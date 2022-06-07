VioletaStoimenova

A Quick Take On Verint

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) reported its FQ1 2023 financial results on June 7, 2022, beating expected revenue and EPS estimates.

The company provides customer and stakeholder engagement software to organizations worldwide.

With total revenue growth expected to remain modest, VRNT is not a high-growth, pure cloud technology software stock, at least not yet.

I’m on hold for Verint for the near term.

Verint Overview

Melville, New York-based Verint was founded in 1994 and provides a suite of customer and stakeholder experience tools for organizations to improve their engagement and customer service capabilities.

The firm is headed by founder and CEO Dan Bodner. He became Chairman of the Board of the company in 2017.

The firm’s primary offerings include:

Forecasting and Scheduling

Quality and Compliance

Conversational AI

Engagement Orchestration

Experience Management

Interaction Insights

Real-Time Work

Engagement Channels

Knowledge Management

Fraud and Security Solutions

The firm acquires customers via a direct sales model as well as through partner referrals, with customers typically starting off with a subset of its offerings and then growing in the number of products they use over time. This is known as a ‘land and expand’ approach.

Verint’s Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the market for customer engagement solutions was an estimated $15.5 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach nearly $31 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.65% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing usage of customers of smartphones and a desire by businesses to connect more frequently and meaningfully with prospects and customers in a more automated and cost-efficient manner.

Also, the Retail and Consumer Goods industries are expected to account for a considerable market share of demand for solutions, while the North America region is forecast to retain the highest market share by region, with the Asia Pacific region expected to produce high growth during the period.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Avaya (AVYA)

Aspect Software

Calabrio

Genesys

IBM (IBM)

Nice Systems

Nuance Communications

Open Text (OTEX)

Oracle (ORCL)

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Verint’s Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has grown over the past 5 quarters as follows:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as total revenue:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have remained within a relatively narrow range in recent quarters:

5 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has varied greatly in the past five quarters:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have fluctuated in positive and negative territory in recent reporting periods:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, VRNT’s stock price has risen 10.3% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ fall of around 11.8%, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Verint

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 4.26 Revenue Growth Rate 5.5% Net Income Margin 1.6% GAAP EBITDA % 12.8% Market Capitalization $3,190,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,800,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $149,820,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.11 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Sprinklr (CXM); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Sprinklr Verint Systems Variance Net Income Margin -23.2% 1.56% --% Revenue Growth Rate 30.0% 12.8% -57.4% Operating Cash Flow -$25,430,000 $149,820,000 -689.1% Enterprise Value / Sales 4.8 4.3 -11.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

A full comparison of the two companies’ performance metrics may be viewed here.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

VRNT’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 18.2% as of FQ1 2023, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 5.5% GAAP EBITDA % 12.8% Total 18.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On Verint

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ1 2023’s results, management highlighted the growth of its SaaS business as the firm continues its transition from legacy, on-premises software to a subscription revenue model and cloud delivery model.

The firm’s booking mix ‘continued to shift to the cloud with 58% of our new PLE [Perpetual License Equivalent] bookings coming from SaaS compared to 51% in Q1 of the prior year.’

Also, the company added 26 cloud orders greater than $1 million in total contract value, indicating strong uptake from large cloud customers for its platform.

As to its financial results, total revenue rose by 8.5% while non-GAAP EPS was $0.52, which is quite a difference to GAAP EPS loss of $0.08.

Also, Selling, G&A as a percentage of revenue grew markedly and operating income dropped sharply to only $1.2 million for the quarter. (GAAP figures)

Notably, management did not disclose the company’s net dollar retention rate for its subscription business, a glaring omission since this is an important metric for determining churn and the health of its sales and marketing cross-selling and up-selling efficiency.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with cash, equivalents and short-term investments of $285.8 million and long-term debt of $407.4 million.

Over the trailing twelve months, VRNT has generated free cash flow of $132 million.

Looking ahead, management said it is ‘tracking ahead of our 3-year plan we laid out last year, and we’re raising our annual outlook for cloud revenue growth.’

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing VRNT at an EV/Sales multiple of around 4.3x.

The SaaS Capital Index of publicly-held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.7x at July 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:

SaaS Capital Index (SaaS Capital)

So, by comparison, VRNT is currently valued by the market at a discount to the SaaS Capital Index, at least as of July 31, 2022.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a potential macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which may slow sales cycles and reduce its cloud revenue growth trajectory.

Also, Verint is one of many enterprise software companies seeking to manage the transition from legacy on-premises software to the cloud.

One important factor is whether and to what degree the company can grow total revenue rather than just convert existing customers over to the cloud.

With total revenue growth expected to remain modest, VRNT is not a high-growth, pure cloud technology software stock, at least not yet.

I’m on hold for Verint in the near term.