A Quick Take On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) recently reported its Q2 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022, missing expected revenue and EPS estimates.

The company has developed a range of legal investigation tools and services for government agencies and companies globally.

While the second half of the year tends to be a stronger period for the firm, I’m on Hold for Cellebrite for the near term until it can grow faster, produce better Rule of 40 results and generate consistent GAAP profits.

Cellebrite DI Overview

Petah Tikvah, Israel-based Cellebrite was founded in 1999 and provides an investigation and legal case management platform to agencies, companies, and service providers worldwide.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yossi Carmil, who was previously VP of Commercial for Siemens Israel and Sales Director at Elgad Com Group.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Evidence access

Physical analyzer

Frontline collection

Digital collection

Analyze and investigate

Manage and safeguard.

The firm acquires customers through direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through project tender offers and partner referrals.

Cellebrite DI’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Absolute Market Insights, the global market for legal operations software was an estimated $1.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2029.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2029.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a presence of large law firms in North America combined with ample legal software players providing increased capabilities.

Also, large organizations appear to seek online solutions that can be easily used throughout their organization, providing large amounts of data capacity and processing power from SaaS-delivery systems.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Consilio

Epiq Systems

KL Discovery

Everlaw

Logik Systems

Relativity

Reveal Data

Cellebrite also provides other software and services more specific to the intelligence and information gathering and analysis functions.

Cellebrite DI’s Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has plateaued in recent quarters:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar path as total revenue:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have varied within a range as shown below:

5 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has fluctuated materially in recent quarters:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained positive in the past five quarters:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, CLBT’s stock price has fallen 52.9% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 11.9%, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Cellebrite DI

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 3.87 Revenue Growth Rate 16.1% Net Income Margin 57.5% GAAP EBITDA % 0.72% Market Capitalization $1,220,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,000,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $7,620,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.75 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis - CLBT (GuruFocus)

Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $4.19 versus the current price of $4.81, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

CLBT’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 16.8% as of Q2 2022, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 16.1% GAAP EBITDA % 0.7% Total 16.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On Cellebrite DI

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022’s results, management highlighted longer sales cycles from some of the company's strategic customers.

Also, the company continues to transition from perpetual licenses to subscription in new deals and is ahead of management’s expectations in that regard.

Additionally, the firm has seen hiring challenges in its go-to-market refocus.

On the plus side, a recent rise in crime in the U.S., its primary market, is increasing pressures on agency budgets to more effectively fight criminal activity, providing the firm with greater opportunities to assist agencies in becoming more efficient.

As to its financial results, total revenue grew only 6% year-over-year, with 98% of software revenue now coming from the subscription model.

The company’s net dollar retention rate was 128%, an impressive result indicating strong product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.

On the expense side, management continues to invest in headcount despite signs of macroeconomic slowdown.

As a result, operating losses (GAAP) grew to ($5.6 million) for the quarter, the worst result in the past five quarters.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with cash, equivalents and short-term investments of $140 million and no debt.

Looking ahead, management lowered full year 2022 revenue guidance to around $278 million at the midpoint of the range and adjusted EBITDA (not GAAP) to $23.5 million at the midpoint.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing CLBT at an EV/Sales multiple of around 3.7x.

The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held software as a service ("SaaS") software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.7x at July 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:

SaaS Capital Index (SaaS Capital)

So, by comparison, CLBT is currently valued by the market at a discount to the SaaS Capital Index, at least as of July 31, 2022.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a potential macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which may slow sales cycles and reduce its cloud revenue growth trajectory.

Also, Cellebrite is one of many enterprise software companies transitioning from legacy on-premises software to the cloud both in its offerings and in its customer base and go-to-market organization.

With total revenue growth expected to remain modest, CLBT is not a high-growth, pure cloud technology software stock, at least not yet.

While the second half of the year tends to be a stronger period for the company, I’m on Hold for Cellebrite for the near term until it can grow faster, produce better Rule of 40 results and generate consistent profits.