point of the cycle we're in, 567 days from the next halving, we should be in the blue zone, where Bitcoin's price consolidates/slowly grinds up for some time.

This idea is supported by recent on-chain analysis, which shows that retail interest is still subdued despite higher Bitcoin prices over the last couple of months. In this piece, Glassnode shows us that New wallet Addresses and Transfer Volume have been stagnant/declining over the last two months.

Normally you'd expect interest in BTC to go up as the price increases, but that hasn't happened. We are still very early on in this part of the cycle, and more time has to pass before retail traders are ready to jump in again, which is necessary for BTC's price to reach new all-time highs.

Takeaway

In conclusion, there is still time to jump aboard the Bitcoin train, and with strong levels of support below, you can do so while minimizing risk. The current macroeconomic forecasts are quite bearish, which is why retail traders are not jumping back in yet. Of course though, once it becomes evident that Bitcoin is going to rally again, you may already be late to the party.