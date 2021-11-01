AT&T (NYSE:T) is a classic example of how even once great companies can fall from grace.
In 1960 AT&T was the largest company in America, and it remained in the top 10 all the way through 2010. This former dividend aristocrat was the quintessential "widows and orphans" stock, a safe source of growing dividends in all economic and market conditions.
After decades of owning Ma Bell within their portfolios, it's hard for income investors to cut ties with such a venerable former blue-chip. But as other former aristocrats such as General Electric (GE) and Lumen (LUMN), formerly CenturyLink, show, when the facts change, prudent dividend investors change their minds.
When you buy the world's best high-yield blue-chips you can possibly triple your money in a decade. When you buy low-quality yield traps, you can lose almost half your money during one of the hottest bull markets in history.
Several Dividend Kings members have asked me for an update on AT&T and for some great high-yielding alternatives that are safe to own in the 2023 recession.
So let me show you the three reasons why AT&T remains a high-yield fallen angel I can't recommend, and why British American (BTI), and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are far superior choices.
Not just due to superior and much safer yield but superior quality, total return prospects, and the proven ability to help you retire in safety and splendor.
So let's take a look at three reasons why, for this recession and all future downturns, I think you should avoid AT&T and choose higher yielding and higher quality BTI and MMP instead.
Ben Graham famously said that in the short-term, the market is a voting machine, but in the long-term, it's a weighing machine, correctly "weighting the substance of a company."
Statistically speaking, over 21 years, 92% of total returns are a function of a company's fundamentals, not luck.
Every blue-chip goes through multi-year bear markets. But over 21 years, AT&T's returns have been abysmal, as have its negative-volatility adjusted returns (Sortino Ratio).
In fact, on a negative-volatility adjusted basis "low volatility," AT&T has delivered 1/3rd the returns of the S&P 500 and 80% less than BTI and MMP.
If you adjust for inflation, things look even worse.
Keep in mind that these are total returns, including dividend reinvestment. AT&T has always paid a fat yield, and so dividend reinvestment compounding during bear markets should have resulted in solid real returns over the last 21 years.
|Stock
|Ticker
|Inflation-Adjusted Return Since February 2004
|
Annual Real Return Since April 2001
|AT&T
|T
|-1.5%
|-0.1%
|British American Tobacco
|BTI
|841%
|11.1%
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|MMP
|1559%
|14.0%
|S&P 500
|VOO
|205%
|5.5%
|Cash
|-22%
|-1.2%
|Hussman Strategic Growth
|HGSFX
|-41%
|-2.5%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
AT&T might not be the worst investment in the world over the last 21 years, but when your claim to fame is that you beat cash and John Hussman, that's damning with faint praise.
What's more shocking is how AT&T investors have made literally nothing for almost half an investing lifetime, despite so much dividend income.
Dividend investors often lose sight of the fact that retiring in comfort, or even safety and splendor, requires more than just high income. We've just seen how AT&T's real returns were literally zero for the last 21 years. That wasn't for lack of income on the part of AT&T.
Cumulative Dividend Since 2002: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Metric
|S&P 500
|British American Tobacco
|Magellan Midstream
|AT&T
|Total Dividends
|$826
|$9,820
|$16,577
|$1,477
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|9.1%
|14.4%
|19.1%
|10.1%
|Total Income/Initial Investment
|0.83
|9.82
|16.58
|1.48
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment
|0.49
|5.88
|9.93
|0.88
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P 500
|NA
|11.89
|20.07
|1.79
|Starting Yield
|2.0%
|10.7%
|14.1%
|3.2%
|Yield On Cost
|7.4%
|108.0%
|302.6%
|17.2%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
AT&T delivered solid 10% annual income growth... if you reinvested the dividends.
It delivered 79% more income than the S&P 500 but just a fraction of what high-yield Ultra SWANs like BTI and MMP were able to deliver.
What's so amazing and a testament to AT&T's terrible management, in my opinion, is that AT&T's yield on cost ended up 17%, yet investors still didn't make any money.
BTI's yield on cost is 108% and MMP's 303%, and those who have bought, held and reinvested those dividends are now likely looking forward to a rich retirement.
OK, so maybe AT&T has been a terrible high-yield investment... for the last 21 years. But it's a new company, having ended its empire building and is now laser-focused on its circle of competence, telecom.
Management says it thinks this new focus on higher margin businesses, combined with buybacks, can drive 3% to 5% long-term EPS... and eventually, dividend growth.
Analysts now expect 3.4% CAGR long-term growth... but not for several years.
AT&T's spin-off deal of TimeWarner means that it's expected to take until 2026 for it to surpass its 2021 EPS. AT&T's current record EPS is $2.70, set in 2019. It's expected to take until 2027 for AT&T to surpass that high-water mark, eight long years wandering the desert.
What about dividend growth? The dividend isn't expected to start growing until 2026. In fact, by 2027, analysts expect AT&T's dividend to be just a dime higher than it is now.
What about its core business? The good news is that subscribers are expected to grow from 213 million to 295 million by 2027.
That's 6.7% CAGR subscriber growth, which is very impressive. Of course, thanks to mismanagement, it will take that 39% subscriber growth for AT&T to achieve record earnings after its misadventures with TimeWarner.
AT&T Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2021
|$168,864
|$26,753
|$51,469
|$23,347
|$19,900
|2022
|$128,219
|$15,508
|$41,697
|$22,114
|$17,936
|2023
|$122,504
|$18,883
|$42,645
|$23,250
|$17,635
|2024
|$124,065
|$19,099
|$43,815
|$24,256
|$17,884
|2025
|$125,375
|$19,584
|$44,352
|$23,546
|$18,074
|2026
|$129,096
|$18,842
|$44,781
|$23,798
|$17,479
|2027
|$131,621
|$22,734
|$48,054
|$25,140
|$17,220
|Annualized Growth 2022-2027
|0.53%
|7.95%
|2.88%
|2.60%
|-0.81%
|Cumulative 2022-2027
|$760,880
|$114,650
|$265,344
|$142,104
|$106,228
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
AT&T's growth is expected to be very modest in its top line and net income is expected to shrink modestly over the next five years.
AT&T is expected to see modest margin expansion after 2022, with healthy free cash flow margins by 2027 though net margins are expected to contract a bit.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2021
|15.8%
|30.5%
|13.8%
|11.8%
|1.11
|2022
|12.1%
|32.5%
|17.2%
|14.0%
|TTM ROC
|22.61%
|2023
|15.4%
|34.8%
|19.0%
|14.4%
|Latest ROC
|20.83%
|2024
|15.4%
|35.3%
|19.6%
|14.4%
|2026 ROC
|25.04%
|2025
|15.6%
|35.4%
|18.8%
|14.4%
|2026 ROC
|23.07%
|2026
|14.6%
|34.7%
|18.4%
|13.5%
|Average
|24.05%
|2027
|17.3%
|36.5%
|19.1%
|13.1%
|Industry Median
|14.73%
|2028
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|AT&T/Industry Median
|1.63
|Annualized Growth 2022-2027
|7.39%
|2.34%
|2.06%
|-1.33%
|Vs. S&P
|1.65
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
What does all this mean for investors considering AT&T's relatively attractive 6.2% yield today?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|AT&T
|6.2%
|3.4%
|9.6%
|6.7%
|4.5%
|16.0
|1.55
|British American Tobacco
|7.0%
|10.1%
|17.1%
|12.0%
|9.8%
|7.4
|2.54
|Magellan Midstream Partners (Uses K-1 Tax Form)
|8.0%
|5.4%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|7.2%
|10.1
|2.00
|High-Yield (SCHD)
|3.7%
|8.5%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.4%
|11.3
|1.86
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.6%
|11.0%
|7.7%
|5.5%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.6%
|8.5%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts, DK Research Terminal)
That IF AT&T grows as expected... after 2027, then maybe you'll earn decent returns from here.
Of course, you'll likely earn better returns investing in SCHD, NOBL, or the S&P 500, not to mention the Nasdaq level return potential of Magellan or Nasdaq crushing consensus return potential of BTI.
What does that potentially mean for long-term income investors?
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted AT&T Consensus
|11.2% Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus
|14.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted BTI Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation And Risk-Adjusted BTI Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,427.63
|$1,698.77
|$2,000.89
|$573.25
|10
|$2,038.14
|$2,885.80
|$4,003.54
|$1,965.40
|15
|$2,909.72
|$4,902.30
|$8,010.63
|$5,100.91
|20
|$4,154.01
|$8,327.86
|$16,028.34
|$11,874.33
|25
|$5,930.41
|$14,147.08
|$32,070.86
|$26,140.45
|30
|$8,466.46
|$24,032.56
|$64,170.11
|$55,703.65
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Currently, analysts believe AT&T can potentially deliver 8.5X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years. That's pretty good... if the company can grow as expected.
In contrast, MMP and BTI offer many times the income and wealth compounding potential of AT&T.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio MMP/AT&T Consensus
|Ratio Inflation And BTI Consensus vs. AT&T consensus
|5
|1.19
|1.40
|10
|1.42
|1.96
|15
|1.68
|2.75
|20
|2.00
|3.86
|25
|2.39
|5.41
|30
|2.84
|7.58
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
In fact, they could potentially deliver 3X to 7.5X greater inflation-adjusted wealth over the next three decades.
Now that you know why I consider AT&T a far inferior alternative to high-yield Ultra SWANs BTI and MMP, here's a brief summary of these two legendary blue-chips.
8% Yielding Magellan Midstream Can Help You Retire In Safety And SplendorHere is a deep dive article exploring the investment thesis, risk profile, growth prospects, valuation, and total return potential of Magellan Midstream Partners.
|Metric
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|Quality
|83% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Midstream
|Risk Rating
|Medium
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|196
|Quality Percentile
|61%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|20
|Dividend Yield
|8.00%
|Dividend Safety Score
|85% Very Safe
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.8%
|S&P Credit Rating
|BBB+ Stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|5.00%
|Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
49% Average Risk-Management
|Fair Value
|$65.00
|Current Price
|$52.11
|Discount To Fair Value
|20%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Strong Buy
|P/Cash Flow
|9.5
|Growth Priced In
|2% CAGR
|Historical P/Cash Flow Range
|11.5 to 13.5
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|5.4%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
11% to 20% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
15% CAGR (2X S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|14%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|33%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|13.4% CAGR
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|11.2% CAGR
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.89
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|8.91%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|6.69%
|Conservative Years To Double
|10.76
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)
If MMP grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could deliver 22% annual returns through 2024.
If MMP grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 110% total returns or 15% annually through 2027.
This is actually a bit less than AT&T.
Can AT&T make you money in the next few years? Yes, thanks to an attractive valuation.
AT&T's single-digit PE is so low that it could potentially deliver 126% total returns in the next five years. That's certainly more than the market's consensus return potential.
Analysts expect 32% total returns from the S&P over the next 2.5 years or 13% CAGR.
|Year
|Upside Potential By End of That Year
|Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year
|Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)
|
Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|2027
|49.67%
|8.40%
|6.30%
|3.87%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)
MMP is a potentially very good ultra-yield Ultra SWAN option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look how it compares to the S&P 500.
Here is a deep dive article exploring the investment thesis, risk profile, growth prospects, valuation, and total return potential of British American Tobacco.
|Metric
|British American Tobacco
|Quality
|83% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Global Aristocrat
|Risk Rating
|Low
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|168
|Quality Percentile
|67%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|23
|Dividend Yield
|7.00%
|Dividend Safety Score
|82% Very Safe
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|2.0%
|S&P Credit Rating
|BBB+ Negative
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|5.00%
|Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
72% Good Risk-Management
|Fair Value
|$65.00
|Current Price
|$40.32
|Discount To Fair Value
|38%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Ultra Value Buy
|PE
|9.1
|Cash-Adjusted PE
|8.6
|Growth Priced In
|0.2% CAGR
|Historical PE Range
|13 to 14
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|10.1%
|PEG Ratio
|0.85
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
20% to 25% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
21% CAGR (5X S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|42%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|68%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|17.1%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|14.9%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|4.00
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|11.37%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|9.15%
|Conservative Years To Double
|7.87
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)
BTI is growing so fast, yielding 7% and even ignoring valuation entirely, meaning an 8.6X cash-adjusted PE, analysts think it could quadruple in a decade.
But analysts expect a 42% 12-month return from BTI due to valuation mean reversion and strong growth. BTI is so undervalued that a 68% total return in the next 12 months would be 100% justified by fundamentals.
If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 94% total returns or 33% annually through 2024.
If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could nearly triple in the next five years, delivering Buffett-like 21% annual returns.
BTI is a potentially excellent ultra-yield Ultra SWAN option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look how it compares to the S&P 500.
Not even Buffett has infinite cash to buy stocks with. That's why it's important to not just consider a potential investment compared to the S&P 500 but other blue-chip opportunities.
And when it comes to AT&T, here are the facts.
Why does anyone own AT&T? Purely for maximizing long-term income. So how do BTI and MMP compare?
And if you can't stomach a K-1 tax form? Then ENB is a great high-yield Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat alternative.
If you don't want to deal with dividend tax withholdings? Own ENB in a retirement account.
If you don't want to own tobacco? ALIZY is the world's best insurance company and yields 6.6%, more than AT&T, and is growing about 2X as fast.
Don't want to deal with foreign tax withholdings? Then LGGNY is an 8% yielding AT&T alternative growing 75% faster than Ma Bell.
If you want to retire rich and stay rich in retirement, you need great companies, not poorly managed turnaround stories.
If you want to sleep well at night in this or any future recession, you need world-beaters, not companies whose only bragging rights are they outperformed cash and commodities over the last two decades.
If you want to retire in safety and splendor, you need companies that deliver dependable dividends, not failed aristocrats that have delivered only disappointment for half an investing lifetime.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MMP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BTI and MMP in our portfolios.
