Granite Construction Finally Gets a Break

Over at Long View Capital, we have a portfolio tailored around the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, AKA the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. It is designed to single out the companies that stand to gain the most from the hundreds of billions in new spending in the law. There are 56 companies in it all together, but only one has the distinction of being so well-liked by my weighting algorithm that I had to manually take down its weighting.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is in the infrastructure construction business, and nothing else. This is a bit unusual, because we are almost a couple of decades into a drought of infrastructure spending by the main customer here, government agencies. There has been a lot of consolidation, and many competitors have pivoted into other end markets that were actually growing.

The upshot is that, like many peers, Granite is a company that did not participate in the 2009-2021 bull market.

GVA Total Return Level data by YCharts

That chart starts March 19, 2009, the day the S&P 500 bottomed. Granite has returned only 5.5% since that day, including dividends. The largest reason, as I said, is that their main customer has turned off the tap since 2004.

Infrastructure Has Been Hugely Underinvested In The Past Two Decades

BEA

For almost two decades, the US has been underinvesting in infrastructure. That line is real government investment in structures, and you can see that it peaked in 2003. That chart does not even count depreciation of existing infrastructure, which makes it look worse. Concurrent with that downturn, the BEA investment tables got more detailed, and we can really narrow down government spending on transportation, power, water, and conservation.

BEA

Those are 2012 inflation-adjusted dollars, down 17% in that chart. In nominal 2020 dollars, the US spent $170 billion on infrastructure that year. The following year, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, with $550 billion of new spending over 5 years, more than 3 times the total 2020 spend.

There is a lot of confusion here. You will alternately see this described as a “$1.2 billion” or “billion dollar” law. Those figures include the already planned spending on Federal highway funding, EPA, etc. So, roughly, the Federal government is doubling their contribution over the next 5 years.

In addition to that, this happened during the pandemic:

State/local government surplus/deficit as a % of gross domestic income (BEA via FRED)

State and local governments had a combined $312 billion surplus, $275 billion of it just since Q2 2021. Much of that was Federal “relief” that most states wound up not needing because tax receipts have come in unexpectedly high, especially in 2021.

This is where almost all infrastructure spending actually happens, even if it is paid for at the Federal level. So now we see several states coming out with their own infrastructure packages on top of the Federal law. California, home to 1 in 9 Americans, looks to be going on a transportation and water construction binge, and many other states are also joining in.

These are all projects bidding now, or very soon:

$5 billion Maryland express lanes project.

$5 billion Newark Airport project, including new light rail connection.

$1.5 billion JFK Airport project.

$3 billion for 2 light rail extensions in LA.

The Navy is also bidding out a $3 billion shipyard in Hawaii.

None of that is part of the Federal law.

One of the effects of the historic underinvestment in infrastructure is that the companies that provide these services have been crushed, and pretty much missed out on the 2009-2021 bull market.

So:

The US has underinvested in physical infrastructure for nearly 2 decades.

There is going to be a surge in infrastructure spending, unlike anything we’ve seen since at least the 1990s. The Federal allocations go 5 years, but the spending at the state level will extend past that another 2-3 years because of project lag time, so the effects are over about 8 years, likely peaking in the middle. My best guess is that it peaks in 2026 or 2027.

Companies that provide these services did not participate in the longest bull market ever because their main customer, state and local governments, were not growing infrastructure spending like they had been. The day they have been talking about for over a decade is finally here.

So this is not a single catalyst, but a rolling set of catalysts. After the bill passed and was subsequently added to the Federal budget (fiscal year begins October 1, 2022), the White House issued a series of executive orders to the relevant agencies, tasking them with setting up the legal framework for spending all this money. Those are beginning to trickle in.

The first came in mid-June: rules from the EPA on bidding for PFAS cleanup. PFAS are so-called “forever chemicals” that are used in a variety of products and industrial processes, and are now throughout water supplies and groundwater, especially in small rural water systems.

Of the 56 names in the Long View Capital Infrastructure Portfolio, the company in there that is most closely associated with PFAS cleanup is Montrose Environmental Group (MEG), who specializes in water treatment:

MEG data by YCharts

That chart begins June 16, the day after the EPA announced the first $5 billion over 5 years in funding for PFAS cleanup. You also see the sharp rise there in the second week of August when they reported earnings. The acronym “PFAS” came up 21 times in the earnings call.

So, that is the first in a very long set of rolling catalysts that will be coming over the next 8 years. The next catalyst is bidding on large transportation projects at the end of this year or Q1 2023. Here’s a list of some of the Department of Transportation grants that are soon to be awarded to local governments for fiscal 2022 beginning October:

The Big Kahuna: $28 billion for roads and highways.

$18 billion for public transportation.

$14 billion for state surface transportation block grants.

$10 billion for intercity rail.

$10 billion for bridges.

$4 billion for airports.

That is all just for the first fiscal year and there are 5 years of allocations, mostly equally sized. Over $100 billion is allocated for programs to be awarded before October 1, 2023. And again, this is in addition to the previously planned spending, and newly beefed-up state budgets. Once those grants are awarded, the state and local government agencies call for bids, and we are getting very close to that now.

Most of the states’ fiscal years began July 1, and most of the rest coincide with the Federal October start. So we are at the starting line, but this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Finally, there is a bit of good timing going on. The residential construction boom drove up construction wages and other costs, but that looks to be ending now.

Construction employment cost index YoY on left. PPI Construction Materials YoY on right. (BLS via FRED)

Inflation on construction materials (red line) is already cooling. The employment cost index is quarterly, but I expect a big drop in that blue line when we get the Q3 number. So it looks like once the infrastructure work actually begins next year, they will not be competing with residential construction for materials and labor, driving up costs and driving down margin.

Granite Construction

Granite first came to my attention, strangely, because they were on the short list of the original contractors for Apple Park (AAPL) who did not get fired. Apple is a tough customer, quite literally. Granite paved and widened the roads, and did utility work.

Granite is one of the most beaten-up companies in this group. It’s not like it’s unfair or anything; their profitability has unsurprisingly been on a downward trend for over a decade.

GVA Operating Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Unlike peers who added other segments to pivot away from this market, Granite largely stuck with transportation infrastructure, and you see the result of that. Another very big hit to share price came when they restated 2019 results. The class-action suit from that was settled this year.

New leadership has come in to clean up the stink, and they also restructured the company. They are selling their old Water and Mineral Service segment. Part of the segment was already sold, and 10% of their assets and 3% of liabilities were still listed as for-sale in their June quarter report. They have also entered into a few property sale-leaseback deals to raise cash, and tucked in 3 small local materials operations.

What is left is the core transportation infrastructure construction, with materials, with regional organization: “streets, roads, highways, mass transit facilities, airport infrastructure, bridges, power-related facilities, utilities, tunnels, and other infrastructure-related projects.” That list from their annual report of the services they provide also serves as a brief summary of what is in the infrastructure law.

At this point, they are pretty much designed to be downwind of Federal infrastructure spending.

100% of their continuing operations are relevant to the bill.

They have also beefed up the materials segment - asphalt and aggregate for roads - in preparation for a lot of demand.

They are 100% US based, with regional organization in 11 states that are home to 37% of the US population. I view regional organization as important. From the investor perspective, now that the bill has passed, the big decisions are not going to be made in Washington, but at the state and local level.

Of every company in the Long View Capital Infrastructure Portfolio, Granite is the best positioned to take advantage of this wave of spending.

Trading Granite

You’ll notice I did not spend a lot of time on financials. They are terrible, because this has been a terrible business for a while now. I could also throw in a few peers, also in the dumps. The trick is to imagine that their main customer, state and local governments, are going to have 40-50% more to spend on average over the next 8 years.

GVA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

I can easily imagine Granite doubling that number by the end of 2025, if not sooner.

There is no rush. I own a very small position which I intend to add to over time. But the timing and cadence of all this is key. Even though bidding begins soon on some very giant projects, that takes a long time to become revenue. But companies will be beginning to discuss the bidding activity likely in the next round of reporting in October/November, though we may have to wait another three months after that. Then comes the award announcements, backlog build, and after that the revenue.

So there is absolutely no rush here. Granite beaten up, and for good reason. They have a lot to prove to investors, even though they look like they have a lot of runway ahead.

There is a ton of macro uncertainty out there right now. These days, it consumes almost all my time at Long View Capital, because it’s what is important now. Last Friday’s collapse on Powell’s Jackson Hole speech underlined all that.

But one thing is very certain: state and local infrastructure agencies will be spending like they haven’t in almost two decades, and this is going to go on for years.