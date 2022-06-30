Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns a portfolio of open-air shopping centers in well-positioned locations in the suburbs of top metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

YTD, shares are down over 10%, which is significantly worse than similar peers, Brixmor Property Group (BRX) and Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), which are both positive.

Despite current period underperformance, shares still have performed strongly since their lows reached in early 2020. At present, SITC trades at about 11.7x forward funds from operations (“FFO”). This is slightly higher than their 11x multiple commanded at the end of 2019. But at that time, SITE’s implied cap rate was approximately 6%. That has since expanded to about 7.3%, which is in-line with BRX, but arguably a bit high.

Similar to other shopping center REITs, SITC has a significant pipeline of signed but not yet commenced (“SNO”) leases. This should drive multi-year cash flow growth. In addition, demand for their properties will remain supported by favorable fundamentals that includes high household incomes and convenient access in top suburban communities, where companies are increasingly relying on physical store locations to improve the efficiency of fulfillment of online purchases. Current supply/demand dynamics also continue to favor SITE in driving rents in future periods.

Though opportunities for further growth exist, it may not be enough to materially change the direction of the stock price in the near-medium term. While SITC remains a quality portfolio holding, it is not differentiated enough from peers to justify newly initiated positioning.

Well-Positioned Portfolio In Affluent Suburban Communities

SITC’s portfolio of open-air shopping centers includes 99 wholly-owned properties that are concentrated in the Sunbelt region of the U.S. in affluent suburban communities. This is a smaller and more geographically concentrated portfolio than BRX, who owns over 350 properties throughout the U.S. But SITC’s portfolio makes up for that by their quality, which is supported in part by average household incomes of $110K versus $100K for BRX.

Among their top 20 MSAs is the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach sections of Florida, which is their second largest market by annualized base rents (“ABR”) and a region that is experiencing significant interest, particularly in Miami, where rental growth continues to outpace the national average. While moderation is likely in the coming periods, SITC should continue to benefit from the region’s increasing popularity with households and businesses.

Large Base of Credited National Tenants

Anchoring SITC’s portfolio are a large group of credited national tenants that provide day-to-day consumer necessities with a focus on value and convenience as opposed to discretionary items. This enables many of their tenants to operate with stability through a variety of economic conditions.

Similar to BRX, SITC’s top tenant is The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX). Other top tenants include DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS), Petsmart, The Michaels Companies, Inc (MIK), and Ross Stores, Inc (ROST), who are all well-capitalized companies that have historically provided a stable revenue base.

Though the overall tenant base is highly diversified, SITC does have elevated concentration to TJX, which is the only company to account for over 5% of ABR. This is in contrast to BRX, where no single tenant, including TJX, accounted for more than 5% of ABR.

In addition, SITC’s portfolio is more themed on value, service, and convenience as opposed to essential operations. This does result in slightly elevated risk. The affluence of their operating markets, however, serves as an adequate hedge against this risk.

Strong Growth In Occupancy Levels

At the end of June 30, 2022, the overall portfolio leased rate stood at 94.4%. This is up 120 basis points (“bps”) on a sequential basis and 260bps YOY. In addition, the rate is now above the company’s pre-COVID high of 94.3% back in 2017.

From a historical perspective, occupancy has generally ranged from 89% to 96% since the company’s IPO in 1993. As such, SITC does have 160bps of opportunity in attaining the top end of their historical averages.

In addition, there is a spread of 340bps in their commenced and leased rates. While this is lower than the 350bps reported by BRX, it is up 40bps from Q1, whereas it remained flat for BRX. This pipeline of opportunity is expected to contribute meaningfully to future cash flow growth and is projected to represent approximately 5% of ABR.

From an anchor/non-anchor standpoint, the leased rate for those occupying over 10k/sqft was essentially topped out at 96.9%. But at 87.3%, there is still some upside to be had in their smaller shops, though they do represent a smaller share of the company’s net operating income (“NOI”). Still, the gains in this segment have been impressive. Last year, for example, occupancy at their small shops was 82.9%. And just last quarter it stood at 86%. This is notable because base rents/psf for these spaces are nearly double the anchor spaces.

Healthy Spreads But Declining Effective Rents

Similar to their peers, SITC is benefitting from rental growth on robust leasing demand. In the current quarter, SITC posted record volume compared to the last six years. This is likely to continue as another 250k square feet is under negotiation for subsequent periods.

New leasing spreads came in strong at 20%, while renewals held up at 4.2% over a trailing twelve-month period. For the quarter, blended spreads were 8.2%, aided by a 31.6% spread on new leases. For the total pool, the average portfolio rent/psf now stands at nearly $19/psf, with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 6.7 years.

Continued leasing strength should drive revenues in the coming periods and should offset some of the hit to earnings that is expected from the waning effects of rental recoveries relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, these reversals weighed on current period same-store NOI, which was down 2.4% due a +$6.7M headwind relating to prior period reversals in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, however, same-store NOI would have increased 4.8%.

Though rents have increased on a gross basis, net effective rents, which account for the CAPEX put into a property, on new leases actually declined during the quarter, coming in over $3/psf lower than Q1FY22. This was due to the greater work spent on anchor properties over 10k square feet, which inherently have greater CAPEX requirements, especially on large national tenants, whose base rents are already lower than their small shop counterparts. And in the current quarter, they accounted for over 60% of gross leasable area (“GLA”), which is on the high end of historical averages.

Moving forward, SITC does expect to expend additional capital on these spaces. That can, thus, tie up funds that would otherwise be used for acquisitions or debt paydown.

A More Opportunistically Positioned Balance Sheet

Relative to their peer set, SITC is less levered. This positions them strongly to capitalize on new opportunities. With over +$850M in available liquidity, they have ample funds to satisfy their reoccurring obligations, which includes interest expense and their dividend payments, among others.

As a multiple of EBITDA, net debt stood at 5.4x at quarter end. This is several notches below the mid-6x reported by BRX. They do, however, have greater exposure to variable-rate debt, which exposes them to higher interest rate risk. Still, they have sufficient room to weather higher rates, as evidenced by their fixed charge coverage ratio, which stood at 4.3x, up from 4.1x at the end of 2021 and 3.5x at the end of 2020.

The lower degree of leverage, in addition to their liquidity position will provide them the flexibility for external growth. Given YTD net investment activity already at +$136M, however, management does expect minimal transaction activity through year end. That may open the door to an increased dividend payout.

At present, the annual payout is $0.52/share, which represents a yield close to 4%. At a payout ratio of less than 50%, there is room for growth. Pre-COVID, they were paying $0.80/share annually. And a return to those levels is a possibility and would represent over 50% upside and an implied yield of over 6% at current pricing. For income investors, that can be one catalyst for investment. But this, alone, should not be the determining factor, as there are plenty of other REITs with stronger income prospects.

Not Differentiated Enough To Warrant New Capital Investment

SITC owns a well-positioned portfolio of open-air shopping centers that are tenanted by large, highly rated national retailers. Growing sentiment for quality suburban retail properties due to current work-from-home and migratory trends has supported the value of their properties and, in conjunction with limited supply growth, has provided them with leverage in driving rents. At present, there are no indications that this core fundamental tailwind is at risk.

A significant SNO pipeline representing 5% of ABR also provides a continued runway for multi-year cash flow growth. In addition, a healthy balance sheet that is more opportunistically situated than peers such as BRX provides greater flexibility in assessing new opportunities. And their ongoing capital recycling initiatives will add further dry powder to their toolkit.

While opportunities abound, it may not be enough to materially alter the current trajectory of the stock. Industry consolidation at some point is one possibility, given the number of active participants. This would be aided in part by fairly stable cap rates in necessity-based shopping centers, one of the few asset classes that isn’t currently experiencing significant price discovery challenges.

SITC may indeed be one candidate for consideration in consolidation. But that possibility, alone, isn’t worth newly initiated positioning.

At current valuations, SITC is trading on par with several of their peers, who also are benefitting from many of the same tailwinds attributable to SITC. Though a quality portfolio holding, SITC is not differentiated enough from other shopping center REITs at this time to warrant new investor capital.