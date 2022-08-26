JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since closing at a 12-month high of $70.61 on May 4th, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares have fallen 26.6%. The majority of the decline occurred over a single month, from June 8th to July 8th. DOW closed at $67.24 on June 8th and $51.38 on July 8th, a drop of 23.6%. The shares gained back some ground following the solid Q2 earnings report on July 21, but have recently fallen on increasing concerns about higher interest rates, subsequent reductions in economic growth, and the potential for a recession.

Seeking Alpha

12-Month price history and basic statistics for DOW (Source: Seeking Alpha)

DOW has returned a total of -13.8% over the past 12 months (including dividends), as compared with -7.7% for the chemical industry as a whole (as compiled by Morningstar) and -9.3% for the S&P 500 (SPY). DOW’s 3-month total return of -22.4% is right in line with the -22.3% for the chemical industry. The chemical industry typically underperforms in recessions, and a number of the major firms in this space have recently been downgraded by analysts. The planned government restrictions on gas consumption in Europe are also likely to impact Dow’s earnings in the coming quarters.

ETrade

Historical (3 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for DOW. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expectations (Source: ETrade)

While earnings surged in the quarters over which the economy reopened after the COVID-driven lockdowns, and Q1 and Q2 earnings have been strong, the consensus outlook is for lower earnings in the next 1 to 2 years. Over the next 3 to 5 years, however, the consensus expectation for EPS growth is 10.6% per year.

I last wrote about DOW on March 9th, almost 6 months ago. At that time, I maintained a buy rating although I noted that I was close to changing my rating to neutral. Given the uncertainties, I emphasized the potential to generate income from DOW by selling covered calls. Since this post, DOW has underperformed the S&P 500 but the covered call strategy has offset DOW’s decline to the extent that the net position has outperformed the S&P 500.

Seeking Alpha

Previous post on DOW and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In my post, I noted that I had purchased DOW at $60.33 and sold call options with a strike of $60, expiring on January 20, 2023, for $6.98. I calculated that this net position, held until January 20, 2023 would provide total income of 14.5% over this 10.4-month period. Today, DOW is trading at $51.87 and the January 20, 2023 call options with a strike of $60 are trading at $1.25. The covered call position could be closed out for a gain of $5.73 ($6.98-$1.25), for realized income of 9.5% ($5.73/$60.33). Adding the 9.5% in option premium income to the -12.28% in total return for the long position in DOW, the net return is -2.8% vs. -6.2% for the S&P 500 (SPY), including dividends.

For my March analysis, the Wall Street consensus rating was either a buy or a hold, depending on whether I looked at ETrade’s or Seeking Alpha’s calculation of the consensus. The consensus 12-month price targets were either 25% (ETrade) or 17% (Seeking Alpha) above the share price at that time. Combined with the 4.8% forward dividend yield, Wall Street’s consensus implied a total return somewhere between 22% and 30%. The earnings outlook for DOW already included a substantial drop in earnings over the next 1 to 2 years. Along with looking at the fundamentals and the Wall Street consensus, I also consider the outlook implied by the prices of call and put options on a stock, the market-implied outlook. The market-implied outlook to January of 2023 was neutral.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock is largely determined by the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper explanation and background, I recommend this monograph published by the CFA Institute.

With the substantial decline in DOW over the past several months and two quarterly earnings reports since my last analysis, I have calculated updated market-implied outlooks for DOW and compared these with the current Wall Street consensus outlooks.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for DOW

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook by combining the views of 17 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets for DOW over the last three months. The consensus rating is a hold, having changed from a buy in mid-June, and the consensus 12-month price target is 17.8% above the current share price. The spread in the price targets is fairly high, reducing confidence in the predictive value of the consensus.

ETrade

Wall Street consensus rating and 12-month price target for DOW (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is calculated based on price targets and ratings issued over the past 90 days by 22 analysts. The consensus rating is a hold and the consensus 12-month price target is 13.6% above the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street consensus rating and 12-month price target for DOW (Source: Seeking Alpha)

There are some mixed signals here from the Wall Street analysts. The reasoning behind a hold / neutral consensus rating makes sense in light of concerns about a recession or a less-dramatic economic slowdown driven by The Fed. The consensus price targets, however, imply 12-month total returns (including dividend) in the range of 18.8% to 23.0%, which are inconsistent with expectations of a possible recession. It may be, of course, that the share price has fallen faster than the analysts have been able to update their price targets, which would result in higher implied 12-month returns. Only 2 out of the 17 analysts included in ETrade’s consensus outlook have updated their ratings and price targets in August, supporting this hypothesis.

Market-Implied Outlook for DOW

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for DOW for the 4.7-month period from now until January 20, 2023 and for the 9.5-month period from now until June 16, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on these dates. I analyzed these specific expiration dates to provide a view through the end of 2022 and to the middle of 2023, as well as because these options tend to be among the most actively traded.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for DOW for the 4.7-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook for returns to mid-January of 2023 is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities for positive and negative returns of the same size. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 33.8% (annualized), almost identical to the expected volatility calculated in March.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for DOW for the 4.7-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are slightly elevated as compared to the probabilities of negative returns across a wide range of possible outcomes (the solid blue line is at or above the dashed red line over most of the chart above). This is a slightly bullish market-implied outlook for DOW.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. This potential bias further supports the interpretation of this outlook as having a bullish tilt.

The market-implied outlook to June 16, 2023, about 9.5 months, is qualitatively similar to the shorter-term outlook, but there is no obvious tilt in probabilities to favor either positive or negative outcomes. Considering the expected negative bias, however, leads me to interpret this outlook as predominantly neutral with a bullish tilt. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 33.7% (annualized).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for DOW for the 9.5-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlooks for DOW are slightly bullish to early 2023, becoming predominantly neutral by the middle of 2023, albeit with a slight bullish tilt. The expected volatility is stable and is consistent with the value from March. Both of these outlooks are moderately more favorable than the 10.4-month market-implied outlook from March.

With the consistent expected volatility calculated from options prices and the high dividend yield, selling covered calls against a long position in DOW continues to look favorable. Using today’s options quotes and DOW’s share price at the time, it was possible to buy DOW at $51.91 and to sell a call option with a strike price of $52.5, expiring on June 16, 2023, for $5.35. This net position provides option income that equates to 10.2% in income over the next 9.5 months. Between now and June 16, 2022, investors can expect to collect $2.10 in dividends, adding another 4% in yield (assuming no dividend increase and historical dividend payment dates). All in, this net position can be expected to provide 14.2% in income over the next 9.5 months. Given the potential for an economic contraction or a recession, selling covered calls on DOW is worth considering.

Summary

Since my last analysis in March, the outlook for DOW has become less favorable. As inflation has persisted, the Fed has continued to raise interest rates and has, just recently, doubled down on the commitment to quell inflation with aggressive rate increases. Industrial companies can expect lower earnings, given this outlook. That said, DOW has already been discounted substantially as fears of a recession have increased and an earnings decline is already priced in. With a forward dividend P/E of 6.7 and a yield of 5.2%, the shares are priced for a low-growth environment. The Wall Street consensus outlook is neutral, with consensus 12-month price targets that imply total returns of 18.8% to 23%. The price targets may be lagging the recent news, however. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected return that is at least half the expected volatility (about 34%). DOW exceeds this threshold if we take the consensus price targets at face value, but I think that some of the price targets may be stale. The market-implied outlook for DOW is slightly bullish to mid-January of 2023 and neutral with a bullish tilt to mid-June. In light of the degrading economic conditions, I am changing my rating from buy to hold, although buying DOW and selling covered calls provides an attractive level of income.