AT&T (NYSE:T) is a classic example of how even once great companies can fall from grace.

In 1960 AT&T was the largest company in America, and it remained in the top 10 all the way through 2010. This former dividend aristocrat was the quintessential "widows and orphans" stock, a safe source of growing dividends in all economic and market conditions.

After decades of owning Ma Bell within their portfolios, it's hard for income investors to cut ties with such a venerable former blue-chip. But as other former aristocrats such as General Electric (GE) and Lumen (LUMN), formerly CenturyLink, show, when the facts change, prudent dividend investors change their minds.

When you buy the world's best high-yield blue-chips you can possibly triple your money in a decade. When you buy low-quality yield traps, you can lose almost half your money during one of the hottest bull markets in history.

including a decade of dividends

Several Dividend Kings members have asked me for an update on AT&T and for some great high-yielding alternatives that are safe to own in the 2023 recession.

the bond market is now pricing in a 91% probability of a recession within 13 months

So let me show you the three reasons why AT&T remains a high-yield fallen angel I can't recommend, and why British American (BTI), and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are far superior choices.

Not just due to superior and much safer yield but superior quality, total return prospects, and the proven ability to help you retire in safety and splendor.

So let's take a look at three reasons why, for this recession and all future downturns, I think you should avoid AT&T and choose higher yielding and higher quality BTI and MMP instead.

Reason One: Zero Real Returns For 21 Years

Ben Graham famously said that in the short-term, the market is a voting machine, but in the long-term, it's a weighing machine, correctly "weighting the substance of a company."

Statistically speaking, over 21 years, 92% of total returns are a function of a company's fundamentals, not luck.

Total Returns Since April 2001

Every blue-chip goes through multi-year bear markets. But over 21 years, AT&T's returns have been abysmal, as have its negative-volatility adjusted returns (Sortino Ratio).

In fact, on a negative-volatility adjusted basis "low volatility," AT&T has delivered 1/3rd the returns of the S&P 500 and 80% less than BTI and MMP.

If you adjust for inflation, things look even worse.

Keep in mind that these are total returns, including dividend reinvestment. AT&T has always paid a fat yield, and so dividend reinvestment compounding during bear markets should have resulted in solid real returns over the last 21 years.

Inflation-Adjusted Returns Since April 2001

Stock Ticker Inflation-Adjusted Return Since February 2004 Annual Real Return Since April 2001 AT&T T -1.5% -0.1% British American Tobacco BTI 841% 11.1% Magellan Midstream Partners MMP 1559% 14.0% S&P 500 VOO 205% 5.5% Cash -22% -1.2% Hussman Strategic Growth HGSFX -41% -2.5% Click to enlarge

AT&T might not be the worst investment in the world over the last 21 years, but when your claim to fame is that you beat cash and John Hussman, that's damning with faint praise.

Hussman is the permabear hedge fund manager who keeps predicting mega crashes

and despite 5 bear markets, including three crashes, in the last 21 years, has still lost money for investors

What's more shocking is how AT&T investors have made literally nothing for almost half an investing lifetime, despite so much dividend income.

Reason Two: Dividend Income Isn't Enough

Dividend investors often lose sight of the fact that retiring in comfort, or even safety and splendor, requires more than just high income. We've just seen how AT&T's real returns were literally zero for the last 21 years. That wasn't for lack of income on the part of AT&T.

Cumulative Dividend Since 2002: $1,000 Initial Investment

Metric S&P 500 British American Tobacco Magellan Midstream AT&T Total Dividends $826 $9,820 $16,577 $1,477 Annualized Income Growth Rate 9.1% 14.4% 19.1% 10.1% Total Income/Initial Investment 0.83 9.82 16.58 1.48 Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment 0.49 5.88 9.93 0.88 More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P 500 NA 11.89 20.07 1.79 Starting Yield 2.0% 10.7% 14.1% 3.2% Yield On Cost 7.4% 108.0% 302.6% 17.2% Click to enlarge

AT&T delivered solid 10% annual income growth... if you reinvested the dividends.

and it still wound up returning zero over 21 years

It delivered 79% more income than the S&P 500 but just a fraction of what high-yield Ultra SWANs like BTI and MMP were able to deliver.

What's so amazing and a testament to AT&T's terrible management, in my opinion, is that AT&T's yield on cost ended up 17%, yet investors still didn't make any money.

BTI's yield on cost is 108% and MMP's 303%, and those who have bought, held and reinvested those dividends are now likely looking forward to a rich retirement.

Reason Three: AT&T Can Make You Money While British American And Magellan Can Make You Rich

OK, so maybe AT&T has been a terrible high-yield investment... for the last 21 years. But it's a new company, having ended its empire building and is now laser-focused on its circle of competence, telecom.

Management says it thinks this new focus on higher margin businesses, combined with buybacks, can drive 3% to 5% long-term EPS... and eventually, dividend growth.

Analysts now expect 3.4% CAGR long-term growth... but not for several years.

AT&T's spin-off deal of TimeWarner means that it's expected to take until 2026 for it to surpass its 2021 EPS. AT&T's current record EPS is $2.70, set in 2019. It's expected to take until 2027 for AT&T to surpass that high-water mark, eight long years wandering the desert.

What about dividend growth? The dividend isn't expected to start growing until 2026. In fact, by 2027, analysts expect AT&T's dividend to be just a dime higher than it is now.

1.6% CAGR consensus dividend growth through 2027

What about its core business? The good news is that subscribers are expected to grow from 213 million to 295 million by 2027.

That's 6.7% CAGR subscriber growth, which is very impressive. Of course, thanks to mismanagement, it will take that 39% subscriber growth for AT&T to achieve record earnings after its misadventures with TimeWarner.

AT&T Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2021 $168,864 $26,753 $51,469 $23,347 $19,900 2022 $128,219 $15,508 $41,697 $22,114 $17,936 2023 $122,504 $18,883 $42,645 $23,250 $17,635 2024 $124,065 $19,099 $43,815 $24,256 $17,884 2025 $125,375 $19,584 $44,352 $23,546 $18,074 2026 $129,096 $18,842 $44,781 $23,798 $17,479 2027 $131,621 $22,734 $48,054 $25,140 $17,220 Annualized Growth 2022-2027 0.53% 7.95% 2.88% 2.60% -0.81% Cumulative 2022-2027 $760,880 $114,650 $265,344 $142,104 $106,228 Click to enlarge

AT&T's growth is expected to be very modest in its top line and net income is expected to shrink modestly over the next five years.

AT&T is expected to see modest margin expansion after 2022, with healthy free cash flow margins by 2027 though net margins are expected to contract a bit.

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2021 15.8% 30.5% 13.8% 11.8% 1.11 2022 12.1% 32.5% 17.2% 14.0% TTM ROC 22.61% 2023 15.4% 34.8% 19.0% 14.4% Latest ROC 20.83% 2024 15.4% 35.3% 19.6% 14.4% 2026 ROC 25.04% 2025 15.6% 35.4% 18.8% 14.4% 2026 ROC 23.07% 2026 14.6% 34.7% 18.4% 13.5% Average 24.05% 2027 17.3% 36.5% 19.1% 13.1% Industry Median 14.73% 2028 NA NA NA NA AT&T/Industry Median 1.63 Annualized Growth 2022-2027 7.39% 2.34% 2.06% -1.33% Vs. S&P 1.65 Click to enlarge

What does all this mean for investors considering AT&T's relatively attractive 6.2% yield today?

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return AT&T 6.2% 3.4% 9.6% 6.7% 4.5% 16.0 1.55 British American Tobacco 7.0% 10.1% 17.1% 12.0% 9.8% 7.4 2.54 Magellan Midstream Partners (Uses K-1 Tax Form) 8.0% 5.4% 13.4% 9.4% 7.2% 10.1 2.00 High-Yield (SCHD) 3.7% 8.5% 12.3% 8.6% 6.4% 11.3 1.86 Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.6% 11.0% 7.7% 5.5% 13.2 1.70 S&P 500 1.6% 8.5% 10.1% 7.1% 4.9% 14.8 1.61 Click to enlarge

That IF AT&T grows as expected... after 2027, then maybe you'll earn decent returns from here.

Of course, you'll likely earn better returns investing in SCHD, NOBL, or the S&P 500, not to mention the Nasdaq level return potential of Magellan or Nasdaq crushing consensus return potential of BTI.

What does that potentially mean for long-term income investors?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted AT&T Consensus 11.2% Inflation-Adjusted MMP Consensus 14.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted BTI Consensus Difference Between Inflation And Risk-Adjusted BTI Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,427.63 $1,698.77 $2,000.89 $573.25 10 $2,038.14 $2,885.80 $4,003.54 $1,965.40 15 $2,909.72 $4,902.30 $8,010.63 $5,100.91 20 $4,154.01 $8,327.86 $16,028.34 $11,874.33 25 $5,930.41 $14,147.08 $32,070.86 $26,140.45 30 $8,466.46 $24,032.56 $64,170.11 $55,703.65 Click to enlarge

Currently, analysts believe AT&T can potentially deliver 8.5X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years. That's pretty good... if the company can grow as expected.

In contrast, MMP and BTI offer many times the income and wealth compounding potential of AT&T.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio MMP/AT&T Consensus Ratio Inflation And BTI Consensus vs. AT&T consensus 5 1.19 1.40 10 1.42 1.96 15 1.68 2.75 20 2.00 3.86 25 2.39 5.41 30 2.84 7.58 Click to enlarge

In fact, they could potentially deliver 3X to 7.5X greater inflation-adjusted wealth over the next three decades.

Now that you know why I consider AT&T a far inferior alternative to high-yield Ultra SWANs BTI and MMP, here's a brief summary of these two legendary blue-chips.

Magellan Midstream Partners (Uses A K-1 Tax Form): The King Of Ultra SWAN Yield

8% Yielding Magellan Midstream Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor Here is a deep dive article exploring the investment thesis, risk profile, growth prospects, valuation, and total return potential of Magellan Midstream Partners.

Reason To Potentially Buy Magellan Midstream Partners Today

Metric Magellan Midstream Partners Quality 83% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Midstream Risk Rating Medium DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 196 Quality Percentile 61% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 20 Dividend Yield 8.00% Dividend Safety Score 85% Very Safe Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 0.5% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.8% S&P Credit Rating BBB+ Stable 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 5.00% Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile 49% Average Risk-Management Fair Value $65.00 Current Price $52.11 Discount To Fair Value 20% DK Rating Potentially Strong Buy P/Cash Flow 9.5 Growth Priced In 2% CAGR Historical P/Cash Flow Range 11.5 to 13.5 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 5.4% 5-year consensus total return potential 11% to 20% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 15% CAGR (2X S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 14% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 33% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 13.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 11.2% CAGR Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 2.89 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 8.91% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 6.69% Conservative Years To Double 10.76 Click to enlarge

Magellan Midstream 2024 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MMP grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could deliver 22% annual returns through 2024.

Buffett-like return potential from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

Magellan Midstream 2027 Consensus Return Potential

If MMP grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 110% total returns or 15% annually through 2027.

more than 2X the S&P 500

This is actually a bit less than AT&T.

AT&T 2024 Consensus Return Potential

Can AT&T make you money in the next few years? Yes, thanks to an attractive valuation.

AT&T 2027 Consensus Return Potential

AT&T's single-digit PE is so low that it could potentially deliver 126% total returns in the next five years. That's certainly more than the market's consensus return potential.

S&P 500 2024 Consensus Return Potential

Analysts expect 32% total returns from the S&P over the next 2.5 years or 13% CAGR.

S&P 500 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 49.67% 8.40% 6.30% 3.87% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

Magellan Midstream Investment Decision Score

MMP is a potentially very good ultra-yield Ultra SWAN option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look how it compares to the S&P 500.

20% discount vs. 2% market premium = 22% better valuation

8.0% yield vs. 1.6% yield (and a much safer yield at that)

33% better consensus long-term return potential

2X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

4X more consensus income potential over the next five years compared to the S&P 500

British American Tobacco: The Growth King Of Tobacco

Here is a deep dive article exploring the investment thesis, risk profile, growth prospects, valuation, and total return potential of British American Tobacco.

Reason To Potentially Buy British American Tobacco Today

Metric British American Tobacco Quality 83% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Global Aristocrat Risk Rating Low DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 168 Quality Percentile 67% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 23 Dividend Yield 7.00% Dividend Safety Score 82% Very Safe Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 0.5% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 2.0% S&P Credit Rating BBB+ Negative 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 5.00% Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile 72% Good Risk-Management Fair Value $65.00 Current Price $40.32 Discount To Fair Value 38% DK Rating Potentially Ultra Value Buy PE 9.1 Cash-Adjusted PE 8.6 Growth Priced In 0.2% CAGR Historical PE Range 13 to 14 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 10.1% PEG Ratio 0.85 5-year consensus total return potential 20% to 25% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 21% CAGR (5X S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 42% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 68% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 17.1% Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 14.9% Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 4.00 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 11.37% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 9.15% Conservative Years To Double 7.87 Click to enlarge

BTI is growing so fast, yielding 7% and even ignoring valuation entirely, meaning an 8.6X cash-adjusted PE, analysts think it could quadruple in a decade.

But analysts expect a 42% 12-month return from BTI due to valuation mean reversion and strong growth. BTI is so undervalued that a 68% total return in the next 12 months would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

British American Tobacco 2024 Consensus Return Potential

If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 94% total returns or 33% annually through 2024.

3X more than the S&P 500

British American Tobacco 2027 Consensus Return Potential

If BTI grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could nearly triple in the next five years, delivering Buffett-like 21% annual returns.

50% more than AT&T

3.5X more than the S&P 500

British American Tobacco Investment Decision Score

BTI is a potentially excellent ultra-yield Ultra SWAN option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look how it compares to the S&P 500.

38% discount vs. 2% market premium = 40% better valuation

7.0% yield vs. 1.6% yield (and a much safer yield at that)

70% better consensus long-term return potential

3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

4X more consensus income potential over the next five years compared to the S&P 500

Bottom Line: Forget AT&T And Buy These 2 Higher-Yielding Retirement Dream Blue-Chips Instead

Not even Buffett has infinite cash to buy stocks with. That's why it's important to not just consider a potential investment compared to the S&P 500 but other blue-chip opportunities.

And when it comes to AT&T, here are the facts.

Zero real returns for 21 years (92% probability it's a value trap to avoid)

Zero real returns despite 10% income growth from dividend reinvestment

virtually no growth expected through 2026

no dividend growth expected through 2026

9.6% potential long-term returns... IF management can finally deliver on expected growth

Why does anyone own AT&T? Purely for maximizing long-term income. So how do BTI and MMP compare?

much higher quality

much higher yield

much safer dividends

much better management

much better growth

much higher long-term return potential

market-crushing returns over the last 21 years

And if you can't stomach a K-1 tax form? Then ENB is a great high-yield Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat alternative.

If you don't want to deal with dividend tax withholdings? Own ENB in a retirement account.

If you don't want to own tobacco? ALIZY is the world's best insurance company and yields 6.6%, more than AT&T, and is growing about 2X as fast.

Don't want to deal with foreign tax withholdings? Then LGGNY is an 8% yielding AT&T alternative growing 75% faster than Ma Bell.

If you want to retire rich and stay rich in retirement, you need great companies, not poorly managed turnaround stories.

If you want to sleep well at night in this or any future recession, you need world-beaters, not companies whose only bragging rights are they outperformed cash and commodities over the last two decades.

If you want to retire in safety and splendor, you need companies that deliver dependable dividends, not failed aristocrats that have delivered only disappointment for half an investing lifetime.