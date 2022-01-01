Adam Smigielski

I love a good market sell-off as they present great opportunities to load up on well-respected dividend payers at high yields. For some investors, this may mean adding to moat-worthy names such as V.F. Corp. (VFC) or Comcast (CMCSA) at material discounts to historical valuations. For others, it may mean adding to top BDC names in tax advantaged retirement accounts, enabling a faster rate of compounding.

This brings me to Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), which again is trading in bargain territory after it's fallen in sympathy with the rest of the market. In this article, I highlight why now may be the opportune time to pick up this quality stock before it reverts back to its mean, so let's get started.

Why HTGC?

Hercules Capital is just one of a handful of business development companies ("BDC") that's internally managed, and focuses on making loans and equity investments in emerging technologies and life sciences. Since its inception 19 years ago, Hercules has deployed over $15 billion in investment capital across 590 companies, and is in many cases, a lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

Hercules stock has seen quite a bit of volatility in recent months, and patient investors have seen plenty of opportunities to load up at opportune prices. It appears that another opportunity has presented itself. As shown below, HTGC is now trading below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages, and carries an RSI score of 38.7, indicating that it's heading towards oversold territory.

HTGC Stock Technicals (StockCharts)

Meanwhile, its business is doing just fine, as it did a record $1.0 billion in originations across debt and equity investments during the second quarter, bringing the total originations to $1.66 billion during the first half. This signals strong demand for HTGC's capital, as many private companies in the tech and life sciences sectors are delaying their IPOs and M&A activity due to market volatility, thereby requiring more near- to medium-term funding.

The portfolio is also well-managed, with nearly three-quarters (74%) of the debt portfolio being comprised of first lien senior secured loans, and 24% comprised of second lien loans with Hercules retaining the right to buy out the first lien holder.

Hercules also enjoys a close direct relationship with its borrowers (comparing favorably to syndicated debtholders), and is often the sole lender of its borrowers. The borrowers, in turn, benefit from the wealth of experience from the Hercules management team, as they rely on their capital market expertise.

Moreover, Hercules maintains a strong track record, with just 2 investments on non-accrual status representing just 0.1% of portfolio fair value. It also generates a healthy 11.5% effective yield on debt investments and has $780 million in available liquidity to fund its deal pipeline. Leverage does not appear to be an issue, as it maintains a statutory debt to equity ratio of 0.93, sitting well below the 2.0 regulatory limit.

Factors that could drive HTGC's share price down including further tightening by the Federal Reserve, which could introduce more economic uncertainty. However, despite the hardline rhetoric, I believe the Federal Reserve will still try to maintain a fine line between controlling inflation and tanking the economy outright.

Moreover, HTGC actually benefits from rising rates. As noted by the CEO during the recent conference call, the NII per share in Q2 would have been $0.35 had it seen the elevated rates during the entire quarter. This implies that the $0.35 regular dividend should be at least fully covered in Q3, holding all else at least equal.

In Q2, we generated total investment income of $72.1 million and net investment income of $40.1 million or $0.32 per share. Assuming that the interest rate increases that took place during Q2 were in place at the beginning of the quarter, our Q2 NII per share would have been approximately $0.35 even with the lower level of prepayment activity during the quarter. During Q2, our portfolio generated a record of over $70 million of core income, which excludes any benefit received from early payoffs. Our expectation is that both core income and net investment income will further increase in Q3 and that net investment income per share will fully cover the recently raised base distribution in the third quarter. - CEO of Hercules Capital

Lastly, I find Hercules Capital to be rather cheap at the current price of $14.07 with a 10% regular dividend yield. It carries a forward PE of just 10.3 and analysts estimate a robust 13% growth in NII per share next year. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating on Hercules with an average price target of $16.75, translating to a potential one-year 29% total return including dividends, and the special dividends could further boost that.

Investor Takeaway

Hercules Capital is a well-run lender to high-growth companies, and its focus on technology and life sciences companies gives it a niche in the market. The company has been able to grow its originations and portfolio while maintaining a strong credit quality.

It also pays an attractive 10% dividend yield, making it a very interesting income play. At its current price of $14.07, I believe Hercules Capital represents a compelling value with a healthy dividend yield and strong upside potential.