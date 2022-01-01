Taiyou Nomachi

The beautiful thing about REITs is that they come in all shapes and sizes. By shapes, I also am referring to the types of assets that they focus on. One interesting example of this can be seen by looking at Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), a major timberland REIT that invests in timberlands and actively manages them in order to generate value for its investors. In prior years, the company had exhibited attractive upside from a revenue perspective. However, profitability had been something of a concern up until 2021. Fast forward to today, however, and you will see that the company is experiencing some weakness that investors should pay attention to. Fortunately, shares of the firm are not all that pricey, thereby preventing me from rating it a ‘sell’. Having said that, investors should be cautious moving forward since the pain seems to be accelerating.

Shares have held up well

Back in February of this year, I wrote an article about Rayonier that took a neutral stance on the enterprise. At that time, the company was still demonstrating strong growth because of favorable industry conditions. Simultaneously, shares looked pricey, including relative to similar firms. At the end of the day, I did not feel so bearish as to take a negative stance on the company. But I did end up rating it a ‘hold’, reflecting my belief that its returns would more or less match with a broader market would achieve for the foreseeable future. Since the publication of that article, I have been a bit surprised. While the S&P 500 is down by 9.9%, shares of Rayonier have generated a loss of just 1.3%.

None of this is to say that further downside for the company might not have been warranted. In fact, the fundamentals suggest that some pain should have been the result. To start with, we should touch on how the business has fared so far this year. For the first half of the 2022 fiscal year, sales for the company came in at $468.4 million. This represents a drop of 3% compared to the $482.9 million generated the same time last year. At first glance, this modest decline may be slightly disconcerting. But it's important to put everything in context. Where the company generated its revenue from is most certainly important. For instance, revenue associated with the company's timber operations actually increased, hitting $358.7 million for the first half of the year. This compares favorably to the $315.9 million generated one year earlier. The weak spots involved timber funds, which resulted in a $33.6 million decline in sales year over year. The firm's real estate operations saw revenue drop from $85 million to $68.6 million, while trading activities saw a decline from $51.2 million to $41.1 million.

This is not to say that everything for the company has been great. In the second quarter specifically, sales came in even worse, plunging from $291.4 million to $246.4 million. But once again, where that revenue came from matters. $18.6 million of the decline was attributable to a decline in timber funds revenue. Trading revenue hit sales to the tune of $6.8 million. But the real big change came from real estate, with revenue dropping from $74.5 million to $34.4 million. Much of that decline can be attributed to the absence of large asset sales in the second quarter of this year.

In truth, I'm not too worried about where the declining sales are coming from at this moment. What matters is that they aren't from the core timberland operations of the enterprise. In fact, despite concerns over the health of the economy, the total volume being produced by the firm and shipped by it has managed to increase nicely. In the first half of the year as a whole, for instance, southern timber revenue was positively impacted by volume climbing from 2.98 million tons to 3.419 million. Pricing for the company has also been bullish, with net stumpage pricing climbing from $21.48 per ton to $26.87 per ton. As with any firm with a wide array of assets, Rayonier has seen some downward pressure in other areas of its business. Total volume in its New Zealand timber operations was down, as was volume in its Pacific Northwest region. Fortunately, pricing in the Pacific Northwest was up to the tune of 17.7%, some of which was offset by a decline in pricing in New Zealand in the amount of 3.8%.

With the decline in revenue came a drop in profits though. Operating cash flow in the first half of the year totaled $148.5 million. That's down from the $164.6 million achieved the same time last year. But this was the only profitability metric, other than net income (which isn’t all that important for REITs) to report a decline. Cash available for distribution grew from $110.8 million to $119.5 million, while EBITDA rose from $164.7 million to $181.1 million. But we have seen some deterioration in the second quarter of the year, with operating cash flow declining from $110.7 million to $98.8 million, cash available for distribution dropping from $63.5 million to $55 million, and EBITDA declining from $95.3 million to $83 million. Management attributed decreased profitability largely to compressed margins that were caused by higher fuel costs, higher shipping and port costs, and lower delivery log pricing. The company also said that some pain from a revenue perspective resulted from China's strict lockdown measures in recent years.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, the only real relevant guidance that management gave involved EBITDA. For the current fiscal year, that metric should come in at between $310 million and $330 million. If we apply the midpoint of this and compare that to how the company performed last year to extrapolate how other profitability metrics might fare, we would get implied operating cash flow of $315.4 million and cash available for distributions of $201.6 million. Using these numbers, we can see that the company is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 17.4. The price to cash available for distributions is considerably higher at 27.2, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is somewhere in the middle at 20.7. As you can see in the chart above, these numbers are a bit higher than what we get if we were to rely on 2021 results. I did, as part of my analysis, compare the business to three similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies range from a low of 6 to a high of 12.2. In this case, Rayonier was the most expensive of the group. But this picture changes some if we look at the EV to EBITDA multiple, with the three companies ranging between 6.2 and 25.2. In this scenario, our prospect was cheaper than one of the three companies.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Rayonier 16.9 20.1 Weyerhaeuser (WY) 8.0 7.4 PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) 6.0 6.2 CatchMark Timber (CTT) 12.2 25.2 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

In recent months, Rayonier has held up surprisingly well against the broader market decline. Having said that, shares do still look a bit lofty and we are experiencing some pain on both the top and bottom lines. The pain on the top line is certainly transitory, while the pain on the bottom line could last a bit. I wouldn't make the case that the picture has worsened so much that the company is worthy of a downgrade. But I do think that, based on current pricing, investors should be cautious moving forward.