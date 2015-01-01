Shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) have risen by 50% since merger with shell life-sciences company Aduro Biotech in October of 2020. Year to date in 2022, share price has risen by a respectable 31%.
As mentioned above, the company arrived to the public market in a non-traditional manner via reverse merger. An important green flag was that $106M private placement financing accompanied this event, backed by well-known funds such as EcoR1 Capital, OrbiMed, Rock Springs Capital, Avidity Partners, and several others. Also, as part of the financing existing investors (Versant Ventures, Apple Tree Partners, and Samsara BioCapital) chose to gain more exposure via purchase of $25M worth of common stock on the same terms as new investors in lieu of their prior commitment to purchase convertible notes.
Frequently I'm not a fan of companies that come to be publicly traded via reverse merger, as it can mean they were not high quality enough to arrive via traditional IPO. However, that's clearly not the case here.
Lastly, I've been researching several companies in the kidney disease space and particularly IgA Nephropathy, including Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) with approved drug Tarpeyo. This is an area I am less familiar with and look forward to learning more alongside my readers.
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares bounce around in the mid teen to $20 range over the past couple years. After presentation of promising data midyear and pricing of $120M secondary offering, share price has taken the next leg up and appears poised to continue running into the second half of the year. My initial take is that the stock looks buyable on dips to high teens (20-day moving average currently at $18 with secondary offering price point of $14 further acting as support).
Founded in 2019 with headquarters in Vancouver (138 employees), Chinook Therapeutics currently sports enterprise value of ~$1 billion and Q2 cash position of $405M providing them operational runway for at least 2 years.
Management's presentation at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference is a worthwhile listen, especially as it includes perspectives from CEO, CFO and CSO:
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $405M as contrasted to net loss of $37.6M. Research and development expenses rose by nearly 50% to $30M, while G&A came in slightly elevated at $8.6M. While management is guiding for cash runway into 2025, if I err on the side of being conservative and assume $200M annual burn, that provides them just 2 years of breathing room.
Accumulated deficit is a reasonable $232M, though again the company has been in existence for about 4 years and I would expect that number to increase substantially as they push forward in late-stage studies and prepare for potential commercial launch.
As for prior financings, again the recent secondary took place at $14/share, implying 30% downside potential if share price were to fall to support at that level (not saying it will).
Moving on to competition, while I won't be touching on all players in this emerging field today, let's start first with approved drug Tarpeyo from Calliditas Therapeutics. The company clearly has a head start on competition and is looking to take advantage of it (revenues grew by over 250% to $6.6M with strong interest from nephrologists, as unique prescribers grew from 111 in Q1 to 314 in Q2). Calliditas' management states that this is a testament both to the unmet medical need perceived by nephrologists for this patient group as well as significant interest from prescribers generated due to the strong proteinuria and eGFR data associated with their product. I believe Tarpeyo's successful launch (if promising trends continue) reflect positively on potential for Chinook Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics to have solid launches out of the gate as well (deeper proteinuria reductions leading to superior outcomes for patients).
Calliditas suggests that market opportunity in IgAN in the US consists of 130k to 150k patients with 50% of them at risk of progressing to end-stage renal disease (65% likely to progress to dialysis). Cost of dialysis is over $200k/year for commercial payers and kidney transplants can cost over $400k while not guaranteeing disease does not reoccur. Analyst estimates suggest Tarpeyo is capable of achieving over $1B in peak revenues. As for Travere Therapeutics, I noted above that the phase 2 DUET study achieved nearly 45% reduction in proteinuria versus 18% for irbesarten in primary and genetic FSGS patients. Ongoing PROTECT phase 3 study met its interim primary endpoint at 49.8% proteinuria reduction at 36 weeks (keep in mind it's a 110-week study). Likewise, Travere suggests that market opportunity for this indication alone is outsized (combined addressable patients of nearly 250k or so across US and EU for FSGS and IgAN combined).
Not to be forgotten, Vera Therapeutics' (VERA) dual inhibitor of BLyS and APRIL atacicept is the first molecule to significantly reduce Gd-IgA1 (60% in 75mg) in IgAN patients, keeping in mind that high levels are associated increased risk of ESRD and death. Management claims that it has best-in-class disease potential in IgAN (also uses lower dose than APRIL-only approaches allowing for a single weekly subQ injection).
Lastly, I will point out that ROTY holding Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN), while behind these competitors in phase 1, has revealed early data showing greater potency than RemeGen's telitacicept, which is widely thought to be a blockbuster-potential drug as well with success achieved in the clinic in other indications such as Sjogren's syndrome.
Comparison of enterprise value across competitors was helpful for me to gauge which players the market is assigning highest probability of success to (along with value in pipelines for additional indications).
As for institutional investors of note, Point 72 owns a 5.1% stake, Samsara BioCapital owns an 8.4% stake, Frazier Life Sciences owns 5% stake, and Deep Track Capital owns 5% stake to name a few. Conversely, RA Capital sold its position as did Pura Vida Investments.
As for relevant leadership experience, President and CEO Eric Dobmeier served prior as Chief Operating Officer at Seattle Genetics (worked there for over 15 years). CFO Eric Bjerkholt served prior as CFO Aimmune Therapeutics before it was acquired by Nestle Health Science for $2.6B. On the high-powered board of directors, we find Srini Akkaraju (Managing General Partner at Samsara BioCapital, Jerel Davis (Managing Director at Versant) and Dolca Thomas (Chief Medical Officer at Principia Biopharma until it was acquired by Sanofi in 2020 for $3.7B). Chief Medical Officer Alan Glicklich resigned in February, so while I don't necessarily consider this to be a red flag it is something to be aware of.
Moving on to executive compensation, cash portion of salary appears reasonable in the $300k to $500k range for top brass. Similarly, option and stock awards are not the light side and it is appreciated.
The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
As for IP, patents licensed from AbbVie covering atrasentan expire between 2028 to 2034 (absent any term extensions). Separately, the company filed claims to cover additional methods of treatment and combinations that could expire 2040 to 2041. For BION-1301, they have 4 issued US patents, eleven issued foreign patents, one pending US patent and 12 pending foreign patents that cover composition of matter and would expire between 2030 and 2041.
As for other useful nuggets from the 10-K filing (you should always scan these in your due diligence as many companies like to sweep undesirable elements under the rug), the story of how Chinook Therapeutics came to receive atrasentan is rather interesting. In 2015, AbbVie made the strategic decision to exit kidney disease drug development and discontinued the SONAR study in 2017 when less than half of the planned events had occurred due to a lower than predicted annual occurrence of the primary renal outcome. Trial was closed, but later reported data showing statistical significance achieved (p=0.029) on the primary endpoint of a composite of hard kidney outcomes (time to first occurrence of progression to end-stage kidney disease or doubling of serum creatinine). Based on this promising data, Chinook chose to initiate the phase 3 ALIGN study in IgAN as well as phase 2 AFFINITY study in other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
To conclude, while valuation is a bit on the rich side with EV of $1 billion, this up-and-coming contender in the kidney disease space has multiple shots on goal nearing key inflection points in its multi-faceted pipeline. I appreciate significant tailwinds to development here, especially a friendlier FDA accepting surrogate endpoints that allow for more efficient pathway to approval versus prior hard endpoints which stymied the field for a long time. One con with the outsized opportunity is that there are many competitors looking to capitalize on the evolving landscape, and to my eyes quite a few of them will be able to hit the FDA-mandated endpoint of proteinuria reduction below 500mg/day. It will be a question of who can get the deepest and most durable reductions while maintaining a pristine safety profile (necessary for treating chronic conditions for long period of time). Clinical momentum here is clearly accelerating as management drives atresentan through pivotal study and 1301 is sure to follow as long as safety holds up.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, KDNY is a Buy and I suggest acquiring dips to the high teens level (50-day moving average). While valuation has more than doubled from a year ago, I would argue this is merited due to highly promising data produced to date coupled with tailwinds for the field.
From an ROTY perspective (focus on next 12 months), I am interested in this one as well as other emerging players in the kidney disease and more specifically IgAN space. However, I still feel too ignorant on overall landscape and wish to dig deeper into competitor presentations to better understand timelines and possible launch projections, as well as time they'd have on market before a potentially superior next-generation candidate comes to market. Conversely, if share price fell back to mid-teens, I might find this one too compelling to scoop up ahead of pivotal and additional data sets to be presented next year.
As for key risks, the one that sticks out to me is just how fast the competitive landscape is evolving in IgAN and other kidney disease indications. This is the kind of situation where we could see a drug launch very successfully and management's efforts in development pay off, only to see another peer leapfrog them with superior efficacy and deeper reductions in proteinuria. Due to the size of the market, I would argue that this is not a zero sum game and there will be room for multiple winners. Another concern is dilution, as management is guiding for runway to 2025 but I'd bet we can expect another secondary offering by the end of 2023 to early 2024. Disappointing data for pivotal or mid-stage studies would also weigh on shares, keeping in mind that just as important as proteinuria reductions is the safety and tolerability profile necessary for treatment of a chronic condition.
