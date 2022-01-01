primeimages

With August ending and the markets giving us better buying opportunities, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. Usually, I make one collective buy per month but I couldn’t resist some of these juicy yields and decided to deploy a second tranche of cash before the month was over.

Some of you have been unimpressed with my recent buys because I am deploying relatively small amounts of cash. That’s OK. This is how I invest. My preferred method has always been to dollar-cost average into stocks.

I nibble here and there every month no matter the market conditions. Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less. Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said here are my final buys for August:

Date Symbol Description Quantity Amount 08/30/2022 GSK GSK PLC 10 -$330.50 08/30/2022 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATION 5.8455 -$250.00 08/30/2022 T AT&T INC. 14.0228 -$250.00 08/29/2022 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATION 5.7806 -$250.00 08/29/2022 T AT&T INC. 14.0307 -$250.00 08/29/2022 GSK GSK PLC 10 -$330.80 Click to enlarge

As you can see, I continue to buy the same beaten-down names in 2022 like VZ and a newcomer for the year GSK while enjoying the higher current yield because of these price drops.

People like to talk about crypto volatility but the market in recent months has plenty of examples of wild price swings too. We’ll see how the rest of the year plays out with rising interest rates still on deck while in the midst of a recession.

Of course, all this means for long term dividend investors is that we are getting better buying opportunities for some high quality stocks. It’s unlikely I’ll be adding any more shares in August.

What do you think about my stock buys for the month of August? What have you been buying?

Disclosure: Long VZ, GSK, T

