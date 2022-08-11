Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) recently reported its Q2 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022, missing expected revenue and EPS estimates.
The company has developed a range of legal investigation tools and services for government agencies and companies globally.
While the second half of the year tends to be a stronger period for the firm, I’m on Hold for Cellebrite for the near term until it can grow faster, produce better Rule of 40 results and generate consistent GAAP profits.
Petah Tikvah, Israel-based Cellebrite was founded in 1999 and provides an investigation and legal case management platform to agencies, companies, and service providers worldwide.
The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yossi Carmil, who was previously VP of Commercial for Siemens Israel and Sales Director at Elgad Com Group.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Evidence access
Physical analyzer
Frontline collection
Digital collection
Analyze and investigate
Manage and safeguard.
The firm acquires customers through direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through project tender offers and partner referrals.
According to a 2020 market research report by Absolute Market Insights, the global market for legal operations software was an estimated $1.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2029.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2029.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a presence of large law firms in North America combined with ample legal software players providing increased capabilities.
Also, large organizations appear to seek online solutions that can be easily used throughout their organization, providing large amounts of data capacity and processing power from SaaS-delivery systems.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Consilio
Epiq Systems
KL Discovery
Everlaw
Logik Systems
Relativity
Reveal Data
Cellebrite also provides other software and services more specific to the intelligence and information gathering and analysis functions.
Total revenue by quarter has plateaued in recent quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar path as total revenue:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have varied within a range as shown below:
Operating income by quarter has fluctuated materially in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained positive in the past five quarters:
(All data in above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, CLBT’s stock price has fallen 52.9% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 11.9%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.87
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
16.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
57.5%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
0.72%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,220,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,000,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$7,620,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.75
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $4.19 versus the current price of $4.81, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
CLBT’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 16.8% as of Q2 2022, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
16.1%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
0.7%
|
Total
|
16.8%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022’s results, management highlighted longer sales cycles from some of the company's strategic customers.
Also, the company continues to transition from perpetual licenses to subscription in new deals and is ahead of management’s expectations in that regard.
Additionally, the firm has seen hiring challenges in its go-to-market refocus.
On the plus side, a recent rise in crime in the U.S., its primary market, is increasing pressures on agency budgets to more effectively fight criminal activity, providing the firm with greater opportunities to assist agencies in becoming more efficient.
As to its financial results, total revenue grew only 6% year-over-year, with 98% of software revenue now coming from the subscription model.
The company’s net dollar retention rate was 128%, an impressive result indicating strong product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.
On the expense side, management continues to invest in headcount despite signs of macroeconomic slowdown.
As a result, operating losses (GAAP) grew to ($5.6 million) for the quarter, the worst result in the past five quarters.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with cash, equivalents and short-term investments of $140 million and no debt.
Looking ahead, management lowered full year 2022 revenue guidance to around $278 million at the midpoint of the range and adjusted EBITDA (not GAAP) to $23.5 million at the midpoint.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing CLBT at an EV/Sales multiple of around 3.7x.
The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held software as a service ("SaaS") software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.7x at July 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, CLBT is currently valued by the market at a discount to the SaaS Capital Index, at least as of July 31, 2022.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a potential macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which may slow sales cycles and reduce its cloud revenue growth trajectory.
Also, Cellebrite is one of many enterprise software companies transitioning from legacy on-premises software to the cloud both in its offerings and in its customer base and go-to-market organization.
With total revenue growth expected to remain modest, CLBT is not a high-growth, pure cloud technology software stock, at least not yet.
While the second half of the year tends to be a stronger period for the company, I’m on Hold for Cellebrite for the near term until it can grow faster, produce better Rule of 40 results and generate consistent profits.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments (1)