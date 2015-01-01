mi-viri

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) have risen by 50% since merger with shell life-sciences company Aduro Biotech in October of 2020. Year to date in 2022, share price has risen by a respectable 31%.

As mentioned above, the company arrived to the public market in a non-traditional manner via reverse merger. An important green flag was that $106M private placement financing accompanied this event, backed by well-known funds such as EcoR1 Capital, OrbiMed, Rock Springs Capital, Avidity Partners, and several others. Also, as part of the financing existing investors (Versant Ventures, Apple Tree Partners, and Samsara BioCapital) chose to gain more exposure via purchase of $25M worth of common stock on the same terms as new investors in lieu of their prior commitment to purchase convertible notes.

Frequently I'm not a fan of companies that come to be publicly traded via reverse merger, as it can mean they were not high quality enough to arrive via traditional IPO. However, that's clearly not the case here.

Lastly, I've been researching several companies in the kidney disease space and particularly IgA Nephropathy, including Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) with approved drug Tarpeyo. This is an area I am less familiar with and look forward to learning more alongside my readers.

Chart

Figure 1: KDNY weekly chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares bounce around in the mid teen to $20 range over the past couple years. After presentation of promising data midyear and pricing of $120M secondary offering, share price has taken the next leg up and appears poised to continue running into the second half of the year. My initial take is that the stock looks buyable on dips to high teens (20-day moving average currently at $18 with secondary offering price point of $14 further acting as support).

Overview

Founded in 2019 with headquarters in Vancouver (138 employees), Chinook Therapeutics currently sports enterprise value of ~$1 billion and Q2 cash position of $405M providing them operational runway for at least 2 years.

Management's presentation at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference is a worthwhile listen, especially as it includes perspectives from CEO, CFO and CSO:

CEO describes the company as developing precision medicines for kidney disease, with primary focus on rare, severe, chronic kidney diseases. Lead program is atrasentan, a highly potent and selective ETA inhibitor (potentially best-in-class molecule). They have a phase 2 study (AFFINITY) looking at the drug in proteinuric glomerular diseases including cohorts of patients with IgA nephropathy, Alport, FSGS and diabetic kidney disease combined with SGLT2 inhibitors. IgAN data showed 50% to 60% proteinuria reductions (impressive) and they will have more data later this year. In parallel they are running the ALIGN phase 3 study in IgAN with primary readout in proteinuria endpoint which could support accelerated approval (sometime next year).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

2nd drug candidate is anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody where prior phase 1/2 data showed strong, durable impact on key mechanistic biomarkers in IgAN (including free APRIL levels, IgA levels, galactose deficient IgA levels, etc.). They've seen 50% to 70% proteinuria reductions as well, but again it's a small data set so far. They started with IV dosing and selected 600mg subcutaneously every 2 weeks as the phase 3 dose (more data from phase 1/2 study due later this year and move into phase 3 next year).

CHK-336 is third program and first internally developed program from their research group. It's an oral small molecule that inhibits LDHA and has liver-targeted tissue distribution (appropriate for diseases driven by liver enzyme deficiencies). There are a range of different forms of kidney stone disease caused by excess oxalate starting with PH1, PH2, PH3, secondary hyperoxalurias and idiopathic stone formation. PH1 patients experience kidney failure in late teens or early twenties. Other less severe patients still experience frequent stones which could be a large opportunity for them. Healthy volunteer study should report data at some point 1H 23 (safety and target engagement).

Beyond that, they have a pipeline of programs for rare, severe chronic kidney disease focused on precision medicine approaches (have not disclosed specifics for competitive reasons).

Cash position is $405M as of end of Q2 which lasts them into 2025, well positioned to achieve major catalysts including ALIGN phase 3 data.

Huge unmet need for patients drove the company into this area of kidney disease, unlike oncology, rare disease, rheumatology, and other areas where there's been a lot of progress. Up to 10% of global population has kidney disease, they are spending over $130 billion a year on kidney disease in US (most of it on dialysis, transplant and supportive care after kidneys have already failed). There has not been much investment in basic biology including causal mutations and drivers of kidney diseases, which are often diagnosed by how kidney looks on a slide versus what's causing the damage. Recently, there's been more investment in this area and better segmentation of drivers for each disease (ie. FSGS more heterogeneous). FDA now recognizes surrogate endpoints such as proteinuria reduction in IgAN to get accelerated approval and EGFR to obtain full approval.

Figure 3: Proteinuria reductions tied to improved kidney outcomes in third-party studies (Source: Travere Therapeutics corporate presentation)

It used to be you needed hard kidney outcomes such as doubling of serum creatinine or progression to end-stage renal disease to get a drug approved (often take many years and thousands of patients, so was not feasible to run such studies). Publication in 2019 with Deputy Director of FDA as lead author showed early treatment effects on proteinuria from meta-analyses strongly predicts long term clinical outcomes. This was followed more recently with another metanalysis of 13 randomized clinical studies with a similar conclusion (early proteinuria reductions strongly associated with improvements of EGFR at 2 to 3 years of treatment). FDA now has more confidence in reasonably predicting that these early effects are predictive of longer-term benefit.

Figure 4: 91% of patients achieved over 40% reduction in proteinuria at Week 24 (Source: corporate presentation)

As for what the IgAN landscape would look like by the time atrasentan and/or BION-1301 get to market, diagnosis is a key aspect as it takes a long time for patients to get diagnosed (often don't get biopsied for years). One reason is that there were not any treatment options, now as there are more therapeutics there will be more impetus to diagnose earlier when their kidney function is still well preserved. Calliditas Therapeutics' (CALT) Tarpeyo is now approved after reducing proteinuria by average 34% versus 5% reduction for placebo group in pivotal study. 95% of IgAN patients are on ACEI (angiotensin converting-enzyme inhibitor) and angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), the first thing nephrologist does if they suspect IgAN. If patients still have too much proteinuria (used to be over a gram per day and now is more over half a gram per day), they may consider a steroid either low dose generic or Tarpeyo. They will consider an SLGT2 inhibitor (starting to be more usage of these, still a minority of patients and not clear how long they stay on drug). Beyond that, there is nothing approved and nothing that particularly works well (fish oil, Rituxan, etc). As we look forward, ETA inhibitors like atrasentan are coming but the question is whether they are used as 2nd line therapy, combination with SGL2 inhibitor or after patients cycle through SLGT2 inhibitors. Chinook's goal is to position atrasentan as the combination drug of choice in IgAN, use alone or combine with any ACEI, SLG2 inhibitor you want.

Beyond that, there are some immunomodulatory approaches like anti-APRIL and complement. They are excited about anti-APRIL because it's a very specific way to delete Gd-IgA1 without immunosuppressing the patient (data still emerging).

Figure 5: BION-1301 results in sustained 50% to 70% reduction in proteinuria (Source: corporate presentation)

Complement is also interesting, IgAN is not as complement driven as other diseases such as C3G so still much to be learned here about risk/benefit profile. It's an exciting time for nephrologists because they will have more tools to treat patients with. We still do not know if these types of drugs will treat patients chronically, induction maintenance, period of treatment holiday, etc (depends on the data how these drugs are used).

Moving back to atrasentan and readthrough from AFFINITY trial to ALIGN phase 3 study population, major difference was baseline proteinuria level. AFFINITY inclusion criteria were half a gram/gram to 1 gram per gram on spot urine, but these younger and more fit patients had significantly higher levels on average (1.17 g/day). This population is at high risk of progression and not that much more than what they will likely see in ALIGN. Sparsentan from Travere Therapeutics in the PROTECT study their average proteinuria was 1.8g/day.

Figure 6: Phase 2 DUET study shows doubling of proteinuria reduction versus irbesartan (Source: Travere Therapeutics corporate presentation)

SONAR study showed no difference in % reduction based on starting proteinuria level (ranged from half a gram to over 5 grams per day). AFFINITY study positively surprised them in how they saw continued reductions in proteinuria over time (had not seen that in SONAR in DKD). This could be indicative of additional mechanisms of action of atrasentan specifically targeted to pathogenesis of IgAN not present in DKD (ability to block angiocell activation following immune complex deposition, which is the initiating event in the kidney).

2023 data appears to be the key needle-moving catalyst to look forward to. Trial was started in March of last year, ongoing for about 1.5 years. They are still activating sites in some countries and have seen enrollment uptick (maintaining guidance for timing despite running study during Covid). These are young patients who many don't feel sick and are not as motivated to go to the physician when there's Covid in the community. They will provide more narrowed guidance, when in 2023 to expect data, later this year. Assuming positive readout, they already have started working on modules for the FDA (much data comes from prior SONAR study that they can make progress on now, particularly safety database).

As for additional cohorts in AFFINITY study and which diseases move forward into late-stage, it's all about the data. FSGS cohort enrolled the quickest beyond IgAN, but they had lower drug exposure in that population so they are currently doubling the dose. They thought initial data was encouraging, but higher dose could do even better and will have more robust results next year. Alport is more rare and enrolled slowly, but they will have data next year as well. There's also the DKD cohort combined with SGL2 inhibitor, data coming next year here as well.

As for subcutaneous data for BION-1301, they hope to update later this year including Cohort 1 (IV). All patients have been switched to subQ at this point, they will have long-term follow-up. Key data set will be cohort 2 (de novo subQ every 2 weeks, predicted based on modeling to mimic biomarker responses from Cohort 1). They believe they have opportunity to drive maximal efficacy and most clinically meaningful benefit in IgAN based on excellent safety so far (acknowledges increasing competition in the space). The objective is to move quickly into pivotal phase.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $405M as contrasted to net loss of $37.6M. Research and development expenses rose by nearly 50% to $30M, while G&A came in slightly elevated at $8.6M. While management is guiding for cash runway into 2025, if I err on the side of being conservative and assume $200M annual burn, that provides them just 2 years of breathing room.

Accumulated deficit is a reasonable $232M, though again the company has been in existence for about 4 years and I would expect that number to increase substantially as they push forward in late-stage studies and prepare for potential commercial launch.

As for prior financings, again the recent secondary took place at $14/share, implying 30% downside potential if share price were to fall to support at that level (not saying it will).

Moving on to competition, while I won't be touching on all players in this emerging field today, let's start first with approved drug Tarpeyo from Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT). The company clearly has a head start on competition and is looking to take advantage of it (revenues grew by over 250% to $6.6M with strong interest from nephrologists, as unique prescribers grew from 111 in Q1 to 314 in Q2). Calliditas' management states that this is a testament both to the unmet medical need perceived by nephrologists for this patient group as well as significant interest from prescribers generated due to the strong proteinuria and eGFR data associated with their product. I believe Tarpeyo's successful launch (if promising trends continue) reflect positively on potential for Chinook Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics to have solid launches out of the gate as well (deeper proteinuria reductions leading to superior outcomes for patients).

Figure 7: Promising phase 3 data for Nefecon with 31% UPCR reduction in treated patients, 34% in ITT (Source: Travere Therapeutics corporate presentation)

Calliditas suggests that market opportunity in IgAN in the US consists of 130k to 150k patients with 50% of them at risk of progressing to end-stage renal disease (65% likely to progress to dialysis). Cost of dialysis is over $200k/year for commercial payers and kidney transplants can cost over $400k while not guaranteeing disease does not reoccur. Analyst estimates suggest Tarpeyo is capable of achieving over $1B in peak revenues. As for Travere Therapeutics, I noted above that the phase 2 DUET study achieved nearly 45% reduction in proteinuria versus 18% for irbesarten in primary and genetic FSGS patients. Ongoing PROTECT phase 3 study met its interim primary endpoint at 49.8% proteinuria reduction at 36 weeks (keep in mind it's a 110-week study). Likewise, Travere suggests that market opportunity for this indication alone is outsized (combined addressable patients of nearly 250k or so across US and EU for FSGS and IgAN combined).

Figure 8: Market opportunity for sparsentan if approved (Source: Travere Therapeutics corporate presentation)

Not to be forgotten, Vera Therapeutics' (VERA) dual inhibitor of BLyS and APRIL atacicept is the first molecule to significantly reduce Gd-IgA1 (60% in 75mg) in IgAN patients, keeping in mind that high levels are associated increased risk of ESRD and death. Management claims that it has best-in-class disease potential in IgAN (also uses lower dose than APRIL-only approaches allowing for a single weekly subQ injection).

Figure 9: Competitive landscape in IgAN (Source: Vera Therapeutics' corporate slides)

Lastly, I will point out that ROTY holding Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN), while behind these competitors in phase 1, has revealed early data showing greater potency than RemeGen's telitacicept, which is widely thought to be a blockbuster-potential drug as well with success achieved in the clinic in other indications such as Sjogren's syndrome.

Comparison of enterprise value across competitors was helpful for me to gauge which players the market is assigning highest probability of success to (along with value in pipelines for additional indications).

TVTX Enterprise Value data by YCharts

As for institutional investors of note, Point 72 owns a 5.1% stake, Samsara BioCapital owns an 8.4% stake, Frazier Life Sciences owns 5% stake, and Deep Track Capital owns 5% stake to name a few. Conversely, RA Capital sold its position as did Pura Vida Investments.

As for relevant leadership experience, President and CEO Eric Dobmeier served prior as Chief Operating Officer at Seattle Genetics (worked there for over 15 years). CFO Eric Bjerkholt served prior as CFO Aimmune Therapeutics before it was acquired by Nestle Health Science for $2.6B. On the high-powered board of directors, we find Srini Akkaraju (Managing General Partner at Samsara BioCapital, Jerel Davis (Managing Director at Versant) and Dolca Thomas (Chief Medical Officer at Principia Biopharma until it was acquired by Sanofi in 2020 for $3.7B). Chief Medical Officer Alan Glicklich resigned in February, so while I don't necessarily consider this to be a red flag it is something to be aware of.

Moving on to executive compensation, cash portion of salary appears reasonable in the $300k to $500k range for top brass. Similarly, option and stock awards are not the light side and it is appreciated.

Figure 10: Executive Compensation Table (Source: Proxy Filing)

The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.

As for IP, patents licensed from AbbVie covering atrasentan expire between 2028 to 2034 (absent any term extensions). Separately, the company filed claims to cover additional methods of treatment and combinations that could expire 2040 to 2041. For BION-1301, they have 4 issued US patents, eleven issued foreign patents, one pending US patent and 12 pending foreign patents that cover composition of matter and would expire between 2030 and 2041.

As for other useful nuggets from the 10-K filing (you should always scan these in your due diligence as many companies like to sweep undesirable elements under the rug), the story of how Chinook Therapeutics came to receive atrasentan is rather interesting. In 2015, AbbVie made the strategic decision to exit kidney disease drug development and discontinued the SONAR study in 2017 when less than half of the planned events had occurred due to a lower than predicted annual occurrence of the primary renal outcome. Trial was closed, but later reported data showing statistical significance achieved (p=0.029) on the primary endpoint of a composite of hard kidney outcomes (time to first occurrence of progression to end-stage kidney disease or doubling of serum creatinine). Based on this promising data, Chinook chose to initiate the phase 3 ALIGN study in IgAN as well as phase 2 AFFINITY study in other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, while valuation is a bit on the rich side with EV of $1 billion, this up-and-coming contender in the kidney disease space has multiple shots on goal nearing key inflection points in its multi-faceted pipeline. I appreciate significant tailwinds to development here, especially a friendlier FDA accepting surrogate endpoints that allow for more efficient pathway to approval versus prior hard endpoints which stymied the field for a long time. One con with the outsized opportunity is that there are many competitors looking to capitalize on the evolving landscape, and to my eyes quite a few of them will be able to hit the FDA-mandated endpoint of proteinuria reduction below 500mg/day. It will be a question of who can get the deepest and most durable reductions while maintaining a pristine safety profile (necessary for treating chronic conditions for long period of time). Clinical momentum here is clearly accelerating as management drives atresentan through pivotal study and 1301 is sure to follow as long as safety holds up.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, KDNY is a Buy and I suggest acquiring dips to the high teens level (50-day moving average). While valuation has more than doubled from a year ago, I would argue this is merited due to highly promising data produced to date coupled with tailwinds for the field.

From an ROTY perspective (focus on next 12 months), I am interested in this one as well as other emerging players in the kidney disease and more specifically IgAN space. However, I still feel too ignorant on overall landscape and wish to dig deeper into competitor presentations to better understand timelines and possible launch projections, as well as time they'd have on market before a potentially superior next-generation candidate comes to market. Conversely, if share price fell back to mid-teens, I might find this one too compelling to scoop up ahead of pivotal and additional data sets to be presented next year.

As for key risks, the one that sticks out to me is just how fast the competitive landscape is evolving in IgAN and other kidney disease indications. This is the kind of situation where we could see a drug launch very successfully and management's efforts in development pay off, only to see another peer leapfrog them with superior efficacy and deeper reductions in proteinuria. Due to the size of the market, I would argue that this is not a zero sum game and there will be room for multiple winners. Another concern is dilution, as management is guiding for runway to 2025 but I'd bet we can expect another secondary offering by the end of 2023 to early 2024. Disappointing data for pivotal or mid-stage studies would also weigh on shares, keeping in mind that just as important as proteinuria reductions is the safety and tolerability profile necessary for treatment of a chronic condition.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. I look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.