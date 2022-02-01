franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is one of a large number of companies that rode the 2021 speculative market to a successful IPO.

While Traeger's headline financial results have been disappointing, it mainly reflects a bloated SG&A cost structure. Traeger may be attractive to an acquiror that can wring more than $100 million in synergies from SG&A alone. Traeger may be an interesting name to look at for a potential sale, although investors need to be mindful of the large debt burden.

Brief Company Background

Traeger, for those not familiar, is the creator and category leader of the high-end wood pellet grill. Wood pellet grills uses hardwood pellets as the fuel to grill and barbeque foods, embedding a wood-fired flavor to foods that gas, charcoal, and electric grills cannot replicate.

Traeger generates revenues from selling grills (59% of Q2 revenues), accessories like grill covers (20% of rev.), and consumables like wood pellets (21% of rev.).

Figure 1 - Traeger business mix (Traeger investor presentation)

Stock Has Been A Disaster Since The IPO

Traeger came to the public markets in the summer of 2021 on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic that accelerated consumer trends towards cooking at home. It IPO'd at $18 / share with a $2 billion market cap and traded to as high as $32 / share in the days following the IPO.

Figure 2 - Traeger has been in freefall since September 2021 (stockcharts.com)

Initially, the analyst community was enamored with Traeger, citing the company's strong consumer advocacy and low market share. In the company's S1 filing, it noted Traeger has an NPS score of 69 (according to online resources, any score above 60 is excellent).

However, the honeymoon period was very short, as Traeger started warning about supply chain issues as early as September 2021. Then it started to miss analyst expectations, and by early 2022, analysts were downgrading the stock en masse after the company issued 2022 revenue guidance of $800-850 million, far below consensus estimates of $955 million.

Recent Second Quarter Another Miss

The latest second quarter results was another disaster, as Traeger missed on revenues and downgraded its full year forecast once again to $640-660 million, from the $825 million guidance issued in March. Importantly, Traeger saw a 6% YoY decrease in revenues to $200 million, and gross margins shrank 2.4% to 36.7%. Net loss was $132.3 million ($1.12 / sh) in the second quarter, mostly due to a goodwill impairment charge of $112 million.

In an effort to turn around the business, Traeger also announced several strategic initiatives including workforce reductions (expected to save an annual $20 million), inventory clearance (will work with channel partners to align inventories with demand), and gross margin optimization (Figure 3). Inventory clearance will continue into early 2023 and gross margin initiatives will show benefits in 2023, so the next few quarters are expected to remain weak.

Figure 3 - Traeger strategic initiatives (Traeger investor presentation)

In Hindsight...

In hindsight, investing on the idea that COVID-19 inspired growth trends will continue into the future may not have been the best idea. Figure 4 shows the quarterly financial summary of Traeger leading up to its IPO. Revenue growth accelerated from 18% in Q1/2020 to 98% in Q3/2020 and 107% in Q1/2021 as consumers were forced to eat at home and upper income consumers benefited from excess savings and non-essential stimulus cheques.

Figure 4 - Traeger financial summary prior to IPO (Traeger S1 filing)

In the quarters since the IPO, we have seen YoY revenue growth rates decelerate, from +12% in Q3/2021 to -6% in Q2/2022.

However, it is important to note that management's guidance for 2022 revenues of $650 million (midpoint) is still 19% higher than 2020's $546 million, and 79% higher than 2019's $363 million, so business-wise, it's still tremendous 2- and 3-year growth. The stock was simply mis-priced at the IPO.

Valuation

How do I think about valuation for Traeger?

If we simply value Traeger as is, it is trading at 20.7x Fwd EV/EBITDA, far above the consumer discretionary sector's 8.9x (Figure 5). COOK is not forecasted to generate earnings, so P/E multiples are meaningless.

Figure 5 - Traeger valuation (Seeking Alpha)

But could there be something more to Traeger?

First, take a look at Traeger's Q2/2022 financials. Part of the issue, as identified by the company, is that the gross margin has decreased YoY from 39.1% to 36.7%. This is concerning given that prior to the IPO (figure 4 above), gross margins were consistently above 42%. However, the gross margin issue is partly from product mix (grills fell from 73% of revenues in Q2/2021 to 59% of revenues) as well as increased shipping costs. It is likely fixable over time.

Figure 6 - Traeger Q2/2022 financials (Traeger Q2/2022 10Q)

The more important issue, in my opinion, with Traeger and a host of recent IPOs is that their SG&A levels are not properly aligned for their businesses. They have fallen into the 'build it and they will come' mindset and overspent on SG&A.

In Traeger's case, the company have incurred YTD SG&A of $149 million, or 35% of revenues. In contrast, Whirlpool (WHR), a consumer appliances company that owns the high-end Kitchenaid brand, has SG&A of 9.3% of revenues. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) which makes high end power tools like DeWalt, has SG&A of 19.5% of revenues.

Even Traeger's recently announced workforce reduction that will save $20 million annualized will not have a big impact on the bottom line, as it is only 6% of 2021's SG&A of $324 million.

What Would Traeger Be Worth To An Acquiror?

Hypothetically, what would a high-end grill business be worth to a large consumer appliance maker like Whirlpool? We note that even at depressed gross margins of 36.7%, it is much higher than Whirlpool's 20% gross margin, so the addition of Traeger should be gross margin accretive. Whirlpool also has long-standing sales relationships with many of the retailers that sell Traeger products like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW). How much incremental SG&A would Whirlpool have to incur to sell Traeger grills?

Assuming a company like Whirlpool can cut Traeger's SG&A costs from 35% of revenues to 20% of revenues (remember Whirlpool's SG&A costs are 9.2% of revenues), that would improve profitability by 15%. If a large manufacturer like Whirlpool can also improve gross margin by 3% to 40% (savings in manufacturing, shipping, etc.), then we are looking at 18% improvement in profitability. On run-rate sales of $650 million, that could translate into $117 million in synergies.

With a market cap of only $330 million or $800 million EV, would Traeger be attractive to an acquiror that can find potentially $100 million+ in synergies? Even if an acquiror were to pay $1 billion for Traeger, implying almost 60% return for equity holders, if the acquiror can improve profitability by 18% as noted above, the transaction could be completed at sub-6.5x EV/EBITDA ($117 million in synergies added to $40 million EBITDA guidance).

Risks To Traeger

The risk to Traeger is that post-COVID consumer trends have further to mean-revert, meaning run-rate sales is lower than management's $650 million guidance. If that's the case, then the stock potentially has more downside, even though it is already down 90% from the 2021 peak.

Furthermore, the M&A analysis above is only meant to spur discussion and remind investors to look beyond the headline financial results. There can be no assurances that any large consumer product companies will want to acquire Traeger, or that the synergies noted above are achievable.

Finally, note that Traeger has $470 million in debt. Relatively to its 2022 EBITDA guidance of $35-45 million, that is a large debt load. High leverage may restrict management's ability to respond to changing market conditions.

Conclusion

While Traeger's headline financial results have been disappointing, it mainly reflects a bloated SG&A cost structure. In the hands of an efficient operator, Traeger's business can potentially wring more than $100 million in synergies from SG&A alone. Traeger may be an interesting speculative name to look at for potential M&A.